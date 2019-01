Young, ex-wife of Neil Young and a musician in her own right, died on Jan. 1.

The news of her death comes a year after she was diagnosed with cancer. She was 66.

“With great sadness, we confirm that on January 1st, after a year-long battle with cancer, Pegi Young — mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, musician, activist and co-founder of the Bridge School — passed away surrounded by her friends and family in her native California,” a statement from Pegi’s Facebook page read.

Pegi is survived by her children with Neil — son Ben and daughter Amber.