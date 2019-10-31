These Celebrity Kids Who Dressed Up as Their Parents for Halloween Are So Cute, It's Scary

Gabrielle Union & Kaavia
Brr, it’s cute in here! There must be some #shadybaby in the atmosphere! Gabrielle gets back into her Bring It On uniform – and picks out a pint-size version for her nearly one-year-old daughter – to recreate scenes from the iconic 2000 film.
Kylie Jenner & Stormi
Toddler haute couture! Kylie’s 20-month-old daughter was custom-fitted for a replica of her mom’s 2019 Met Gala gown – the tiny version of which took the Alejandro Couture team 16 hours to hand-bead and three full days to apply the feathers, plus another day for accessories, designer Alejandro Peraza tells PEOPLE.
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & Giovanna
A good poof is genetic! The Jersey Shore star’s four-year-old daughter recreated her mom’s iconic look, right down to the attitude.
Mario Lopez & Santino
When you wake up in the mornin’ and your kids are dressed just like you … is the scenario the Saved by the Bell star confronted this Halloween, when his three-month-old Santino did his best A.C. Slater, while his other kids made an uncanny Zack and Kelly.
Justin Timberlake & Silas
They see them trollin’… In 2016, the singer achieved the double-whammy of a memorable family costume and promotion for his movie when he went as his Trolls character, Branch, accompanied by son Silas as “Lil’ Branch” and wife Jessica Biel as Poppy.
Kanye West & Saint
If you said “I love it!” the second you saw this photo, you’re on track: Saint and his cousin Reign Disick channeled Saint’s dad Kanye and rapper Lil’ Pump from the memorably-costumed video for their single “I Love It.”
Busy Philipps & Birdie
Birdie is already a clone of her mom, so it must have really been like looking into a mirror to see the then-9-year-old’s take on Busy’s distinctive style for Halloween. The actress played right along, though, donning a very similar outfit for school pick-up.