It's Pisces Season! 35 Celebrities Born Under the Star Sign

The water sign is known for being empathetic, imaginative and, like, totally popular!

By Andrea Wurzburger and Janine Henni Updated February 22, 2022 03:00 PM

John Travolta

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Empathetic and perceptive, Travolta's creative Pisces personality shines in every role from Grease to Pulp Fiction. He blows out his birthday candles on Feb. 18.

Molly Ringwald

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Ringwald turned 54 on Feb. 18, revealing that her mother accidentally forgot her birthday — similar to what happened to her iconic character Samantha Baker in her classic '80s movie Sixteen Candles!

Millie Bobby Brown 

Credit: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

The Stranger Things star was born on Feb. 19, making her an Aquarius cuspian. In a 2019 interview with WIRED, she explained that she's more aligned with the water sign. 

"I'm on the cusp of Aquarius and Pisces ... I relate more to Pisces, though," Brown said.

Rihanna 

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The singer-turned-badass businesswoman was born at the start of Pisces season, on Feb. 20. The mom-to-be even has a Pisces tattoo behind her ear!

Cindy Crawford

Credit: Cindy Crawford/Instagram

The supermodel turned 26 on Feb. 20, and offered a sweet word of advice to her younger self with an Instagram post on her birthday eve.

"Laugh as much as possible. Be vulnerable. Risk showing her true self to people she loves — the payoff is worth it," Crawford wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Practice gratitude. Keep growing and learning and becoming…life is a blessing! 💜"

Olivia Rodrigo

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Good 4 her – the "Drivers License" singer turned 19 on Feb. 20.

Trevor Noah

Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Intuitive and introspective, the comedian (born Feb. 20) trusts his Pisces gut while hosting The Daily Show.

Sidney Poitier

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The late, great Poitier was born on Feb. 20, 1927. Driven and dedicated, he was the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Sophie Turner

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Creative and compelling in every performance, the Game of Thrones alum celebrates her birthday Feb. 21.

Elliot Page

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

The actor was born on Feb. 21, and, like a true Pisces, is a vocal advocate for causes he's passionate about, including transgender health care, LGBTQ rights and environmental activism.

Steve Irwin

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Born Feb. 22, 1962, the Crocodile Hunter (who died in 2006) would have turned 60 this year.

In a touching tribute on Instagram, his daughter Bindi Irwin remembered her father with love and wished him a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback snap. "Today I'll watch 'The Crocodile Hunter' with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile."

"I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on." 

Drew Barrymore 

Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraks

The Drew Barrymore Show host celebrates her birthday on Feb. 22, and exhibits the Pisces traits of being creative and idealistic.

Kristin Davis

Credit: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

We couldn't help but wonder… did Davis embrace her star sign while playing hopeless romantic Charlotte York on Sex and the City?

The actress celebrates another trip around the sun on Feb. 23.

Dakota Fanning

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Fanning was born Feb. 23, and was nominated for her first Oscar for her precocious performance in I Am Sam at age 7. Emotional and perceptive, her Pisces perspective is invaluable for a career in acting.

Chelsea Handler

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The comedian, born Feb. 23, joked in a 2016 interview with WIRED that she didn't think much of her star sign.

"Pisces, I'm a fish," when asked to share her zodiac sign. "And if you believe in astrology, you're an idiot."

Rashida Jones

Credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Whether she's acting or directing, in true Pisces form, Jones (born Feb. 23) makes it all look easy.

Josh Groban 

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The singer was born on Feb. 27. His voice is so beautiful that it could quite literally make you cry, which is just proof that he is an emotional Pisces through and through.

Elizabeth Taylor 

Credit: DOUGLAS KIRKLAND

The legendary actress was born on Feb. 27, 1932. Pisces thrive in monogamous relationships, and Taylor was famously married eight times, twice to Richard Burton.

Javier Bardem

Credit: Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty

The Spanish actor was born on March 1, 1969. Pisces are known to channel their emotions and passion into good causes, as Bardem does with climate change and environmental protection.

Justin Bieber 

Credit: Zane Lowe on Apple Music

The Biebs was born on March 1. Did you know that Pisces are often super intuitive and spiritual? Bieber has long been vocal about religion and how it has influenced him.

Lupita Nyong'o

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Never afraid to push the limits onscreen or on the red carpet, the Oscar winner celebrates her birthday March 1.

Jon Bon Jovi 

Credit: FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

Pisces are usually super popular, which anyone who's ever been to a karaoke bar while "Livin' on a Prayer" is playing can tell you is true of Bon Jovi. The singer celebrates a milestone birthday this year, turning 60 on March 2.

Rebel Wilson

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Candid, charming and disarming, is it any surprise that the hilarious actress is a Pisces? Wilson turns 42 on March 2 this year.

Daniel Craig 

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

The actor, who played James Bond for over a decade, embodies the Pisces characteristic of honing in on one skill and perfecting it. He also celebrates his birthday March 2.

Chris Martin

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Whether he's making music about breakups or makeups, the Coldplay rocker (born March 2) always sings from his Pisces heart.

Camila Cabello

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Born March 3, the "Havana" singer is seriously aligned with her sign! In 2014, she tweeted, "I used to not believe in horoscopes but whenever i read my sign's characteristics (Pisces) i'm kind of tripped out by the accuracy."

Jessica Biel

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Sinner star will mark a milestone birthday when she blows out the candles on her cake this year! Biel turns 40 on March 3.

Eva Mendes

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Born smack dab in the middle of Pisces season and ever dedicated to those she loves, Mendes (born March 5) has stepped away from acting in recent years to raise her family.

Sharon Stone

Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

The Basic Instinct star was born March 10. Pisces usually thrive in situations where they are able to be creative and use their imagination, like Stone has in her decades-long screen career.

Liza Minnelli 

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The actress and singer turns 76 on March 12. With a mother like the legendary Judy Garland and a father like director Vincente Minnelli, it's no wonder that the Cabaret star went into show business.

Simone Biles

Credit: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

The Olympic gold medalist was born on March 14. Nothing says "idealistic" quite like deciding to become an Olympian!

Proud to be a Pisces, she celebrated the sign in 2017, tweeting that the water sign was "the best" in a "s/o [shoutout] to all the pisces babies."

Stephen Curry 

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors star was born on March 14, 1988. The seven-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP definitely possesses the Pisces trait of strong instincts, which he rocks on the basketball court.

Adam Levine

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The Maroon 5 frontman was born on March 18, and the emotional, sensitive notes of his star sign can be heard in his music.

Bruce Willis 

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The hardworking action star was born on March 19, and in true Pisces form, has always seized the day – appearing in more than six dozen films.

Glenn Close 

Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

The Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony-winning actress was born on March 19. Her birthday is on the cusp of Aries, which means that she is not only emotional and creative, but extremely passionate and high-achieving. Duh!

