Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian, Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox and More Celebs Who Said Their 'I Dos' in Hawaii
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & Lauren Hashian
The Jumanji star made it official by putting a rock (get it?) on his longtime singer/music producer girlfriend’s finger.
“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️@hhgarcia41📸,” Johnson announced on Instagram the day after the two wed, alongside two beautiful snaps from the ceremony.
Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan, and started dating in 2007. They share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham
The happy couple got married on the stunning island on Jan. 12, 2019, 10 months after getting engaged on The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose special following the controversial finale, when Luyendyk Jr. proposed to final pick Becca Kufrin.
“Love is not always perfect,” the former race car driver told PEOPLE in March. “Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”
The gorgeous ceremony took place at Haiku Mill, and was planned by Kimiko Hosaki, K.H & co.
Camille Grammer & David Meyer
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star married her boyfriend Meyer at a private beach club in Hawaii on Oct. 20, 2018, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively.
“This is my next chapter,” Grammer told PEOPLE. “I’m so excited to start our life together.”
The couple had an outdoor ceremony and Grammer’s fellow Housewives castmates Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna were in attendance.
Kyle Richards served as a bridesmaid, and both of Grammer’s children — daughter Mason and son Jude — were part of the nuptials. (Their dad is Grammer’s ex-husband Kelsey Grammer.)
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green
After two engagements, Fox and Green had their dream wedding at the Four Seasons Hotel resort in Hawaii on June 24, 2010.
The couple, who met in 2004, initially got engaged in November 2006, only to call it off in February 2009. At the time, a source said the decision was “mutual.”
The two are now parents to three boys: Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River, plus Green’s son Kassius Lijah from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.
Janel Parrish & Chris Long
The Pretty Little Liars alumna and her fiancé tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2018.
Following the romantic ceremony, Parrish shared a photo of the pair sharing a sweet kiss on the lips at their rehearsal dinner.
“Rehearsal dinner photo,” she wrote alongside the image, in which she wore a white gown with a colorful flower crown. “But today…I married him.”
Her former PLL costar Brendan Robinson, who portrayed Lucas, as well as showrunner I. Marlene King, were both present for her big day.