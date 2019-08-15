Celebs Who've Posted Pics of Stretch Marks and Cellulite to Show Their Bodies Some Love

The Good Place star wants people to see the unretouched version of her. “Finally able to INSIST my image, even on billboards isn’t ever airbrushed,” she tweeted alongside a poster for the show. “I get backfat in Every. Single. Bra. And I used to hide/bin so many photos because of ‘muffin tops.’ Double chins/ ‘imperfections’ because I never saw them on people on TV #freethebackfat.”

Jamil, who once struggled with an eating disorder, says, “I’m aware this isn’t some huge victory, and not ‘brave’ but as someone who had such obsessive body dysmorphia and was so fixated on the embarrassment of what we perceive as ‘flaws’ this is just a little win for little anorexic teenage me.”