Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Gone, but never forgotten
Suzzanne Douglas
Douglas, best known for her starring role on The Parent 'Hood has died. She was 64.
Douglas' cousin, Angie Tee, announced the actress' death Tuesday with an emotional tribute on Facebook.
"Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin," she wrote, posting three photos of her cousin.
She began her acting career in the early 1980s by appearing in the soap opera Guiding Light. After that stint, she appeared in several shows including Sondheim's Into the Woods, Tap, School of Rock, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, The Good Wife, Bones, and more.
For her contributions in 1989's Tap, Douglas won the NAACP Image Award for outstanding supporting actress in a film.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb and their daughter Jordan.
Richard Donner
The filmmaker best known for creating The Goonies, Superman, and all four movies in the Lethal Weapon franchise died at 91.
Donner started as an actor but quickly made the pivot to directing. Throughout the 60s he helmed a number of commercials and shows including Wanted: Dead or Alive, The Loretta Young Show, Route 66, The Rifleman, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Gilligan's Island, Perry Mason, The Wild Wild West, Get Smart, The Fugitive, and The Twilight Zone (including "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," one of the series' most revered episodes).
In 1986, Donner opened his own production studio with his wife and fellow producer Lauren Schuler entitled, Donner/Shuler-Donner Productions before it made the name switch to just The Donner's Company in 1999.
Some of Donner's other credits include Scrooged (1988), Maverick (1994), Assassins (1995), Conspiracy Theory (1997), and Timeline (2003), and most recently, 2006's 16 Blocks.
Alison Greenspan
Greenspan, the executive producer of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants died after a long battle with cancer. She was 48.
She has produced several films and tv shows during her career including the ABC drama series For Life and What A Girl Wants starring Amanda Bynes.
Greenspan's career also consisted of adapting movies from popular books. In 2014, three films Greenspan produced were released: The Best of Me, a Sparks book adaptation starring James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan; You're Not You, based on the novel by Michelle Wildgen and starring Hilary Swank, Emmy Rossum and Josh Duhamel; and the Chloë Grace Moretz film If I Stay, based on the book by Gayle Forman.
Ray MacDonnell
MacDonnell, best known for his 40-year portrayal of Dr. Joe Martin on All My Children, died on June 10 of natural causes. He was 93.
His All My Children co-star, Susan Lucci, wrote a tribute to the actor on Instagram.
"He was truly our AMC patriarch—and filled our studio with warmth and professionalism—and his delicious sense of humor—there were times during scenes that I couldn't dare make eye contact with him—just a look from his eyes with that ever-present gleam—would dissolve us into peals of laughter," Lucci continued. "Thank you so much, Ray, for gracing our show on-screen and off—with your great presence! My heartfelt sympathy to beautiful Pat and your family—RIP, RAY."
MacDonnell played the patriarchy of the Martin family until his retirement from the show in 2009. His contributions to the soap opera garnered him a Daytime Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 2004.
He previously played Philip Capice on the black-and-white CBS soap The Edge of the Night from 1961 to 1969. His other credits include an episode of The Jack Benny Program and an unsold pilot for a 1967 TV adaptation of Dick Tracy, in which he played the eponymous detective.
Johnny Solinger
Solinger, best known for his contributions to the band Skid Row, died on June 26, one month after it was realized that the singer was suffering from liver failure.
Skid Row announced the rocker's death in a social media statement on June 26. "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger," the group wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans."
Solinger joined Skid Row in 1999 and replaced Sebastian Bach as the lead singer. Solinger stayed with the group until 2015 when he was replaced by the former TNT singer Tony Harnell.
He sung on four Skid Row albums during his tenure with the group.
John Langley
Langley, best known for his creation of the hit series Cops, died on June 26 due to a heart attack. He was 78 years old.
TMZ confirmed that Langley was competing in the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race and that his son, Zak, was with him at the time of his death.
The producer's first debut came in 1986 with his first special American Vice: The Doping of a Nation. This project showed live drug arrests on primetime television. He then went on to produce series like Inside American Jail, Las Vegas Jailhouse, Street Patrol, and Undercover Stings.
In 1989, Cops debuted and since, the show has garnered four Emmy nominations in the outstanding informational series category. The was canceled in May 2013, originally, and again indefinitely in May 2020 following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Bryan St. Pere
St. Pere, the drummer of Illinois-originated alternative rock band Hum. He was 52.
St. Pere's bandmates Matt Talbott, Tim Lash, and Jeff Dimpsey announced his death in a statement shared to social media on July 1.
"It is with very heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away." the statement began.
"We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician," the band continued. "We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him."
"Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched," they concluded. "We will miss him dearly."
Hum was founded in 1989 and a year later after the band' original drummer, Jeff Kropp, left the group.
The band found commercial success with their second single, "Stars," from their third album, You'd Prefer an Astronaut. The group disbanded and in recent years, St. Pere was pursuing a career in healthcare, according to Stereogum. Although he didn't take part in Hum's 2015 reunion tour, he did contribute to the group's latest project, Inlet, released in 2020.
Sanford Clark
Clark, best known for being a rockability artist and his 1956 top 10 hit "The Fool" died on the Fourth of July due to COVID. He was 85.
The singer/guitarist died at Mercy hospital in Joplin Missouri and was receiving cancer treatment before he caught the coronavirus.
Clark has been cited as an influence for artists like Elvis Presley and Keith Richards.
His other songs include "Calling All Hearts," which has been featured in episodes of Nashville and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and "Bad Case of You," which appeared in two episodes of Transparent.
After releasing several other songs in the '50s and '60s, he left the music business to work in construction.
Clark is survived by his wife and several kids.
Janet Malcolm
The essayist and journalist, best known for her work in The New Yorker, died on June 16. She was 86.
The writer died in a hospital in New York City as a result of cancer, her daughter Anne confirmed to The New York Times and The Washington Post.
Malcolm, who was born in Prague, was revered for her essays examining psychoanalysis and her critique of her own profession as a journalist.
Her debut work was 1981's Psychoanalysis: The Impossible Profession. That book was followed by a number of others, including In the Freud Archives, The Journalist and the Murderer, The Silent Woman, Two Lives and Iphigenia in Forest Hills.
Richard B. "Dick" Stolley
The founding editor of PEOPLE, whose belief in highlighting stories of ordinary people doing the extraordinary transformed the magazine industry, died on June 16. He was 92.
Stolley, who was PEOPLE's Managing Editor when the magazine first launched in 1974, died of heart complications while surrounded by family in Evanston, Illinois, PEOPLE confirmed.
"Dick Stolley was a legendary editor whose vision and execution established the most successful magazine of all time that America fell in love with. He was an amazing journalist whose work and magazine craft we still refer to every day at PEOPLE as it's still so relevant," Dan Wakeford, editor in chief, PEOPLE, said in a statement.
Stolley was also known for his reporting work at Life magazine, where he focused on the civil rights movement in the South and famously secured the Zapruder footage of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in 1963.
"Our motto was, 'extraordinary people doing ordinary things, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things.' And the formula worked then and still does," Stolley said of the idea behind PEOPLE.
Lisa Banes
Banes, known for her work on Broadway and in films such as Gone Girl and Pumpkin, died following a hit-and-run accident that took place on June 4 while she was visiting New York City from Los Angeles. She was 65.
Banes' manager, David Williams, confirmed the news of her death to PEOPLE, sharing, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing."
Banes obtained "a traumatic brain injury and was unable to recover," Williams said.
The Julliard alum was perhaps best known for her roles on Broadway in Neil Simon's Rumors, High Society, Accent on Youth and Present Laughter.
Her acting career also included films such as Freedom Writers, A Cure for Wellness, Young Guns, and as well as roles in TV shows like Roseanne, Six Feet Under, Desperate Housewives and Nashville.
John Gabriel
The actor, best known for his role on the ABC soap opera Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90.
His daughter, Andrea Gabriel, shared the news of his death on June 13 on Instagram.
"It is with an unspeakably heavy heart that I share the news of my father's passing," the Lost alum, 42, captioned her tribute. "John Gabriel was my hero, my role model, and my champion, but above all, my daddy...I will love you forever."
Gabriel earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1980 for his turn as Dr. Seneca Beaulac on Ryan's Hope, which he starred in for more than 700 episodes from 1975 to 1989.
The actor additionally landed roles in other prominent shows, including Days of Our Lives, Generations, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Seinfeld, and appeared in films such as The Hiding Place (1975) and The Return of Superfly (1990).
Ernie Lively
The longtime Hollywood actor and the father of actress Blake Lively died on June 3. He was 74.
The star, who was born on Jan. 29, 1947, died of cardiac complications in Los Angeles, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Ernie underwent heart surgery in Utah in 2013, PEOPLE previously reported.
Ernie's career, which began with 1975's The Waltons, spanned five decades and included a number of television show appearances, including The Dukes of Hazzard, The X-Files, The West Wing, That '70s Show and more.
On the big screen, his credits included turns in Mulholland Falls, The Beverly Hillbillies, Passenger 57, The Man in the Moon, Showdown in Little Tokyo, Air America and Shocker.
He also famously played Blake's father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel.
Before his time in Hollywood, Ernie was an English professor and a captain in the U.S. Marine Corp, having served in the Vietnam War, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Clarence Williams III
The actor, best known for his role on The Mod Squad, died on June 4 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 81.
Williams' manager, Peg Donegan, confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor died at his home in Los Angeles.
The actor's big break came in 1968, when he took on the role of Lincoln "Linc" Hayes on the crime drama series The Mod Squad until 1973. His other TV credits include appearances on Mystery Woman, American Dragon: Jake Long, Judging Amy, Empire and Everybody Hates Chris. He also landed roles in several movies, including Purple Rain (he played Prince's father), The Butler and Reindeer Games.
Williams' final on-screen role was in the 2018 movie American Nightmares, starring Danny Trejo.
Robert Hogan
Hogan, a longtime television actor who was best known for his roles in hit shows including Law & Order and The Wire, died of complications from pneumonia on May 27. He was 87.
Hogan died at his home in Maine, his family announced in The New York Times. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's back in 2013.
The Jamaica, Queens native's acting career began in the early 1960s and spanned six decades. His acting credits span over 100 primetime shows and an abundance of daytime soap dramas based in both California and New York, per the Times.
Eric Carle
The author and illustrator of the beloved children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar died on May 23. He was 91.
Publisher Penguin Kids announced Carle's death on Twitter.
Carle's son Rolf told the New York Times that his father died at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts, of kidney failure.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar, first published in 1969, has gone on to sell more than 55 million copies and been translated into more than 70 languages.
Other of Carle's most notable works include The Very Busy Spider, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? and The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse.
His works have earned him a variety of awards over the decades, including the Children's Literature Legacy Award in 2003, the 1999 Regina Medal, the 2007 NEA Foundation Award for Outstanding Service to Public Education and the 2010 Original Art Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Illustrators.
Samuel E. Wright
Wright, who was known for voicing Sebastian the crab in The Little Mermaid, died on May 25. He was 74.
The two-time Tony Award nominee's death was announced by the town of Montgomery, New York, where Wright resided with his family.
"Today, the Town of Montgomery mourns the loss of Sam Wright," a post on the town's Facebook page read, noting that Wright and his family founded the Hudson Valley Conservatory and referring to the late star as "a pillar in our community."
In addition to voicing Sebastian, the South Carolina native starred as Mufasa in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King. The role earned him his second Tony Award nomination in 1998. His first nomination was in 1984 for playing William in The Tap Dance Kid.
Pervis Staples
Staples, one of the founding members of the legendary gospel group the Staple Singers, died on May 6. He was 85.
The singer died at his home in Dolton, Illinois, Adam Ayers, a spokesperson for his sister Mavis Staples, told the Associated Press. A cause of death was not given.
Born on November 18, 1935, in Drew, Mississippi, Pervis and his family soon moved to Chicago, where he grew up and went on to perform alongside his sisters Cleotha, Mavis and Yvonne as the Staple Singers in local churches during the late 1940s, according to The Guardian.
Pervis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his family in 1999, and received a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys in 2005 as part of the Staple Singers.
Jerry Burns
The former Minnesota Vikings coach died on May 12. He was 94.
The Vikings announced the news, mourning Burns, who was the team's head coach from 1986 to 1991 and worked with them for 24 seasons.
Owners of the team, the Wilf family, said in a statement that Burns was "one of the most important people we met when we came to Minnesota, and he was a foundation of this franchise."
Burns helped bring the team to four Super Bowls during his time as offensive coordinator, according to the team, and he became part of the Viking's Ring of Honor.
Lloyd Price
On May 3, the singer-songwriter and rock 'n' roll pioneer, died at an extended-care center due to complications of diabetes in New Rochelle, New York, The New York Times reported. He was 88.
A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Price was best known for his hit "Personality," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts in 1959. The hit song earned him the nickname Mr. Personality.
Price's career took off when he recorded "Lawdy Miss Clawdy" at 19. The song topped the Billboard R&B chart, according to the Times. Musicians including Elvis Presley and Paul McCartney would go on to cover the song, which is considered by many as the first rock hit.
Price was later drafted and sent to Korea in 1953. When he returned, he founded his own record labels, per EW.
He released his last album This Is Rock and Roll in 2017.
Eric McClure
On May 2, the former NASCAR driver, who made nearly 300 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, died. He was 42.
His death was confirmed by NASCAR as well as his family.
"The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday," his family said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. "They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time."
McClure, whose last race was in 2016, spent the majority of his career in the Xfinity Series.
A cause of death has not been given. In 2013, McClure revealed that he had been diagnosed with acute renal failure and in 2019, he said that he was being treated for kidney failure, according to the Associated Press. He also suffered multiple concussions throughout his professional career.
Olympia Dukakis
The actress, who was perhaps best known for her role in the 1987 film Moonstruck, died on May 1. She was 89.
Her brother, Apollo, announced the news in a Facebook post. He did not share Dukakis' cause of death.
"My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis," Apollo wrote, citing Dukakis' late husband, Louis Zorich.
Born in 1931 in Lowell, Massachusetts, Dukakis was the daughter of Greek immigrants and began her career in the theater before entering the world of Hollywood with her role in Moonstruck, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress as well as a Golden Globe and a BAFTA nomination.
Dukakis also starred as Clairee Belcher in 1989's Steel Magnolias. In addition to her work in film, she also starred in a number of TV shows, earning three Emmy nominations for Lucky Day (1991), More Tales of the City (1998) and Joan of Arc (1999).
Eli Broad
The billionaire developer and philanthropist died April 30. He was 87.
The entrepreneur died at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "after a long illness," Suzi Emmerling, a spokeswoman for the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, confirmed to the Associated Press.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shared a touching tribute on Twitter, calling Broad "L.A.'s most influential private citizen of his generation."
Broad co-founded homebuilding pioneer Kaufman and Broad Inc. and launched financial services giant SunAmerica Inc., both of which became Fortune 500 companies and led to his Forbes estimated $6.9 billion net worth. He also financed the Broad Museum in downtown L.A., which opened in 2015 and includes 2,000 artworks from the Broads' collection, worth $1.6 billion, according to NBC News.
Tavita Karika
The former Bachelorette New Zealand contestant died on April 29 at the age of 31.
Fellow former contestant Marc Johnson confirmed the news of Karika's death, telling New Zealand news outlet Stuff that he was with him when the reality star died in Wellington.
"I can confirm that Tavita did pass last night around midnight," Johnson said. "I can't tell you if it was before or after because it was just too emotional, and before I knew it four or five hours had passed."
"I was with him in his final moments. There was a lot of family and friends," he said.
A cause of death has not been released for the Christchurch native.
Karika — who went on to star on dating show Heartbreak Island in 2018 — had just finished his barber's apprenticeship, according to Stuff.
Johnny Crawford
The actor, who was an original Mouseketeer, died on April 29. He was 75.
His family revealed the news of his death in a statement shared on his website. The actor had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and had contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia, but his cause of death was not specified.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news of Johnny Crawford's passing," the family's statement said. "He slipped away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021, with Charlotte, his wife, by his side."
Crawford, whose acting career kicked off on The Mickey Mouse Club, was nominated for an Emmy at age 13 for his role in The Rifleman. He most recently appeared in 2019's The Marshal.
Jason Matthews
The award-winning author of the Red Sparrow series died on April 28 at the age of 69.
The author died from corticobasal degeneration, a rare and untreatable disease that affects the brain and causes cells to degenerate over time, according to his publisher Scribner.
Matthews studied journalism before working in the CIA for 33 years as a diplomat in Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, according to a New York Times profile on the author.
He later used his experiences to write his first novel, Red Sparrow, which was published in 2013. The spy thrilled was later adapted into a movie of the same name starring Jennifer Lawrence.
Shock G
The co-founder of the iconic hip-hop group Digital Underground died April 22 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol and methamphetamine. He was 57.
The rapper, born Gregory Jacobs, was found dead in a hotel room.
Jacobs started Digital Underground with Chopmaster J and the late Kenny-K in 1987 after moving from the East Coast to Oakland, California.
Jacobs was also a talented music producer, who worked on Tupac Shakur's breakthrough single "I Get Around," on which he also appears as a featured artist.
Joe Long
The former bassist of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons died of COVID-19 on April 21. He was 79.
Long's former bandmates Valli, 86, and Bob Gaudio, 78, confirmed the news in a statement they jointly shared on Facebook.
"It is with great sadness that we learned that our dear bandmate, Joe Long, has passed away. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans."
Born Joseph Louis LaBracio in Elizabeth, New Jersey in 1941, Long was trained in classical music, but transitioned to the Fender bass guitar after he reportedly suffered a hand injury.
He joined The Four Seasons in 1965 and remained with the band until the mid-'70s. He went on to form his own rock group, LaBracio.
Tempest Storm
The burlesque legend, who was known for appearing in several Russ Meyer films, died April 20 at age 93.
The veteran exotic dancer (née Annie Banks) died in her Las Vegas apartment, surrounded by fellow burlesque performers and friends.
Storm had been previously diagnosed with dementia.
Born in Eastman, Georgia, in 1928, she moved to Hollywood at age 17 and began dancing as Tempest Storm. There, she befriended her neighbor Marilyn Monroe.
She soon became the highest paid burlesque performer in history, signing a 10-year contract for $100,000 a year with the Bryan-Engels burlesque chain. Lloyd's of London insured her breasts for $1 million.
Storm was the subject of the 2016 Nimisha Mukerji documentary Tempest Storm: Burlesque Queen.
Jim Steinman
The songwriter and producer for musicians including Meat Loaf, Céline Dion and Air Supply, died on April 19. He was 73.
The Grammy winner died in Connecticut, according to TMZ. A medical emergency call was reportedly made from his home at about 3:30 a.m. The cause of his death is unclear.
In 2004, Steinman previously suffered a stroke, which caused him to temporarily lose his ability to speak.
Steinman, who worked with a number of famous artists over the years, was best known for his work with Meat Loaf. He composed the musician's 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell, which remains one of the bestselling albums of all time. He later wrote and produced the artist's hit, "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)."
The native New Yorker was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2012.
Lee Aaker
The actor, best known for his role as Rusty on 1950s TV series The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin as a child actor, died on April 1. He was 77.
Paul Petersen, another former child actor, announced the news of Aaker's passing on Facebook.
"Saying Goodbye to Lee Aaker. You have to be a certain age to remember Rin Tin Tin," wrote Petersen, 75.
Petersen shared that Aaker died "alone and unclaimed ... listed as an 'indigent decedent.' "
Aaker earned a number of other acting credits before his big break in 1954, both on television and the big screen.
The actor eventually left Hollywood behind, working as a carpenter for 20 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Gerren Taylor
The reality star, known for her appearance on BET's Baldwin Hills, died on April 11. She was 30.
No details were immediately available about her cause of death.
"The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of BET's Baldwin Hills," BET announced in a statement. "The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET's thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley's friends and family during this time."
Baldwin Hills, which aired from 2007-09, was a reality series which followed the lives of a group of wealthy Black teenagers from the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles.
Taylor also worked as a model, and was featured in the 2007 documentary America the Beautiful, which explored self-image and beauty standards.
Nikki Grahame
The Big Brother UK alum died on April 9, according to Deadline. She was 38.
The cause of the reality star's death is currently unknown. "Please respect the privacy of Nikki's friends and family at this tragic and difficult time," her representative said in a statement.
Grahame, who opened up about her struggles with anorexia nervosa in her autobiographical books Dying to Be Thin (2009) and Fragile (2012), was recently in treatment for an eating disorder, and friends started a GoFundMe for her the month before her death.
Grahame came in fifth place during season seven of Big Brother UK in 2006, and went on to star in her own reality series Princess Nikki. She later became the first runner-up on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010.
Gloria Henry
The actress, perhaps best known for her role as family matriarch Alice Mitchell in the hit '50s and '60s sitcom Dennis the Menace, died on April 3. She was 98.
Henry's daughter, Erin Ellwood, confirmed the death to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.
"She's flying now, free of her body," Ellwood announced on Instagram, sharing a photo of Henry standing in front of a mural featuring outspread angel wings in Los Angeles. "She left on a countdown 4 3 2 1 @ 3:40pm. She was such an incredible woman in so many ways. This last year with her has been beautiful and heartbreaking."
Born in New Orleans in 1923, Henry's acting career took off when she landed the lead female role in the 1947 horse racing film Sport of Kings. She went on to appear in films like Rancho Notorious, Triple Threat and Miss Grant Takes Richmond, which she starred in opposite Lucille Ball.
In 1959, Henry got her big break playing Alice Mitchell in the CBS sitcom Dennis the Menace.
Carla Zampatti
The Australian fashion designer died on March 27 following a fall at an opera opening the week before, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. She was 78.
Zampatti died at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney. The outlet reported that she fell down the last two steps of a staircase the week prior.
The designer's family confirmed her death on her website.
Born in Italy in 1942, Zampatti moved to Australia with her family in 1950 and then later moved to Sydney in her twenties, where she went on to launch her first collection in 1965. Five years later, she established Carla Zampatti Pty Ltd.
The designer dressed a number of prominent women, including former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard, Denmark's Princess Mary, New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian and Nicole Kidman, according to The Guardian.
Linda Torres
Big Ang star Linda Torres died on April 2 after testing positive for COVID-19. She was 67.
Torres was a friend of Angela "Big Ang" Raiola and appeared on her VH1 reality show in addition to making cameos on Mob Wives.
She died at Staten Island University Hospital after contracting COVID and being placed on a ventilator for nine weeks, Big Ang's sister Janine Detore told PEOPLE.
"Linda was the life of the party – like my sister. Very fun to be around, not negative, just wanted to have a fun time," Detore shared. "I get so sad to know that she's gone now."
Prince Philip
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the love of Queen Elizabeth's life, died on April 9. He was 99.
"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip — who retired from his public duties in August 2017 — is survived by his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth, their daughter Princess Anne and their three sons: next-in-line-to-the-throne Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
DMX
DMX died at White Plains Hospital in New York on April 9, one week after suffering a heart attack. He was 50.
"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family wrote in a statement.
"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."
Over the course of his career, the Baltimore, Maryland native released 15 Billboard Hot 100 megahit songs, including "Party Up (Up In Here)" and his collaboration "Money, Power, Respect" with The Lox and Lil' Kim. In addition to his music, DMX also appeared in 15 films and several TV appearances.
Malcolm Cecil
On March 28, the Bob Moog Foundation announced that the music producer, best known for co-creating the TONTO — the largest analog synth in the world — died earlier that morning after facing "a long illness." He was 84.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of the legendary creative genius, musician, engineer, producer, & synthesizer pioneer, Malcolm Cecil, show here w his creation TONTO," the foundation tweeted. "He passed away today at 1:17am after a long illness."
His cause of death was not revealed.
The London-born producer's creation was relied upon in the production of several iconic artists' albums, including Diana Ross, Quincy Jones, the Isley Brothers, Bobby Womack and Joan Baez.
Cecil earned a Grammy for best engineered recording for his work on Innervisions.
Larry McMurtry
The novelist and Oscar-winning screenwriter died March 25 of heart failure, PEOPLE confirmed. He was 84.
McMurtry was surrounded by his loved ones — including his wife Norma Faye and his longtime writing partner Diana Ossana — at the time of his death, his publicist told PEOPLE in a statement.
McMurtry's career spanned more than 50 years, during which time he wrote more than 30 novels, including Lonesome Dove, which earned him a Pulitzer Prize in 1986, as well as Terms of Endearment and The Evening Star.
In 2006, he and Ossana won an Oscar for Best Screenplay for Brokeback Mountain, based on the short story by Annie Proulx.
He was also the owner of Booked Up, a bookstore which he opened in Washington D.C. in 1971 and later opened two more locations before he consolidated them in his hometown of Archer City, Texas.
Beverly Cleary
The beloved Ramona Quimby author died on March 25 in Carmel, California, according to a statement from HarperCollins.
"We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children's authors of all time. Looking back, she'd often say, 'I've had a lucky life,' and generations of children count themselves lucky too—lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years," said Suzanne Murphy, president and publisher of HarperCollins Children's Books.
As a children's librarian, Cleary realized she wanted to write stories that she "longed to read but was unable to find on the library shelves, funny stories about her neighborhood and the sort of children she knew," according to her biography page on her website.
In 2010, Cleary told PEOPLE that all but one of her 32 books were written in longhand and she never had a single rejected manuscript.
Craig "muMs" Grant
The actor and writer, best known for his role of Arnold "Poet" Jackson on HBO's Oz, died on March 24, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 52.
"We are heartbroken over the loss of one of the most genuine, caring, loving souls we have ever had the pleasure of representing," they said in a statement. "muMs was more than our client, he was our dear friend. We all just lost a phenomenal man."
According to his rep, Grant was in Wilmington, North Carolina, at the time of his death, where he was filming a recurring role on Starz' Hightown. A cause of death has not been determined.
The New York City native began his career as a part of the critically acclaimed Nuyorican Poetry Slam Team. He went on to star in a number of shows, including Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It, Chapelle's Show, The Sopranos, Luke Cage, Nurse Jackie and High Maintenance. On the big screen, his film credits include the Safdie brothers' Good Time, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and Steven Soderbergh's Side Effects.
Jessica Walter
The award-winning Arrested Development star died in her sleep on March 24 at her New York City home. She was 80.
Her daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirmed the news to PEOPLE. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off," Bowman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."
Deadline was the first to report the news.
Over five decades, Walter took on a variety of different roles, from theatre work to voiceovers to appearances on the big and small screens, including a turn in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut, Play Misty for Me. She also earned Emmy nominations for her work in both Trapper John M..D. and Streets of San Francisco, going on to win for her role in Amy Prentiss.
Walter was most famous for her role as eccentric matriarch Lucille Bluth in the hit comedy series Arrested Development, for which she earned an outstanding supporting actress Emmy nomination as well as two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.
George Segal
The Oscar-nominated actor died on March 23 of complications from a bypass surgery. He was 87.
His wife, Sonia Segal, confirmed the news in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," she said.
The actor — best known for his roles in films including Ship of Fools, Where's Poppa?, Blume in Love, For the Boys, King Rat and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (for which he landed an Oscar nomination) — landed roles on the big and small screen over the course of his decades-long career, beginning in the 1960s.
He also took home two Golden Globes, once in 1965 for most promising newcomer (a since discontinued award) for the film The New Interns, and once for his performance in 1974's romantic comedy A Touch of Class.
Richard Gilliland
The Just Our Luck actor died in March at the age of 71.
Gilliland, who was married to fellow actress and frequent costar Jean Smart for nearly 34 years, suffered from a "brief illness" prior to his death in Los Angeles, according to a press release shared with PEOPLE.
Born in 1950 in Fort Worth, Texas, Gilliland got his career start at the Goodman School of Drama in Chicago. While there, he took on the role of Jesus in Godspell opposite Joe Mantegna's Judas.
Gilliland got his start at the Goodman School of Drama in Chicago before moving to Los Angeles, where he landed starring roles in a series of TV shows, including Operation Petticoat, Just Our Luck, McMillan and Heartland, in addition to an array of guest starring appearances and stage roles.
In 1986, he became a series regular on the CBS sitcom Designing Women, where he met Smart. The pair wed the following year.
Elsa Peretti
The iconic Italian jewelry designer, famous for her timeless collaborations with Tiffany & Co., has died. She was 80.
Peretti died on March 18 at her home in Spain, the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation announced in a statement shared on social media.
"A woman of extraordinary generosity, philanthropist and world famous designer," the statement read. "A free, strong, courageous visionary. Her example will be remembered forever."
Peretti started out as a model during the 1960s after moving from her native Italy to Barcelona, where she was embraced by a community of artists that included Salvador Dalí. Later she moved to New York City, where she began crafting jewlery that she would eventually design exclusively for Tiffany & Co., according to the Associated Press.
Kim Tyler
Tyler, best known for his role on the 1965 sitcom Please Don't Eat the Daisies, died on Feb. 10 after a "long battle with cancer." He was 66.
Tyler was "surrounded by loved ones" when he died in his Hollywood Heights home, his family revealed in a statement to the Los Angeles Times Obituaries.
The child star is survived by his wife Michelle of 42 years. Before his turn on Please Don't Eat the Daisies, he also starred in The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet and made guest appearances on Hazel, The Addams Family, My Favorite Martian, The Andy Griffith Show and My Three Sons.
Dan Sartain
The garage rock singer died on March 20, his family announced via a GoFundMe page they created to help raise money for his funeral. He was 39. His cause of death has not been revealed at this time.
"Dan Sartain left us many memories and music, but has unfortunately left us way too early," his family wrote on the official fundraiser page. "As wonderful as his legacy is, he had no plans for the unmentionable, and thus, here we are. We aren't trying to do much but have a small service for family and friends, and with Dan's wide range of friends, this should be achievable. From all of his family, we thank you...."
The family set out to raise $15,000 to cover his burial arrangements, but they have surpassed that amount, crowdsourcing over $23,000 as of March 24. All extra funds will be used to provide for Dan's daughter Audrey.
Sabine Schmitz
The German race car driver has died after a years-long battle with cancer. She was 51.
Schmitz died on March 16, the Frikadelli Racing Team she founded with her husband Klaus Abbelen confirmed. "Abbelen and all relatives and friends are deeply saddened by the immeasurable loss," the racing team said on Twitter.
According to ESPN, Schmitz was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but continued racing until 2019 despite her ongoing health issues.
The Top Gear star is perhaps most famous for being the only female race car driver to win the annual 24-hour race at the German race track Nürburgring, which is known for its difficulty. She won the race first in 1996, and again with her BMW team the following year.
Yaphet Kotto
The actor, famous for his roles in films such as Live and Let Die and Alien, as well as numerous television series including Homicide: Life on the Street — has died. He was 81.
Kotto's wife Tessie Sinahon revealed the sad news on his official Facebook page on March 15. Alongside a throwback photo of him, she wrote, "I'm saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years." She added that he died "around 10:30pm Philippine time."
"This is a very painfall [sic] moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband," she continued.
Kotto's career began in the early 1960s, with his role as an extra in 4 for Texas, the Frank Sinatra- and Dean Martin-led comedy-Western. He went on to star in movies like The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) and 1972's The Limit — the latter of which he also directed — before landing his breakout role as villain Dr. Kananga/Mr. Big in Live and Let Die.
"You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also," his wife said in her tribute.
Henry Darrow
Darrow, best known for his turn as Manolito Montoya on 1960s Western television series The High Chaparral, died March 14. He was 87.
The character actor's publicist, Michael B. Druxman, announced the news on his Facebook page, writing, "Rest in peace, my friend. You will be missed."
Born Enrique Tomás Delgado Jr. in 1933, Darrow grew up in New York City until his family moved back to his parents' native Puerto Rico in his teens, where he attended college before moving to Pasadena, California, in 1954, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
After a handful of roles in various TV shows and plays, Darrow found his breakout role in The High Chaparral, which ran on NBC from 1967 through 1971.
Following the news of his death, the Screen Actors Guild called the late actor "the pride of Puerto Rico."
Roger Mudd
The longtime television journalist and former CBS and NBC anchor died on March 9 of complications from kidney failure at his home in McLean, Virginia, his son, Jonathan Mudd, told The Washington Post. He was 93.
Mudd's journalism career first took off in the 1950s, according to The Hill, before he went on to make a name for himself at CBS News. He spent two decades covering a range of political stories while also serving as the weekend anchor for CBS Evening News.
In 1980, Mudd left CBS for rival network NBC, where he became co-anchor of NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, in addition to American Almanac and 1986. He also served as co-moderator of Meet the Press.
Later in life, Mudd also became an essayist and correspondent for PBS' The MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour and the host of various programs for The History Channel, per The Hollywood Reporter.
In a written statement to CNN, Mudd's family shared a sweet tribute to him. "Roger loved and collected books, read good, old-fashioned newspapers, front to back, every morning of his life, and watched the evening news as much as he could stand."
Bunny Wailer
The Reggae icon died in his native Jamaica at the Andrews Memorial Hospital in the St. Andrew Parish on March 2, his manager Maxine Stowe told reporters. He was 73.
His cause of death is unknown at this time. Local news outlets in the island country reported in August that Wailer was recovering from a stroke.
Born Neville Livingston, the musician was the last surviving member of The Wailers, after bandmates Bob Marley died from cancer in 1981 and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987.
Wailer first rose to international fame as a founding member of iconic reggae group, alongside Marley, his childhood friend. The group, founded in 1963, is famous for hit songs like "Simmer Down" and later "Stir It Up," released in '63 and '67 respectively.
Wailer has won the Grammy Award for best reggae album three times for his works Time Will Tell - A Tribute to Bob Marley in '90, Crucial! Roots Classics in '94 and Hall of Fame - A Tribute to Bob Marley's 50th Anniversary in '96.
Jahmil French
The Canadian actor, best known for his role as Dave Turner in Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died at age 29.
Screenwriter and producer Joshua Safran confirmed the "devastating news" on Twitter on March 2. A cause of death has not been revealed, and a rep for the actor did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
"I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday," Safran wrote. "Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we're all just processing this devastating news."
Irv Cross
The pioneer sportscaster and former professional football cornerback died on Feb. 28. He was 81.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Cross' death on their website. Cross played for both the Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams during his NFL career spanning the 1960s, and was selected twice for the Pro Bowl.
The Eagles did not reveal a cause of death for the former athlete. However, he told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with mild cognitive dementia, and intended to donate his brain to Boston University after his death so they could test it for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Born in Hammond, Indiana, in 1939, Cross was the eighth of 15 children. After playing football in high school, he went on to play at Northwestern before signing on with the Eagles, then the Rams before returning to the Eagles.
Later in his career, Cross served as Idaho State University's athletic director (from 1996 to 1998) and director of athletics at Malcaster College (1999 to 2005). He was the first Black person to receive the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2009.
Fred Segal
The iconic Los Angeles fashion designer died due to complications from a stroke on Feb. 25, multiple outlets reported. He was 87.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founder and original curator of cool, Fred Segal, who created a retail scene that continues to be the heart of LA pop culture. Fred Segal defined LA fashion and sparked a revolutionary shift in style with the first ever denim bar," Jeff Lotman, CEO and Owner of Fred Segal, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
Segal opened his first store in West Hollywood in 1961, with the Beatles, Diana Ross, Elvis Presley and Farrah Fawcett among its earliest fans, the company website said.
Louis Nix III
Nix, who played football for the New York Giants and the University of Notre Dame, has died. He was 29.
The former defensive end was "located" by police on Feb. 27, three days after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that he was missing. Authorities did not share any additional information at the time.
The update came shortly after police were seen removing a vehicle, which matched a description from a missing person poster as the car Nix was last seen driving, from a Florida pond, according to CBS Sports.
Notre Dame confirmed news of Nix's death on Sunday morning. A cause of death has yet to be announced.
"We are saddened by the loss of one of our own, Louis Nix III. We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood," the university wrote in a statement. "Forever in our hearts, Big Lou."
Prince Markie Dee
The Fat Boys' Dee, né Mark Anthony Morales, has died at age 52. No cause of death has been released.
The band's manager Louis Gregory confirmed Dee's death on Twitter on Feb. 25. The songwriter would have turned 53 the next day. "Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends," Gregory wrote.
"My heart breaks today because I lost a brother," he continued, adding, "I'll always love you Mark and I'll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro."
Originally The Disco 3, the trio changed their name to The Fat Boys in 1983, according to Rolling Stone. The group won a contest at Radio City Music Hall that year and would rise to prominence as rappers in the 1980s and '90s.
Dee went on to launch a solo career and a production company called Soul Conventions, through which he produced music for stars like Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey, according to USA Today.
Ronald Pickup
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Crown actor died on Feb. 24. He was 80 years old.
Pickup "passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness surrounded by his wife and family," his agent said in a statement obtained by the BBC, adding, "He will be deeply missed."
Pickup decades-long career spanned theater, film, television and radio. In 1964, he landed his first TV role as a physician in Doctor Who, before going on to star in several shows such as Doc Martin, Doctors, Downton Abbey, Young Dracula and other BBC and ITV shows.
More recently, in 2011, he starred as the aging Lothario, Norman Cousins, in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel in 2015. In 2016, he starred as the Archbishop of Canterbury in season 1 of The Crown.
Chick Corea
The legendary jazz pianist died on Feb. 9 from a "rare form of cancer which was only discovered recently," according to a post from his official Facebook account and website. He was 79.
In addition to a statement regarding his passing, the musician, born Armando Anthony Corea, left a message of gratitude to his fans.
"I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so," wrote the composer. "If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It's not only that the world needs more artists, it's also just a lot of fun."
Corea was a 23-time Grammy winner and 67-time nominee. Throughout his career, the "500 Miles High" composer — who also played in Miles Davis' band — released more than 80 studio albums.
Mary Wilson
Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, died on Feb. 8 at her home in Las Vegas, her publicist Jay Schwartz confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 76.
Wilson's cause of death was not immediately clear but Schwartz said in a statement that she "passed away suddenly."
Supremes co-founder Diana Ross shared a tribute to her former bandmate on Twitter, writing, "I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary's family, I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. 'The Supremes' will live on in our hearts."
Wilson appeared on all 12 of The Supremes' No. 1 pop hits from 1964 to 1969, including "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," "Come See About Me," and "Stop! In the Name of Love," among others.
Just a few days before her death, Wilson shared a video on her YouTube channel announcing new solo material, which she hoped would be available by her birthday on March 6.
Christopher Plummer
The legendary Oscar-winning actor, best known for his role as Baron von Trapp in The Sound of Music, died on Feb. 5 at his home in Connecticut. He was 91.
Plummer, a Toronto native, gave up a career as a concert pianist to join the theater. Starting out with a number of notable Shakespearian productions, he went on to catch his big break with The Sound of Music in 1965.
Several more Shakespearean roles, Broadway plays and Hollywood movies followed, including acclaimed turns in 1999's The Insider, in which he portrayed 60 Minutes reporter Mike Wallace, and 2001's A Beautiful Mind. More recently, he starred in 2019's Knives Out. The actor won two Tonys for his work on the stage, and two Emmys for his roles on television.
In 1968, Queen Elizabeth II made him a Companion of the Order of Canada, then the nation's highest civilian honor. In 2012, he received a long-awaited Oscar for best Supporting Actor for his role in Beginners.
Plummer was married three times, the first to actress Tammy Grimes, the second to journalist Patricia Audrey Lewis and lastly to actress-dancer Elaine Taylor. He is survived by Taylor and his daughter with Grimes, Amanda Plummer.
Jim Weatherly
The songwriter behind Gladys Knight's "Midnight Train to Georgia" died on Feb. 3, music publisher and family friend Charlie Monk confirmed to The Tennessean.
"When I inducted Jim into the Songwriters Hall of Fame I said, 'This may be the most honorable human being I've ever known,'" Monk, the "mayor of Music Row," told the outlet. "He never had a cigarette in his mouth, he never had a taste of alcohol, he didn't chew (tobacco), he didn't cuss."
The Mississippi-born country singer-songwriter left college to pursue a music career in Los Angeles, where he became known for writing some of Gladys Knight & the Pips' hits, such as "You're the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me," "Neither One of Us Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye" and the Grammy-winning "Midnight Train to Georgia,"
Weatherly, who released a total of 12 albums, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.
Capt. Sir Thomas Moore
The British World War II veteran — who won hearts and inspired hope around the world when he raised millions of dollars for healthcare workers at the start of the coronavirus pandemic — died on Feb. 2. He was 100.
Moore's death shortly after he was hospitalized with pneumonia in Bedford, England on Jan. 31, one week after testing positive for COVID-19, according to his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."
Moore captured the heart of the global public in April 2020, when he set out to walk 100 laps around his garden with the aid of a walker — weeks before his 100th birthday — to raise funds for the U.K.'s National Health Service. While he hoped to raise the equivalent of about $1,400, he ultimately pulled in over $45 million, according to ABC News.