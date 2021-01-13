Douglas, best known for her starring role on The Parent 'Hood has died. She was 64.

Douglas' cousin, Angie Tee, announced the actress' death Tuesday with an emotional tribute on Facebook.

"Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin," she wrote, posting three photos of her cousin.

She began her acting career in the early 1980s by appearing in the soap opera Guiding Light. After that stint, she appeared in several shows including Sondheim's Into the Woods, Tap, School of Rock, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, The Good Wife, Bones, and more.

For her contributions in 1989's Tap, Douglas won the NAACP Image Award for outstanding supporting actress in a film.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb and their daughter Jordan.