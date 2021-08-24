Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Smart, sympathetic, humble and hardworking, perfectionist Virgos are analytical thinkers and ever-loyal friends. The sixth sign of the zodiac runs from Aug. 23 through Sept. 22, and a staggering number of stars were born beneath the earth sign
Sofia Richie
The model celebrates her birthday on Aug. 24.
Chad Michael Murray
The actor, born Aug. 24, found fame with One Tree Hill, and has worked hard in Hollywood ever since.
Dave Chapelle
The comedian's self-efficacy is part of his stand-up star charm, and he celebrates his birthday Aug. 24.
Blake Lively
The Aug. 25 birthday girl's incredible compassion has previously been praised by her husband Ryan Reynolds
"She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy," he told Humans of New York in 2017. "She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person."
Alexander Skarsgård
From True Blood to Big Little Lies, the focused actor gives everything to his performances – and celebrates another trip around the sun Aug. 25.
John Mulaney
The comedian's straightforward humor makes him very much a Virgo, and he's born Aug. 26.
Melissa McCarthy
From partnering with Meghan Markle to inspire female mentorship and taking to the streets of Los Angeles with a get-well sign for Mariska Hargitay, the actress, born Aug. 26, is always there for her friends.
Chris Pine
In thoroughly Virgo behavior, the Aug. 26 birthday boy once teased that he was the "underdog" in the long-standing debate over the best Chris in Hollywood.
Shania Twain
The singer's relatable ballads about love and life are music to our non-Virgo ears, and she celebrates her birthday Aug. 28.
Jack Black
Another comedian born beneath the earth sign, the hilarious actor is never afraid to crack a joke at his own expense – his Aug. 28 birthday likely no exception, either.
Lea Michele
Whether she's singing or acting, the star and new mom, born Aug. 29, always strives to hit the high notes.
Cameron Diaz
In honest Virgo fashion, the actress has spoken openly about stepping back from the spotlight to find peace. She'll likely ring in her Aug. 30 birthday with a quiet celebration with loved ones as well.
Zendaya
The spunky Euphoria star and Emmy winner turns 25 on Sept. 1.
Gloria Estefan
The multitalented artist was born Sept. 1, and embodies her zodiac sign's drive and determination.
Padma Lakshmi
The Top Chef host pushes contestants to get their recipes just right, and celebrates her birthday Sept. 1.
Salma Hayek
The accomplished actress blows out the candles on her birthday cake Sept. 2.
Keanu Reeves
A versatile actor and known for his kind deeds off screen, Reeves was born Sept. 2.
Beyoncé
Already celebrating Virgo season ahead of her 40th birthday on Sept. 4, the icon shouted out dozens of fellow celebs who share her star sign with throwback photos from childhood and their younger years with an official Virgo Yearbook on her website. Prince Harry and BTS' Jungkook made the cut, and the late Kobe Bryant was honored as MVP.
"Wishing all Virgos a Happy Birthday!" Beyoncé signed a message.
Idris Elba
Suave and steady, the star was born Sept. 6.
Pink
The passionate pop star, born Sept. 8, is open about her family life and never shies from sticking up for her beliefs.
Adam Sandler
The comedian, born Sept. 9, has amused America since his getting his start on Saturday Night Live.
Michelle Williams
Poised and polished, the actress shines on both the stage and silver screen, celebrating her birthday Sept. 9.
Michael Bublé
The singer's music about heartache, heartbreak and finding true has long struck a chord with fans. He was born Sept. 9.
Colin Firth
The award-winning actor, born Sept. 10, has drawn viewers in since his breakout role as Mr. Darcy in 1995's Pride and Prejudice — a classically charismatic Virgo!
Taraji P. Henson
The actress brings the heat to every role she plays, and once joked about the serious side of her Virgo personality in a 2019 Instagram post.
"#Virgo I will literally ignore your VERY EXISTENCE 😂😂😂😒," she joked in the caption, reposing a meme on how to determine if certain astrological signs don't like you. The star was born Sept. 11.
Ludacris
The rapper, born Sept. 11, once collaborated with (fellow Virgo!) Nas on a 2004 track named after their shared star sign.
"Won't you come and just chill with the Virgo?/ We sippin' on Merlot, you ain't got be my girl, though," they rapped in part.
Harry Connick Jr.
The actor and singer channels his creativity into many mediums, and celebrates his birthday Sept. 11.
Jennifer Hudson
The Academy Award winner, born Sept. 12, was seemingly destined to star in Dream Girls, pointing out that she and her closest costars shared the same astrological sign.
"Fun fact .... did u know that all the #dreams-girls are All Virgos ! beyonce sept 4th , #anikanonirose sept 6th and me Jhud sept 12th ! Happy bday month to my dream girl Virgo sisters !" she tweeted in 2018.
Emmy Rossum
The actress, born Sept. 12, brings a Virgo versatility to every role.
Lili Reinhart
The actress sparkles on screen, and celebrates another trip around the sun Sept. 13.
Tyler Perry
The director was born Sept. 13, and won the the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Oscars.
Speaking from his (Virgo) heart in his acceptance speech, he explained "You know, when I set out to help someone, it is my intention to do just that. I'm not trying to do anything other than meet somebody at their humanity."
Nas
Is there any better way to celebrate your star sign than rapping about it on a record? The artist, born Sept. 14, teamed up with fellow Virgo rapper Ludacris for just that.
Nick Jonas
A fan-favorite coach on The Voice for his compassionate personality, the Jonas Brother was born Sept. 16.
Amy Poehler
The actress, born Sept. 16, lights up both the small and silver screens with a very Virgo flair.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Creative, open and caring, the actress' empathetic nature makes her an ideal co-host for Red Table Talk. She celebrates her birthday Sept. 18.
Jimmy Fallon
Very funny! The Tonight Show host, born Sept. 19, knows how to bring out the best in his guest on his late night show.
Nicole Richie
The star, born Sept. 21, regrets a wrist tattoo inspired by her astrological sign that she got years ago.
"See this tattoo? It says 'virgin,' you guys. It's embarrassing and desperate," she told E! News in 2014."Now, I am a Virgo so when I was 16 I thought, 'Ooh I'm going to be different and I'm going to put virgin, because the Virgin is the sign for Virgo.' "
Looking back then on what she'd do differently, Richie said she decided to leave the ink be.
"I'd add an i and an a and say I'm from Virginia, but I just don't think people are going to believe me," she said of a change she'd make. "So I'm just stuck."
Jason Derulo
The energetic entertainer, born Sept. 21, goes all-out every time he steps on stage — or TikTok!
Stephen King
Chiming in on 2019 Twitter thread on what to read based on your star sign, the bestselling author joked "I'm a Virgo. Sorry about that." King was born Sept. 21.
Bill Murray
Lighthearted and likable, the beloved actor turns 71 on Sept. 21.