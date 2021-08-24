The star, born Sept. 21, regrets a wrist tattoo inspired by her astrological sign that she got years ago.

"See this tattoo? It says 'virgin,' you guys. It's embarrassing and desperate," she told E! News in 2014."Now, I am a Virgo so when I was 16 I thought, 'Ooh I'm going to be different and I'm going to put virgin, because the Virgin is the sign for Virgo.' "

Looking back then on what she'd do differently, Richie said she decided to leave the ink be.

"I'd add an i and an a and say I'm from Virginia, but I just don't think people are going to believe me," she said of a change she'd make. "So I'm just stuck."