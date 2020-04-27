Tyler Perry, Kanye West and More Celebrities Who Are Billionaires

Bezos' ex-wife, 50, became the world's richest woman in 2020 after ironing out the details of the couple's divorce settlement and coming away valued at $68 billion. That December, she shared that she'd given away more than $4 billion to 300-plus charitable organizations in the months prior.

"This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires," Scott wrote in the post.

Scott then promised that she is "far from completing" her pledge to give back, and encouraged others to also donate to any one of the 384 organizations researched by her advisers, including them all in a list at the end of her post.