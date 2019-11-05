The son of the late Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner, married Harry Potter actress Byrne at the Ventura County courthouse in California in November 2019.

The pair, who got engaged in August 2015, revealed that they would be celebrating with friends and families in a larger ceremony at a later date.

Hefner wrote on Instagram following the nuptials, “Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier. Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I love you dearly and very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett.”