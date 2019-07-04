The former Baywatch babe, who is originally from Ladysmith, British Columbia, became a dual citizen in 2004.

“I felt it was important to become a U.S. citizen in order to vote in the United States,” Anderson said in a written statement. “U.S. citizenship will allow me, in the future, to petition to bring my children’s grandparents down to the United States to care for them once they become older.”

She was also clear to state: “I have no intention of giving up my citizenship in Canada and am very proud to be a Canadian.”