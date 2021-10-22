Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Scorpio

As an oft-misunderstood eighth sign of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for being passionate and powerful, as well as ambitious and alluring. Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, those under the water sign crave power, strong connections and control 

By Andrea Wurzburger October 22, 2021 11:39 AM



Ryan Reynolds

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Free Guy actor — who is married to Virgo Blake Lively — celebrates his birthday at the start of Scorpio season, on Oct. 23. 



Drake

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Scorpio rapper, born on Oct. 24, even released an album entitled Scorpion. 



Ciara

Credit: Getty

The singer celebrates her birthday on Oct. 25, and her star sign makes her a super loyal partner. That explains why she and hubby Russell Wilson are literally #CoupleGoals. 



Katy Perry

Credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty

Perry is a triple Scorpio: Her sun, moon and rising are all in the star sign. Born on Oct. 25, Perry even released an album titled Scorpio SZN tweeting, "Who better to know (and write) songs for Scorpio Szn than a triple Scorpio herself?"



Rita Wilson

Credit: Getty

Born on Oct. 26, Wilson once posted a sweet tribute to her "Scorpio sister" Julia Roberts. 



Frank Ocean

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ocean's emotional lyrics make a whole lot of sense when you realize he falls under this water sign! He was born on Oct. 28. 



Julia Roberts

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Roberts was born on Oct. 28. It's no wonder the Queen of Early '90s Rom Coms is a Scorpio: How else could she pull off making us believe she was in love so often?! 



Bill Gates

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

When it comes to ambition, the Microsoft founder knows a thing or two. Gates was born on Oct. 28.



Caitlyn Jenner

Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Jenner is also a Scorpio, with her birthday falling on Oct. 28. 



Winona Ryder

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Stranger Things star celebrates her birthday on Oct. 29. 



Gabrielle Union

Credit: Rich fury/Getty

Union's birthday is Oct. 29, and the actress shares a sign with her daughter, Kaavia, whose birthday is Nov. 7. 



Tracee Ellis Ross

Credit: Getty

The actress, whose birthday is Oct. 29, posted a series of sultry shots on Instagram in October 2021, captioning the post, "Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday."



Willow Smith

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Scorpio Smith is a Halloween baby, born on Oct. 31! 



Penn Badgley

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Ever wondered why Badgley is so convincing as his You character? Turns out they're both Scorpios. The actor tweeted in 2019, "If we start profiling killers based on their natal astrology chart we are at a level of superstition equal with witch-hunting tho right? I suppose it would at least fall on the backs of men... He's a Scorpio. Manson was a Scorpio." Badgley was born Nov. 1. 



David Schwimmer

Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Only a Scorpio (Schwimmer was born on Nov. 2) would insist that Ross and Rachel were on a break. 



Kendall Jenner

Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty

Jenner, born on Nov. 3, is the child of two Scorpios: Caitlyn and Kris Jenner



Matthew McConaughey

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

All right, all right, all right! Who would have guessed that McConaughey is a Scorpio? His birthday is Nov. 4. 



Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

The rapper once told Us Weekly, "I'm a true Scorpio." Combs was born on Nov. 4.



Kris Jenner

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Momager extraordinaire and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenners — only a Scorpio could pull off the things Jenner has in her career! Her birthday is Nov. 5. 



Emma Stone

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Cruella actress was born on Nov. 6; it seems like she tapped into that Scorpio intensity for her role in the Disney villain's prequel! 



Sally Field

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Deep down, every Scorpio wishes they could scream, "You like me! Right now, you like me!" while collecting their much-deserved award. Field was born on Nov. 6. 



Lorde

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

While her latest album, Solar Power, might have you thinking it's all sunshine and rainbows with its summertime vibes, the Scorpio singer pours her emotions into her music. Hello? Melodrama, anyone?! Her birthday is Nov. 7. 



SZA

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The singer — who was born on Nov. 8 — once tweeted in 2014, "Im a scorpio: I'm possessive, obsessive, mildly disturbed and will stomp you AND her out just off GP and sheer speculation.. Don't date me."

A few years later, in 2017, the artist  shared her rules for dating a Scorpio with MTV. 



Gordon Ramsay

Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty

Are we surprised that the Hell's Kitchen chef is a Scorpio? Ramsay's birthday is on Nov. 8. 



Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Not only are Nick and Vanessa Lachey married, but they are both Scorpios that were born on the same day! The pair share a birthday on Nov. 9, seven years apart. 



Kiernan Shipka

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shipka, born Nov. 10, shares a star sign with her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character. 



Ellen Pompeo

Credit: Getty

Grey's Anatomy star Pompeo celebrates her birthday on Nov. 10. 



Leonardo DiCaprio

Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/MediaPunch

DiCaprio was born on Nov. 11. *Insert joke here about how his star sign should have been Leo, instead*



Demi Moore

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Moore has never been afraid to march to the beat of her own drum — her iconic 1991 pregnancy photoshoot with Vanity Fair comes to mind. The actress was born on Nov. 11. 



Stanley Tucci

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

The Devil Wears Prada actor and Negroni connoisseur was born on Nov. 11. 



Ryan Gosling

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Gosling, born on Nov. 12, reached peak Scorpio  when he donned that iconic scorpion jacket in Drive



Anne Hathaway

Credit: Owen Hoffmann/Getty

From Princess of Genovia to Oscar-winning actress, Hathaway's determination has been on full display throughout her acting career. Her birthday is Nov. 12. 



Jimmy Kimmel

Credit: Jimmy Kimmel/ Instagram

The late-night host celebrates his birthday on Nov. 13. 



Whoopi Goldberg

Credit: Jenny Anderson/ABC via Getty

Independent, strong and able to mediate any argument (or stop it with a look), The View moderator was born on Nov. 13 



Travis Barker

Credit: ABC via Getty Images

Barker certainly brings the passion to his relationship with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian! The Blink-182 drummer was born on Nov. 14. 



Shailene Woodley

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Woodley, born on Nov. 15, told Cosmo in 2014 that she takes star signs into consideration when she dates. Do we think she asked fiancé Aaron Rodgers his star sign on their first outing? 



Pete Davidson

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Davidson, who was born on Nov. 16, is an intense and passionate Scorpio. Don't believe us? Just consult his relationship history. 



Lisa Bonet

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Bonet, born on Nov. 16, owns up to her Scorpio tendencies, telling Porter in 2018 that her house in the mountains is "quiet, tranquil and, yeah, a bit reclusive. But that's my Scorpio nature. I already have that loner personality." 



Maggie Gyllenhaal

Credit: Getty

The The Lost Daughter director celebrates her birthday on Nov. 16. 



Rachel McAdams

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

The Doctor Strange actress marks her birthday on Nov. 17. 



Owen Wilson

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The charismatic actor was born on Nov. 18. 



Adam Driver

Credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty

Driver is drawn to intense movie and TV roles, which doesn't surprise us since he's a Scorpio. His birthday is Nov. 19. 



Meg Ryan

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ryan's birthday is Nov. 19, and you can't convince us that her When Harry Met Sally character isn't a Scorpio, too. 



Allison Janney

Credit: Getty

Talented and hard-working, the Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner's birthday is Nov. 19. 



Goldie Hawn

Credit: Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Hawn, who celebrates her birthday on Nov. 21, is incredibly loyal — just ask her longtime love, Kurt Russell! 

By Andrea Wurzburger