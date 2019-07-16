14 Celeb Couples Who've Had the Most Fun Double Dates Ever

CHRIS & ELSA WITH MATT & LUCIANA
Chris Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, celebrated her birthday early with a family vacation in Ibiza, Spain, alongside several family friends including Matt and Luciana Damon.
Pataky, who turns 43 on July 18, posted several photos from her birthday getaway on Instagram, with a caption that says, “Early birthday celebrations with my favourite people 🥳 Celebrando el cumple con mi gente favorita.”
AARON & LAUREN WITH JULIANNE & BROOKS
Last year, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich came together with fellow famous friends Lauren and Aaron Paul to ring in the new year. “Can’t wait to see what 2018 and the rest of our lives look like!!” the dancing pro wrote on Instagram, captioning the group pic.
KELLY & BRANDON WITH GWEN & BLAKE
Considering Kelly Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, is her The Voice costar Blake Shelton’s manager, a double date was bound to happen — and it finally did at Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s house. “Her family was there,” Clarkson told E! News. “It’s a real testament of how she’s such an awesome girl — it’s ’cause of her family. Her family was super rad and down to earth. They’re really, really cool.”
CAMERON & BENJI WITH NICOLE & JOEL
When Diaz married Madden, she didn’t just get a husband, she gained a pretty cool set of in-laws, too! The Madden brothers and their wives, Diaz and Richie, frequently go on double dates. The couples even spent Valentine’s Day 2015 together.
JOHN & EMILY WITH MATT & LUCIANA
After co-starring with Blunt in The Adjustment Bureau and with Krasinski in Promised Land, it was only a matter of time before the three — plus Damon’s wife — got together for a double date. They’ve dined out at Hollywood eatery Katsuya, and have even hit the red carpet together.
GEORGE & AMAL WITH CINDY & RANDE
No one parties quite like these couples. During summer 2015, the Clooneys jetted off to Ibiza with the equally glamorous Crawford and Gerber for a “work trip” that involved a lot of tequila.
“The whole group was so excited to be together,” an onlooker told PEOPLE in 2015. “George had the group laughing with tales of his early acting days and not-so-glamorous auditions.”
CHRISSY & JOHN WITH KIM & KANYE
No dinner and a movie for these couples – Teigen, Legend and the Wests upped the double date ante with a post-Rihanna (and Kanye!) performance trip to Waffle House. “Everyone [who saw the photo] was like, ‘Why are they so dressed up for a Waffle House?’ ” Teigen told Cosmopolitan. “We were already dressed up from the party, and so we were just kind of having a good time, and I don’t know how it started. I’m sure it was probably my idea. I always make a late-night run somewhere.” Goal, guys. Goals.