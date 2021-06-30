40 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Cancer

The fourth sign of the zodiac runs from June 21-July 22. Cancers have a reputation for being emotional, empathetic, loyal and caring — traits we're sure these celebrity Cancers all share

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated June 30, 2021 03:47 PM

Chris Pratt

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor celebrates his birthday on June 21. 

Meryl Streep

Credit: Rachel Luna/WireImage

The Academy Award winner's birthday is on June 22. Of course she's a Cancer! Think about all of those convincing and empathetic performances she has given over the years. 

Cyndi Lauper

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Girls (and Cancers) just want to have fun and show their "True Colors" while they do it — just like Cyndi Lauper, who was born on June 22. 

Solange Knowles

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

With Solange Knowles' creativity, it's no surprise that she's a Cancer. The artist celebrates her birthday on June 24. 

Mindy Kaling

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The writer/actress is always working on something new (typical Cancer behavior!) and is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life. She's born on June 24. 

Linda Cardellini

Credit: Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

The Emmy-nominated actress, who most recently starred in Dead To Me, is born on June 25. 

Busy Philipps

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

The Girls5eva star, born on June 25, is charismatic enough to host her own late night show. 

Ariana Grande

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Grande knows that Cancers can be a little "needy." In 2019, the singer — born on June 26 — tweeted in 2019, "oooof do cancers have the ability to do anything other than feeeeeeeeel feel feeeeeeeel feel feeeeeel feel." 

Jacob Elordi

Credit: Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

The Aussie actor is able to channel that Cancer empathy into roles from Euphoria to The Kissing Booth. His birthday is June 26.

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In true, loyal Cancer fashion, the third Kardashian sister is willing to do anything for her family. She's born on June 27.

Elon Musk

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It certainly takes some of that Cancer creativity and passion to become as successful as Elon Musk, who celebrates his birthday on June 28. 

Missy Elliott

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

The prolific and ultra-creative rapper celebrates her birthday on July 1.

Princess Diana

Credit: Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

The People's Princess, born on July 1, is emblematic of a Cancer: Empathetic, emotional and giving. 

Pamela Anderson

Credit: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty

The Baywatch actress's storied love life is proof  she is an emotional, passionate Cancer. She's born on July 1. 

Margot Robbie

Credit: Lia Toby/Getty

It wasn't enough for Robbie — born on July 2— to dominate the box office onscreen, so in creative, driven Cancer fashion, she started her own production company. 

Lindsay Lohan

Credit: James Gourley/Getty

The Mean Girls actress celebrates her birthday on July 2. 

Tom Cruise

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

The hardworking actor (who has starred in almost too many iterations of Mission: Impossible to count) is born on July 3. 

Olivia Munn

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Cancerian actress celebrates her birthday on July 3. 

Post Malone

Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Post Malone's music is full of emotion and feeling, which is fitting for a Cancer. He's born on the Fourth of July. 

Kevin Hart

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Comedian Kevin Hart's personal anecdotes are what make his comedy so relatable and funny. He's born on July 6. 

Tia and Tamera Mowry

Credit: Tia Mowry/ Instagram

The twins, who have been working for decades since their Sister, Sister days, are born on July 6. 

Ringo Starr

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

The talented Beatles drummer is born on July 7. 

Kevin Bacon

Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

They say there's always six degrees between everyone and Kevin Bacon, which makes sense for the personable Cancer, born July 8. 

Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us star Ventimiglia has been pulling on our heartstrings since Gilmore Girls. His birthday is July 8. 

Tom Hanks

Credit: Getty

Tom Hanks has a habit of typing his notes to fans and friends on vintage typewriters. Does it get more Cancer than that? He's born on July 9. 

Jessica Simpson

Credit: David Livingtson/Getty

Jessica Simpson basically wrote the Cancer anthem when she wrote "With You." Her birthday is July 10. 

Sofia Vergara

Funny, kind and warm, the Modern Family actress is born on July 10. 

Lil' Kim

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

The rapper is both super creative and passionate, while also possessing that oh-so-Cancer trait of being able to hold a grudge. She celebrates her birthday on July 11. 

Malala Yousafzai

Credit: Marla Aufmuth/Getty

The Cancer's passion is exemplified in Yousafzai, who is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate ever. She is born on July 12. 

Forest Whitaker

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

The actor and director, born on July 15, is hardworking and ambitious. 

Will Ferrell

Credit: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Ferrell, born on July 16, possesses that Cancer quirkiness that makes his humor so effective. 

Luke Bryan

Credit: John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty

The country singer is a typical, romantic Cancer — just listen to his songs! He's born on July 17. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Need proof Chopra Jonas is a Cancer? Just look at her lovey-dovey Instagrams with husband Nick Jonas! She celebrates her birthday on July 18.

Vin Diesel

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/Getty

Diesel may play a tough guy in his many films, but the Cancer (born on July 18) is also a big softy. 

Kristen Bell

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

The Cancerian actress is born July 18, and embodies her zodiac sign's empathy and kindness. 

Julianne Hough

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The Dancing with the Stars alum is born on July 20. 

Sandra Oh

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

The Killing Eve actress is always bringing emotion and realness to her roles. She's born on July 20. 

Gisele Bündchen

Credit: Tristar Media/Getty

The model and mom is a nurturing Cancer! She's born on July 20. 

Robin Williams

Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The late comedian and actor spent his life making others laugh and feel! His birthday is on July 21. 

Selena Gomez

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Gomez is born on July 22, which makes sense because, if Cancers had a motto, it would be "Kill Them With Kindness."

