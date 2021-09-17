Celebrities Who Are Just One Award Shy of Earning the Title of EGOT
Winning one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar or Tony is a huge achievement — and these stars are one away from having won them all
Lin-Manuel Miranda
needs an Oscar, having already won an Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for the song "Bigger!" at the 67th annual Tony Awards, three Grammys (best song written for visual media for Moana, best musical theater album for Hamilton and In the Heights) and three Tonys: two for Hamilton and one for In the Heights.
Miranda is nominated for a 2022 Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto.
Kate Winslet
needs a Tony, having already earned an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in The Reader, an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie in Mildred Pierce and a Grammy for best spoken word album for children for Listen to the Storyteller.
Common
needs a Tony, having already won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures with the song "Glory" for the film Selma, an Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for the song "Letter to the Free" for the documentary 13th and Grammys for best song written for visual media ("Glory"), best rap performance by a duo or group ("Southside") and best R&B song ("Love of My Life").
Elton John
needs an Emmy, having already won two Oscars, one for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures for Rocketman and one for Best Music for The Lion King, a Tony for best original score for Aida and five Grammys, including the Grammy Legend Award.
Viola Davis
needs a Grammy, having already won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Fences, an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder and Tonys for King Hedley II and the Broadway production of Fences.
Bette Midler
needs an Oscar, having already won Emmys for outstanding performance in a variety or music program, Grammys for best new artist, best pop vocal performance (for "The Rose") and record of the year (for "Wind Beneath My Wings), a Tony for best actress in a musical (Hello, Dolly!) and the Special Tony Award for her contributions to Broadway.
Cynthia Erivo
needs an Oscar, having already won an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony for The Color Purple.
Jessica Lange
needs a Grammy, having already won two Oscars (Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress), three Emmys and a Tony for best leading actress in a play for Long Day's Journey Into Night.
Cyndi Lauper
needs an Oscar, having already won two Grammys, an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Mad About You and a Tony for best original score for Kinky Boots.
Billy Porter
needs an Oscar, having already won an Emmy for Pose, a Grammy for his contributions to the Kinky Boots original Broadway cast album and a Tony for actor in a musical for Kinky Boots.
Helen Mirren
needs a Grammy, having already won an Oscar for Best Actress for The Queen, four Emmys and a Tony for best actress in a play for The Audience.
Al Pacino
needs a Grammy, having already won a Best Actor Oscar for Scent of a Woman, two Emmys in the outstanding lead actor category and two Tonys: one for best featured actor in a play (Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?) and best leading actor in a play (The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel).
Martin Scorsese
needs a Grammy, having already won a Best Director Oscar for The Departed, a best long form music video Grammy for No Direction Home and three Emmys: one for Boardwalk Empire and two for George Harrison: Living in the Material World.
Jennifer Hudson
needs a Tony, having won an Oscar for best supporting actress in Dreamgirls, two Grammys for her eponymous 2009 R&B album and The Color Purple Broadway cast recording and a Daytime Emmy for her executive producer role on Baby Yaga.
Ben Platt
needs an Oscar, as he has a Daytime Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award all for his work in Dear Evan Hansen.