It's Capricorn Season! Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton, Kate Middleton & More Celebs Who Share the Zodiac Sign

Being a Capricorn means you're ambitious, resilient and practical. If your birthday falls between Dec. 22 and Jan. 20, you share a zodiac sign with these celebs
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 03, 2020 02:37 PM

Diane Sawyer

The news anchor was born on Dec. 22, 1945.

Lee Daniels

The director turned 60 years old on Dec. 24.

Ricky Martin

The singer’s birthday is on Christmas Eve. 

Ryan Seacrest

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host turned 45 on Christmas Eve. 

Sissy Spacek

The Carrie actress was born on Christmas.  

Jared Leto 

The actor/singer was born on Dec. 26, 1971. 

Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones actor’s birthday was Dec. 26. 

Timothée Chalamet

The Little Women actor turned 24 years old on Dec. 27. 

Denzel Washington

The actor may not look like he’s aging, but he turned 65 on Dec. 28. 

Seth Meyers

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host was born on Dec. 28, 1973.

Gayle King 

Oprah’s bestie and CBS This Morning host was born on Dec. 28, 1954. 

John Legend 

The singer and Voice coach celebrates on Dec. 28. 

LeBron James

The legendary basketball player is almost a New Year’s Eve baby: he was born on Dec. 30. 

Dax Shepard

The actor and husband to Kristen Bell was born on Jan. 2, 1975. 

Bradley Cooper

This star was born on Jan. 5, 1975. 

Diane Keaton

The actress (and fashionista) was born on Jan. 5. 

Katie Couric

The former Today coanchor made her debut on Jan. 7, 1957. 

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge started her fairytale on Jan. 9, 1982. 

Mary J. Blige 

The hip-hop star was born on Jan. 11. 

Zayn Malik 

The singer and former member of One Direction was born on Jan. 12. 

Liam Hemsworth

The actor was born on Jan. 13, 1990. 

Orlando Bloom 

The Carnival Row actor was born on Jan. 13, 1977. 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep actress turns 59 this Jan. 13. 

Jason Bateman

The Ozark star will celebrate his 51st birthday on Jan. 14. 

Regina King 

King celebrates her birthday on Jan. 15. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda 

The Hamilton creator turns the big 4-0 on Jan. 16 this year. 

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady of the United States was born on Jan. 17. 

Jim Carrey 

The actor’s birthday is on Jan. 17. 

Betty White 

The hilarious actress will turn 98 on Jan. 17 this year. 

Dolly Parton

The Heartstrings actress will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 19. 

Zooey Deschanel

The actress will turn 40 on Jan. 17. 

