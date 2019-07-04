Mike Fisher
The former NHL star, who is married to country singer Carrie Underwood, is “officially American,” he announced on Instagram in March. Canadian-born Fisher smiled as he posed in a suit in what appears to be a courthouse.
“Big day I’m officially American,” he wrote on his Instagram Story over a photo of him waving an American flag.
Billy Idol
The British rocker became an American citizen on November 14, 2018. The official Twitter account of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services tweeted out their congratulations by saying, “It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA.”
Pamela Anderson
The former Baywatch babe, who is originally from Ladysmith, British Columbia, became a dual citizen in 2004.
“I felt it was important to become a U.S. citizen in order to vote in the United States,” Anderson said in a written statement. “U.S. citizenship will allow me, in the future, to petition to bring my children’s grandparents down to the United States to care for them once they become older.”
She was also clear to state: “I have no intention of giving up my citizenship in Canada and am very proud to be a Canadian.”
Emily Blunt
The London-born actress became a U.S. citizen in Sept. 2015 and went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her experience. Blunt said her swearing in ceremony wasn’t as emotional as people would have expected, especially because she had her husband John Krasinski in the stands supporting her and Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, getting sworn in with her as well. Blunt quipped that in typical casual McConaughey fashion, the Oscar winner showed up looking like he “was going on a safari” while Alves looked amazing.
Jim Carrey
The actor-comedian, originally from Ontario, Canada, proudly became a U.S. citizen in Oct. 2004 and has no plans to cut ties with his life up north.
“I have no intention of giving up my Canadian heritage, and all those who loved and supported me,” Carrey said in a statement. “My upbringing in Canada made me the person I am. I will always be proud to be a Canadian.”
Although his Canadian pride is still strong, Carrey also credits the U.S. for helping him “define” himself and making his “dreams come true.”
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Both husband and wife are dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. Urban described how he particularly eased into American life during a June 2014 interview with Rolling Stone.
When asked how different Nashville felt after visiting to moving there permanently, the country star said: “It instantly felt like home to me… Nashville felt very familiar to me because I grew up with so much American culture. I would say 95 percent, if not more, of all the television we watched growing up, my brother and I, was all American sitcoms, American movies, American dramas, everything. I just waltzed into Nashville and the way everyone talked sounded completely normal to me.”
Kumail Nanjiani
The Pakistan-born actor-comedian said it took him over a decade to get his U.S. citizenship. Nanjiani took to Twitter to open up about his challenging experience.
“I feel like people think immigrating to the US is super easy. The gates are wide open. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he tweeted in July 2018, according to Business Standard. “It took me 15 years to get my Green Card. Getting any kind of visa is difficult. Becoming a citizen is extremely difficult and rare.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger
The father of five took to twitter to honor 35 years of being an American Citizen in a tweet he sent out on Sept. 16, 2018.
“35 years ago today, I became a citizen of the United States of America,” Schwarzenegger wrote, alongside a video he attached to his tweet showing clips of himself during his time as Governor of California. “I arrived here almost 50 years ago with empty pockets, but full of dreams. I owe it all to America. It was, without a doubt, one of the proudest days of my life.”
Charlize Theron
The actress, who was born in South Africa, is happy to be a U.S. Citizen but revealed that it wasn’t an easy process.
“Well, I’ve always wanted to be (a citizen) they just didn’t want to take me. It’s quite a process you have to work hard, you know, study up,” she told David Letterman on The Late Show in 2008, as reported by CBS News. “Then finally I was approved and you have to go in and do an interview. You have to know your stuff.”
Sofía Vergara
During a 2014 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Vergara revealed that she passed her citizenship test with flying colors.
“They make you [jump through hoops] because they have to make sure that you deserve to be part of the country,” she told host Kimmel, as reported by US Weekly. “The most interesting thing for me was, they give you like a hundred questions that you have to learn, and then they give you a quiz, like a test. … I got all questions perfect.”