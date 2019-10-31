These Celebrity Kids Who Dressed Up as Their Parents for Halloween Are So Cute, It's Scary

You eyes aren't playing tricks on you: These celeb kids treated us to the cutest clones imaginable for Halloween
By Alex Apatoff
October 31, 2019 03:34 PM

Gabrielle Union & Kaavia

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Brr, it’s cute in here! There must be some #shadybaby in the atmosphere! Gabrielle gets back into her Bring It On uniform – and picks out a pint-size version for her nearly one-year-old daughter – to recreate scenes from the iconic 2000 film

Kylie Jenner & Stormi

Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Karwai Tang/Getty

Toddler haute couture! Kylie’s 20-month-old daughter was custom-fitted for a replica of her mom’s 2019 Met Gala gown – the tiny version of which took the Alejandro Couture team 16 hours to hand-bead and three full days to apply the feathers, plus another day for accessories, designer Alejandro Peraza tells PEOPLE.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & Giovanna

Nicole Polizzi/Instagram

A good poof is genetic! The Jersey Shore star’s four-year-old daughter recreated her mom’s iconic look, right down to the attitude.

Mario Lopez & Santino

Mario Lopez/Instagram; NBC

When you wake up in the mornin’ and your kids are dressed just like you … is the scenario the Saved by the Bell star confronted this Halloween, when his three-month-old Santino did his best A.C. Slater, while his other kids made an uncanny Zack and Kelly.

Justin Timberlake & Silas

Instagram

They see them trollin’… In 2016, the singer achieved the double-whammy of a memorable family costume and promotion for his movie when he went as his Trolls character, Branch, accompanied by son Silas as “Lil’ Branch” and wife Jessica Biel as Poppy.

6 of 8

Kanye West & Saint

If you said “I love it!” the second you saw this photo, you’re on track: Saint and his cousin Reign Disick channeled Saint’s dad Kanye and rapper Lil’ Pump from the memorably-costumed video for their single “I Love It.”

Busy Philipps & Birdie

Birdie is already a clone of her mom, so it must have really been like looking into a mirror to see the then-9-year-old’s take on Busy’s distinctive style for Halloween. The actress played right along, though, donning a very similar outfit for school pick-up.

