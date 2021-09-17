Celebrities Who Are Just One Award Shy of Earning the Title of EGOT

Winning one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar or Tony is a huge achievement — and these stars are one away from having won them all

By Diane J. Cho Updated February 08, 2022 10:23 AM

Lin-Manuel Miranda

needs an Oscar, having already won an Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for the song "Bigger!" at the 67th annual Tony Awards, three Grammys (best song written for visual media for Moana, best musical theater album for Hamilton and In the Heights) and three Tonys: two for Hamilton and one for In the Heights.

Miranda is nominated for a 2022 Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto.

Kate Winslet

needs a Tony, having already earned an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in The Reader, an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie in Mildred Pierce and a Grammy for best spoken word album for children for Listen to the Storyteller.

Common

needs a Tony, having already won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures with the song "Glory" for the film Selma, an Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for the song "Letter to the Free" for the documentary 13th and Grammys for best song written for visual media ("Glory"), best rap performance by a duo or group ("Southside") and best R&B song ("Love of My Life").

Elton John

needs an Emmy, having already won two Oscars, one for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures for Rocketman and one for Best Music for The Lion King, a Tony for best original score for Aida and five Grammys, including the Grammy Legend Award.

Viola Davis

needs a Grammy, having already won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Fences, an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder and Tonys for King Hedley II and the Broadway production of Fences.

Bette Midler

needs an Oscar, having already won Emmys for outstanding performance in a variety or music program, Grammys for best new artist, best pop vocal performance (for "The Rose") and record of the year (for "Wind Beneath My Wings), a Tony for best actress in a musical (Hello, Dolly!) and the Special Tony Award for her contributions to Broadway.

Cynthia Erivo

needs an Oscar, having already won an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony for The Color Purple.

Jessica Lange

needs a Grammy, having already won two Oscars (Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress), three Emmys and a Tony for best leading actress in a play for Long Day's Journey Into Night.

Cyndi Lauper

needs an Oscar, having already won two Grammys, an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Mad About You and a Tony for best original score for Kinky Boots.

Billy Porter

needs an Oscar, having already won an Emmy for Pose, a Grammy for his contributions to the Kinky Boots original Broadway cast album and a Tony for actor in a musical for Kinky Boots.

Helen Mirren

needs a Grammy, having already won an Oscar for Best Actress for The Queen, four Emmys and a Tony for best actress in a play for The Audience.

Al Pacino

needs a Grammy, having already won a Best Actor Oscar for Scent of a Woman, two Emmys in the outstanding lead actor category and two Tonys: one for best featured actor in a play (Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?) and best leading actor in a play (The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel).

Martin Scorsese

needs a Grammy, having already won a Best Director Oscar for The Departed, a best long form music video Grammy for No Direction Home and three Emmys: one for Boardwalk Empire and two for George Harrison: Living in the Material World.

Jennifer Hudson

needs a Tony, having won an Oscar for best supporting actress in Dreamgirls, two Grammys for her eponymous 2009 R&B album and The Color Purple Broadway cast recording and a Daytime Emmy for her executive producer role on Baby Yaga.

Ben Platt

needs an Oscar, as he has a Daytime Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award all for his work in Dear Evan Hansen.

