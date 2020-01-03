It's Capricorn Season! Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton, Kate Middleton & More Celebs Who Share the Zodiac Sign
Diane Sawyer
The news anchor was born on Dec. 22, 1945.
Lee Daniels
The director turned 60 years old on Dec. 24.
Ricky Martin
The singer’s birthday is on Christmas Eve.
Ryan Seacrest
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host turned 45 on Christmas Eve.
Sissy Spacek
The Carrie actress was born on Christmas.
Jared Leto
The actor/singer was born on Dec. 26, 1971.
Kit Harington
The Game of Thrones actor’s birthday was Dec. 26.
Timothée Chalamet
The Little Women actor turned 24 years old on Dec. 27.
Denzel Washington
The actor may not look like he’s aging, but he turned 65 on Dec. 28.
Seth Meyers
The Late Night with Seth Meyers host was born on Dec. 28, 1973.
Gayle King
Oprah’s bestie and CBS This Morning host was born on Dec. 28, 1954.
John Legend
The singer and Voice coach celebrates on Dec. 28.
LeBron James
The legendary basketball player is almost a New Year’s Eve baby: he was born on Dec. 30.
Dax Shepard
The actor and husband to Kristen Bell was born on Jan. 2, 1975.
Bradley Cooper
This star was born on Jan. 5, 1975.
Diane Keaton
The actress (and fashionista) was born on Jan. 5.
Katie Couric
The former Today coanchor made her debut on Jan. 7, 1957.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge started her fairytale on Jan. 9, 1982.
Mary J. Blige
The hip-hop star was born on Jan. 11.
Zayn Malik
The singer and former member of One Direction was born on Jan. 12.
Liam Hemsworth
The actor was born on Jan. 13, 1990.
Orlando Bloom
The Carnival Row actor was born on Jan. 13, 1977.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The Veep actress turns 59 this Jan. 13.
Jason Bateman
The Ozark star will celebrate his 51st birthday on Jan. 14.
Regina King
King celebrates her birthday on Jan. 15.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
The Hamilton creator turns the big 4-0 on Jan. 16 this year.
Michelle Obama
The former First Lady of the United States was born on Jan. 17.
Jim Carrey
The actor’s birthday is on Jan. 17.
Betty White
The hilarious actress will turn 98 on Jan. 17 this year.
Dolly Parton
The Heartstrings actress will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 19.
Zooey Deschanel
The actress will turn 40 on Jan. 17.