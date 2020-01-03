It's Capricorn Season! Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton, Kate Middleton & More Celebs Who Share the Zodiac Sign Being a Capricorn means you're ambitious, resilient and practical. If your birthday falls between Dec. 22 and Jan. 20, you share a zodiac sign with these celebs By Andrea Wurzburger ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Diane Sawyer Image zoom BFA.COM The news anchor was born on Dec. 22, 1945. 1 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Lee Daniels Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage The director turned 60 years old on Dec. 24. 2 of 31 Applications View All Ricky Martin Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty The singer’s birthday is on Christmas Eve. 3 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Ryan Seacrest Image zoom David Becker/Getty Images The Live with Kelly and Ryan host turned 45 on Christmas Eve. 4 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Sissy Spacek Image zoom Al Wagner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock The Carrie actress was born on Christmas. 5 of 31 Applications View All Jared Leto Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty The actor/singer was born on Dec. 26, 1971. 6 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Kit Harington Image zoom New Media Images/SplashNews.com The Game of Thrones actor’s birthday was Dec. 26. 7 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Timothée Chalamet Image zoom Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage The Little Women actor turned 24 years old on Dec. 27. 8 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Denzel Washington Image zoom Rob Latour/Shutterstock The actor may not look like he’s aging, but he turned 65 on Dec. 28. 9 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Seth Meyers Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty The Late Night with Seth Meyers host was born on Dec. 28, 1973. 10 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Gayle King Image zoom Adrian Edwards/GC Images Oprah’s bestie and CBS This Morning host was born on Dec. 28, 1954. 11 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement John Legend Image zoom Tristan Fewings/Getty The singer and Voice coach celebrates on Dec. 28. 12 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement LeBron James Image zoom Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty The legendary basketball player is almost a New Year’s Eve baby: he was born on Dec. 30. 13 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Dax Shepard Image zoom Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty The actor and husband to Kristen Bell was born on Jan. 2, 1975. 14 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Bradley Cooper Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock This star was born on Jan. 5, 1975. 15 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Diane Keaton Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage The actress (and fashionista) was born on Jan. 5. 16 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Katie Couric Image zoom Courtesy SK-II The former Today coanchor made her debut on Jan. 7, 1957. 17 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Kate Middleton Image zoom AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty The Duchess of Cambridge started her fairytale on Jan. 9, 1982. 18 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Mary J. Blige Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty The hip-hop star was born on Jan. 11. 19 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Zayn Malik Image zoom Splash News The singer and former member of One Direction was born on Jan. 12. 20 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Liam Hemsworth Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty The actor was born on Jan. 13, 1990. 21 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Orlando Bloom Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty The Carnival Row actor was born on Jan. 13, 1977. 22 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Julia Louis-Dreyfus Image zoom The Veep actress turns 59 this Jan. 13. 23 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Jason Bateman Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty The Ozark star will celebrate his 51st birthday on Jan. 14. 24 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Regina King Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty King celebrates her birthday on Jan. 15. 25 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Lin-Manuel Miranda Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC The Hamilton creator turns the big 4-0 on Jan. 16 this year. 26 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Michelle Obama Image zoom STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The former First Lady of the United States was born on Jan. 17. 27 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Jim Carrey Image zoom Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock The actor’s birthday is on Jan. 17. 28 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Betty White Image zoom The hilarious actress will turn 98 on Jan. 17 this year. 29 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Dolly Parton Image zoom Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty The Heartstrings actress will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 19. 30 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Zooey Deschanel Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty The actress will turn 40 on Jan. 17. 31 of 31 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Up Next Close Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

Close View image It's Capricorn Season! Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton, Kate Middleton & More Celebs Who Share the Zodiac Sign

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.