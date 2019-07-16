14 Celeb Couples Who've Had the Most Fun Double Dates Ever

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, celebrated her birthday early with a family vacation in Ibiza, Spain, alongside several family friends including Matt and Luciana Damon.

Pataky, who turns 43 on July 18, posted several photos from her birthday getaway on Instagram, with a caption that says, “Early birthday celebrations with my favourite people 🥳 Celebrando el cumple con mi gente favorita.”