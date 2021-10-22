Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Scorpio
As an oft-misunderstood eighth sign of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for being passionate and powerful, as well as ambitious and alluring. Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, those under the water sign crave power, strong connections and control
Ryan Reynolds
The Free Guy actor — who is married to Virgo Blake Lively — celebrates his birthday at the start of Scorpio season, on Oct. 23.
Drake
The Scorpio rapper, born on Oct. 24, even released an album entitled Scorpion.
Ciara
The singer celebrates her birthday on Oct. 25, and her star sign makes her a super loyal partner. That explains why she and hubby Russell Wilson are literally #CoupleGoals.
Katy Perry
Perry is a triple Scorpio: Her sun, moon and rising are all in the star sign. Born on Oct. 25, Perry even released an album titled Scorpio SZN tweeting, "Who better to know (and write) songs for Scorpio Szn than a triple Scorpio herself?"
Rita Wilson
Born on Oct. 26, Wilson once posted a sweet tribute to her "Scorpio sister" Julia Roberts.
Frank Ocean
Ocean's emotional lyrics make a whole lot of sense when you realize he falls under this water sign! He was born on Oct. 28.
Julia Roberts
Roberts was born on Oct. 28. It's no wonder the Queen of Early '90s Rom Coms is a Scorpio: How else could she pull off making us believe she was in love so often?!
Bill Gates
When it comes to ambition, the Microsoft founder knows a thing or two. Gates was born on Oct. 28.
Caitlyn Jenner
Jenner is also a Scorpio, with her birthday falling on Oct. 28.
Winona Ryder
The Stranger Things star celebrates her birthday on Oct. 29.
Gabrielle Union
Union's birthday is Oct. 29, and the actress shares a sign with her daughter, Kaavia, whose birthday is Nov. 7.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The actress, whose birthday is Oct. 29, posted a series of sultry shots on Instagram in October 2021, captioning the post, "Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday."
Willow Smith
Scorpio Smith is a Halloween baby, born on Oct. 31!
Penn Badgley
Ever wondered why Badgley is so convincing as his You character? Turns out they're both Scorpios. The actor tweeted in 2019, "If we start profiling killers based on their natal astrology chart we are at a level of superstition equal with witch-hunting tho right? I suppose it would at least fall on the backs of men... He's a Scorpio. Manson was a Scorpio." Badgley was born Nov. 1.
David Schwimmer
Only a Scorpio (Schwimmer was born on Nov. 2) would insist that Ross and Rachel were on a break.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner, born on Nov. 3, is the child of two Scorpios: Caitlyn and Kris Jenner.
Matthew McConaughey
All right, all right, all right! Who would have guessed that McConaughey is a Scorpio? His birthday is Nov. 4.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The rapper once told Us Weekly, "I'm a true Scorpio." Combs was born on Nov. 4.
Kris Jenner
Momager extraordinaire and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenners — only a Scorpio could pull off the things Jenner has in her career! Her birthday is Nov. 5.
Emma Stone
The Cruella actress was born on Nov. 6; it seems like she tapped into that Scorpio intensity for her role in the Disney villain's prequel!
Sally Field
Deep down, every Scorpio wishes they could scream, "You like me! Right now, you like me!" while collecting their much-deserved award. Field was born on Nov. 6.
Lorde
While her latest album, Solar Power, might have you thinking it's all sunshine and rainbows with its summertime vibes, the Scorpio singer pours her emotions into her music. Hello? Melodrama, anyone?! Her birthday is Nov. 7.
SZA
The singer — who was born on Nov. 8 — once tweeted in 2014, "Im a scorpio: I'm possessive, obsessive, mildly disturbed and will stomp you AND her out just off GP and sheer speculation.. Don't date me."
A few years later, in 2017, the artist shared her rules for dating a Scorpio with MTV.
Gordon Ramsay
Are we surprised that the Hell's Kitchen chef is a Scorpio? Ramsay's birthday is on Nov. 8.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey
Not only are Nick and Vanessa Lachey married, but they are both Scorpios that were born on the same day! The pair share a birthday on Nov. 9, seven years apart.
Kiernan Shipka
Shipka, born Nov. 10, shares a star sign with her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character.
Ellen Pompeo
Grey's Anatomy star Pompeo celebrates her birthday on Nov. 10.
Leonardo DiCaprio
DiCaprio was born on Nov. 11. *Insert joke here about how his star sign should have been Leo, instead*
Demi Moore
Moore has never been afraid to march to the beat of her own drum — her iconic 1991 pregnancy photoshoot with Vanity Fair comes to mind. The actress was born on Nov. 11.
Stanley Tucci
The Devil Wears Prada actor and Negroni connoisseur was born on Nov. 11.
Ryan Gosling
Gosling, born on Nov. 12, reached peak Scorpio when he donned that iconic scorpion jacket in Drive.
Anne Hathaway
From Princess of Genovia to Oscar-winning actress, Hathaway's determination has been on full display throughout her acting career. Her birthday is Nov. 12.
Jimmy Kimmel
The late-night host celebrates his birthday on Nov. 13.
Whoopi Goldberg
Independent, strong and able to mediate any argument (or stop it with a look), The View moderator was born on Nov. 13
Travis Barker
Barker certainly brings the passion to his relationship with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian! The Blink-182 drummer was born on Nov. 14.
Shailene Woodley
Woodley, born on Nov. 15, told Cosmo in 2014 that she takes star signs into consideration when she dates. Do we think she asked fiancé Aaron Rodgers his star sign on their first outing?
Pete Davidson
Davidson, who was born on Nov. 16, is an intense and passionate Scorpio. Don't believe us? Just consult his relationship history.
Lisa Bonet
Bonet, born on Nov. 16, owns up to her Scorpio tendencies, telling Porter in 2018 that her house in the mountains is "quiet, tranquil and, yeah, a bit reclusive. But that's my Scorpio nature. I already have that loner personality."
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The The Lost Daughter director celebrates her birthday on Nov. 16.
Rachel McAdams
The Doctor Strange actress marks her birthday on Nov. 17.
Owen Wilson
The charismatic actor was born on Nov. 18.
Adam Driver
Driver is drawn to intense movie and TV roles, which doesn't surprise us since he's a Scorpio. His birthday is Nov. 19.
Meg Ryan
Ryan's birthday is Nov. 19, and you can't convince us that her When Harry Met Sally character isn't a Scorpio, too.
Allison Janney
Talented and hard-working, the Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner's birthday is Nov. 19.
Goldie Hawn
Hawn, who celebrates her birthday on Nov. 21, is incredibly loyal — just ask her longtime love, Kurt Russell!