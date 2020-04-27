Tyler Perry, Kanye West and More Celebrities Who Are Billionaires
These stars have made a fortune off of their business ventures in various industries, including music, makeup and media
Jeff Bezos
Say hello to the richest man on the planet. Since founding to his hugely successful e-commerce site Amazon in 1994, Bezos, 57, is now worth $178.1 billion, according to Forbes.
Bezos has since purchased The Washington Post and aerospace company Blue Origin. He has also pledged to help fight the coronavirus pandemic by donating $100 million to Feeding America.
MacKenzie Scott
Bezos' ex-wife, 50, became the world's richest woman in 2020 after ironing out the details of the couple's divorce settlement and coming away valued at $68 billion. That December, she shared that she'd given away more than $4 billion to 300-plus charitable organizations in the months prior.
"This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires," Scott wrote in the post.
Scott then promised that she is "far from completing" her pledge to give back, and encouraged others to also donate to any one of the 384 organizations researched by her advisers, including them all in a list at the end of her post.
Kanye West
The music mogul, 43, was deemed a billionaire by Forbes in April 2020. The outlet reported his estimated worth is $1.3 billion, however, West claimed, "It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."
In March 2021, Forbes updated its figures, saying the rapper is actually worth $6.6 billion, more than half of it thanks to his Yeezy brand.
West also has $122 million in cash and stock and $110 million from his music catalog, alongside $1.7 billion in other assets, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian's SKIMS business.
Tyler Perry
The entertainment magnate's net worth is estimated at $1 billion by Forbes. The outlet reported on Sept. 1, 2020, that Perry, 51, has earned more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005.
Perry currently owns Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre lot in Atlanta valued at $280 million where he films his TV shows and movies, all of which he owns. According to Forbes, the actor, director and producer also has a stake in the streamer BET+, $300 million in cash and investments and $40 million in homes and various possessions. However, Perry doesn't keep all of his fortune to himself.
The Medea creator has become one of the most charitable celebrities, often quietly helping his own community in Atlanta as well as people whose stories draw his attention.
Recently, Perry gifted 1,000 Kroger gift cards to those living in Atlanta with help from police officers at the Atlanta Police Department who went door to door in neighborhoods to hand them out. He also announced he was paying for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, the Atlanta man killed by a police offer, as well as his four kids' college educations.
Oprah Winfrey
With a net worth of $2.7 billion, Winfrey, 67, maintained her billionaire status in 2020, according to Forbes. The star's ongoing wealth can be attributed to her hit talk show, which transitioned into a media empire, her OWN cable network, her partnership with Weight Watchers and her 2018 deal with Apple's streaming service, which will allow her to create original content, including a book club, documentaries and TV series.
JAY-Z
The entrepreneur, 51, is the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire.
Since his retirement from rap, JAY-Z has expanded his empire exponentially by focusing his efforts on building an art collection worth $70 million, purchasing real estate worth $50 million, creating Tidal, a music streaming service worth $100 million, partnering with Bacardi to create D'Ussé, a cognac which is now worth $100 million, founding Roc Nation, a media company that represents the world's top artists and athletes, worth $75 million, and more, according to Forbes. In March 2021, his net worth was listed at $1.4 billion.
Michael Jordan
The unstoppable Chicago Bulls star, 58, is valued at $1.6 billion, per Forbes, but much of that comes from his endorsements with brands like Nike and Gatorade.
Elon Musk
While working to revolutionize the transportation industry, on earth and in space, Musk, 49, has amassed a net worth of $162.1 billion, according to Forbes, putting him at No. 3 on the 2021 billionaires list.
The star is known best for founding Tesla Inc. in 2003 and SpaceX, his rocket company, which is now valued at more than $46 billion, according to the outlet.
Michael Bloomberg
Most recently, the three-term mayor of New York City used his $55.9 billion fortune toward his campaign to run for president. Since dropping out of the race in early March 2020, he's used his funds to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In March 2020, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced a new $40 million coronavirus global response initiative to help prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 in low- and middle-income countries, according to a statement from the organization.
"Millions of lives depend on getting the coronavirus response right – and so does the economic and social health of communities around the world," Bloomberg, 79, said in a statement. "We need to slow transmission of the virus and minimize the impact of the outbreak in all countries.”
As of March 2021, his net worth was listed at $59 billion.
Evan Spiegel
Spiegel — who's married to Miranda Kerr — became a billionaire at just 25 years old, per Forbes. The Snapchat co-founder and Snap CEO is worth $11.2 billion.
George Lucas
In a galaxy right here, Lucas, 76, is valued at $7.4 billion thanks in part to the lucrative 2012 sale of his Lucasfilm to Disney.
Ralph Lauren
The CCO of the Ralph Lauren fashion empire, the 81-year-old designer is worth $7.1 billion.
Mark Cuban
Shark Tank's feisty star and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Cuban, 62, has $4.4 billion to his name.
Bill Gates
The Microsoft co-founder, 65, is the fourth-richest person in the world, per Forbes, with a value of $126.5 billion. He and wife Melinda together run their namesake foundation, which donates millions annually, including to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Mark Zuckerberg
The oft-controversial Facebook founder, 36, rounds out the top 5 richest people with a $101.7 billion net worth.
Steven Spielberg
The beloved movie director, 74, has his mega-hits to thank for his value of $3.7 billion.
Donald Trump
According to Bloomberg's latest assessment, the former president's net worth stands at about $2.3 billion, a drop from $3 billion before his presidency.
Trump, 74, has more than $256 million in commercial real estate debt, though his properties are still valued in total at about $1.7 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Sheryl Sandberg
Facebook's COO, 51, who's also written books and takes on public speaking engagements, is one of a handful of women on the Forbes billionaires list, coming in at $1.8 billion.
Warren Buffett
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO, who turned 90 last year, is as known for his wealth ($96.5 billion) as he is for his generosity, giving away $3 billion in 2020 alone, according to CNBC.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner, 23, was named the youngest self-made billionaire in the world by Forbes for the second year in a row in 2020. While there have been some online critics who question whether the term “self-made” could apply to a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Forbes explained that, “despite a lot of help from her famous family, she didn’t inherit her business — she built it.”
As of March 2021, however, she is not named on the Forbes 2021 Real-Time Billionaires list.