Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian, Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox and More Celebs Who Said Their 'I Dos' in Hawaii

The Jumanji star made it official by putting a rock (get it?) on his longtime singer/music producer girlfriend’s finger.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️@hhgarcia41📸,” Johnson announced on Instagram the day after the two wed, alongside two beautiful snaps from the ceremony.

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan, and started dating in 2007. They share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.