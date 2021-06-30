40 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Cancer
The fourth sign of the zodiac runs from June 21-July 22. Cancers have a reputation for being emotional, empathetic, loyal and caring — traits we're sure these celebrity Cancers all share
Chris Pratt
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor celebrates his birthday on June 21.
Meryl Streep
The Academy Award winner's birthday is on June 22. Of course she's a Cancer! Think about all of those convincing and empathetic performances she has given over the years.
Cyndi Lauper
Girls (and Cancers) just want to have fun and show their "True Colors" while they do it — just like Cyndi Lauper, who was born on June 22.
Solange Knowles
With Solange Knowles' creativity, it's no surprise that she's a Cancer. The artist celebrates her birthday on June 24.
Mindy Kaling
The writer/actress is always working on something new (typical Cancer behavior!) and is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life. She's born on June 24.
Linda Cardellini
The Emmy-nominated actress, who most recently starred in Dead To Me, is born on June 25.
Busy Philipps
The Girls5eva star, born on June 25, is charismatic enough to host her own late night show.
Ariana Grande
Grande knows that Cancers can be a little "needy." In 2019, the singer — born on June 26 — tweeted in 2019, "oooof do cancers have the ability to do anything other than feeeeeeeeel feel feeeeeeeel feel feeeeeel feel."
Jacob Elordi
The Aussie actor is able to channel that Cancer empathy into roles from Euphoria to The Kissing Booth. His birthday is June 26.
Khloé Kardashian
In true, loyal Cancer fashion, the third Kardashian sister is willing to do anything for her family. She's born on June 27.
Elon Musk
It certainly takes some of that Cancer creativity and passion to become as successful as Elon Musk, who celebrates his birthday on June 28.
Missy Elliott
The prolific and ultra-creative rapper celebrates her birthday on July 1.
Princess Diana
The People's Princess, born on July 1, is emblematic of a Cancer: Empathetic, emotional and giving.
Pamela Anderson
The Baywatch actress's storied love life is proof she is an emotional, passionate Cancer. She's born on July 1.
Margot Robbie
It wasn't enough for Robbie — born on July 2— to dominate the box office onscreen, so in creative, driven Cancer fashion, she started her own production company.
Lindsay Lohan
The Mean Girls actress celebrates her birthday on July 2.
Tom Cruise
The hardworking actor (who has starred in almost too many iterations of Mission: Impossible to count) is born on July 3.
Olivia Munn
The Cancerian actress celebrates her birthday on July 3.
Post Malone
Post Malone's music is full of emotion and feeling, which is fitting for a Cancer. He's born on the Fourth of July.
Kevin Hart
Comedian Kevin Hart's personal anecdotes are what make his comedy so relatable and funny. He's born on July 6.
Tia and Tamera Mowry
The twins, who have been working for decades since their Sister, Sister days, are born on July 6.
Ringo Starr
The talented Beatles drummer is born on July 7.
Kevin Bacon
They say there's always six degrees between everyone and Kevin Bacon, which makes sense for the personable Cancer, born July 8.
Milo Ventimiglia
This Is Us star Ventimiglia has been pulling on our heartstrings since Gilmore Girls. His birthday is July 8.
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks has a habit of typing his notes to fans and friends on vintage typewriters. Does it get more Cancer than that? He's born on July 9.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson basically wrote the Cancer anthem when she wrote "With You." Her birthday is July 10.
Sofia Vergara
Funny, kind and warm, the Modern Family actress is born on July 10.
Lil' Kim
The rapper is both super creative and passionate, while also possessing that oh-so-Cancer trait of being able to hold a grudge. She celebrates her birthday on July 11.
Malala Yousafzai
The Cancer's passion is exemplified in Yousafzai, who is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate ever. She is born on July 12.
Forest Whitaker
The actor and director, born on July 15, is hardworking and ambitious.
Will Ferrell
Ferrell, born on July 16, possesses that Cancer quirkiness that makes his humor so effective.
Luke Bryan
The country singer is a typical, romantic Cancer — just listen to his songs! He's born on July 17.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Need proof Chopra Jonas is a Cancer? Just look at her lovey-dovey Instagrams with husband Nick Jonas! She celebrates her birthday on July 18.
Vin Diesel
Diesel may play a tough guy in his many films, but the Cancer (born on July 18) is also a big softy.
Kristen Bell
The Cancerian actress is born July 18, and embodies her zodiac sign's empathy and kindness.
Julianne Hough
The Dancing with the Stars alum is born on July 20.
Sandra Oh
The Killing Eve actress is always bringing emotion and realness to her roles. She's born on July 20.
Gisele Bündchen
The model and mom is a nurturing Cancer! She's born on July 20.
Robin Williams
The late comedian and actor spent his life making others laugh and feel! His birthday is on July 21.
Selena Gomez
Gomez is born on July 22, which makes sense because, if Cancers had a motto, it would be "Kill Them With Kindness."