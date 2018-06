16 Weddings Made Infinitely Better by Celeb Crashers

Orange Is the New Black stars Lea Delaria, Danielle Brooks and Yael Stone slipped out of their prison garb and put on their Sunday best recently, surprising Australian lesbian couple Tegan and Louise at their wedding reception.

Netflix’s cameras were there to capture the moment with the OITNB, which came as part of a press tour for the company in conjunction with Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

It was special moment for Louise, who is a super-fan of the show. But it was also special since Australia just legalized same-sex marriage back in November.