It's Aries Season! 47 Celebrities Born Under the Star Sign
The first sign in the zodiac spans from March 21 to April 19, and those born under it are known for being headstrong, bold and ambitious. Referred to as both the "leader" and the "baby" of the zodiac, the fire sign literally lights up the room (whether it's with charisma ... or a temper)! Is it any wonder that these celebrities were born under the star sign?
Matthew Broderick
Born on March 21, Broderick uses his Aries energy to shine on the stage and screen.
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon not only nabs leading roles onscreen, but she also leads a successful production company, book club and clothing line offscreen. What? Like it's hard? Witherspoon was born on March 22.
Keri Russell
Born on March 23, Golden Globe Award-winning actress Russell is an Aries.
Chaka Khan
Khan, whose birthday is March 23, exhibited some quintessential Aries behavior when she sang the iconic song, "I'm Every Woman."
Randall Park
The WandaVision actor has talent and charm to spare. Park's birthday is March 23.
Jessica Chastain
"I guess it's #Aries season... 😈," the Scenes of a Marriage star tweeted in March 2020. The fiery actress was born on March 24.
Big Sean
The ambitious Aries, born on March 25, is even featured on the song "Aries (YuGo) Part 2."
Sarah Jessica Parker
Parker and her hubby, Matthew Broderick, share a star sign! The Sex and the City star celebrates her birthday on March 25.
Elton John
From his hit songs to his incredible style, is it any wonder that the trailblazer was born under the fire sign? The Aries singer was born on March 25.
Aretha Franklin
The late legendary singer, born on March 25, was an Aries. Franklin, in true Aries fashion, demanded R-E-S-P-E-C-T everywhere she went!
Diana Ross
Another iconic Aries diva (and not the last in this list, we assure you), the oh-so-glamorous and talented Ross was born on March 26.
Keira Knightley
The English actress is an Aries. (In fact, her Sun, Venus and Mercury are all in Aries!) She blows out her birthday candles on March 26.
Leslie Mann
Mann's bubbly personality and infectious positivity show the softer side of the star sign. The actress was born on March 26.
Mariah Carey
We told you that there were plenty of iconic Aries divas. Carey, who once sang, "Why you so obsessed with me?" celebrates her birthday March 27.
Fergie
Are you surprised that the woman who turned her name into an adjective when she sang "Fergalicious" is an Aries? Her birthday is March 27.
Halle Bailey
Bailey made the leap from music to the screen look effortless when she was cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid and then as Nettie in The Color Purple.
Bailey said of her star sign, "As an Aries, I'm very headstrong. In an argument, I want somebody to scream it out with me." She was born on March 27.
Lady Gaga
Born on March 28, Lady Gaga has always been a trailblazer, whether it's on the red carpet (two words: meat dress), in her music or her acting career. It's no wonder she's an ambitious Aries.
Reba McEntire
The singer and actress is an Aries country diva. McEntire was born on March 28. Alexa, play "I'm a Survivor" as proof.
Jonathan Van Ness
Determined to make their mark and make a difference, the Aries Queer Eye star celebrates on March 28.
Celine Dion
From her bold style to her even bigger bolder voice, Dion is unapologetic about her talent and marches to the beat of her own (every meme-able) drum. The diva's birthday is March 30.
Chloé Zhao
Talk about blazing a trail: Zhao is the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Director and only the second woman to take home the honor. Her birthday is March 31.
Eddie Murphy
The hilarious, hardworking Aries comedian has made his mark starring in hilarious films throughout the years, from Coming to America to The Nutty Professor. His birthday is April 3.
Robert Downey Jr.
The Iron Man actor, who was born on April 4, exudes Aries confidence.
Sterling K. Brown
Brown has made history time and time again, becoming the first Black actor to win a SAG Award for male actor in a drama series and to win the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a TV drama. Blazing a trail, indeed! The This Is Us star's birthday is on April 5.
Pharrell Williams
Born on April 5, the Aries artist and entrepreneur is bold and ambitious, while lifting up new artists and crafting new sounds. He even has a song about his star sign with fellow Aries, Big Sean, "Aries (YuGo)."
Paul Rudd
PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive is an Aries — he was born on April 6.
Lauren Ridloff
The Eternals star, born April 6, is making a path for deaf actors in Hollywood.
Zach Braff
The Scrubs actor is an Aries; he'll celebrate his birthday on April 6.
Patricia Arquette
Arquette, whose birthday is April 8, once joked on Twitter about the ways that Aries apologize. The prompt was to "apologize like your zodiac sign," to which the actress responded, "No- Aries."
Kristen Stewart
The Spencer star may not be the first person you think of when you think of the loud, bold Aries sign, but the actress shows off her Aries energy through her fashion and career choices, doing exactly what she wants to do! Her birthday is April 9.
Cynthia Nixon
Born on April 9, the Sex and the City actress used her Aries energy to get involved in politics and make a difference. Plus, she has a truly unapologetic in her choices: exhibited by her extremely controversial bagel order.
Elle Fanning
The star of The Great and sister to Dakota Fanning is making a name for herself in Hollywood.
The actress, born April 9, told Vogue that she does possess that Aries tendency to lose her temper: "My mom and my sister are always like, 'That's not something you brag about, but I tell strangers — I'm also very trusting of people — like, 'I get so mad!' "
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X gives off major Aries energy, bursting onto the scene with his Grammy Award-winning hit "Old Town Road," and keeping up momentum with "Industry Baby" and "Montero." Born on April 9, the rapper continues to push boundaries, speak his truth and make big, bold choices.
Mandy Moore
The This Is Us star was born on April 10, making her an Aries. Moore, who got her start as a teen with her song "Candy," proves that hard work pays off.
Jamie Chung
The Lovecraft Country star (and mom of twins!) is an Aries, born on April 10!
Saoirse Ronan
A quintessential driven Aries, the Little Women star — who was born on April 12 — scored her first Academy Award nomination at just 13 years old.
Emma Watson
Watson is an Aries, born on April 15, and the actress uses her Aries energy in everything from her movie roles to her activism. Watson was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014 and has been a vocal feminist and advocate for the Times Up movement.
Seth Rogen
The hilarious actor, who was born on April 15, has no problem speaking his mind — a true Aries move.
Emma Thompson
Charming, funny and hard-working, British actress Thompson has enjoyed a long, successful career. She's an Aries, born on April 15.
Chance the Rapper
The rapper from Chicago was born under the sign of the ram on April 16. A loyal Aries, Chance met his wife when he was just 9 years old! The pair are married now with two daughters.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Queen's Gambit actress, born on April 16, admits herself that she has some of that signature stubborn Aries energy. She told Interview, "Once I set my mind toward something, it's going to happen."
Jennifer Garner
With a sunny disposition that draws us all in, Garner is an Aries! When the actress isn't kicking butt in movies and shows like Peppermint and Alias, she's hard at work on her organic food company, Once Upon a Farm. She was born on April 17.
Kourtney Kardashian
From teaching us how to "properly" eat a Kit-Kat to uttering the infamous phrase, "Kim, there's people that are dying," the eldest Kardashian is an Aries through and through. Her birthday is April 18.
America Ferrera
The Superstore star is an Aries, too! She was born at the tail-end of Aries season, on April 18.
Simu Liu
Liu — whose birthday is April 19 — joked on Twitter of his star sign, "I've never been one to believe in astrology - *reads one horoscope* - but I'm an Aries and that's just the way we are, you know?"
Kate Hudson
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress — whose birthday is April 19 — is growing her empire beyond the screen with Fabletics and King St. Vodka.
Victoria Beckham
Aside from her fashion sense, there's a reason that Beckham's Spice Girls persona was called Posh! The Aries mogul, born on April 19, said of the moniker, "I can't say it would've been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice." Sounds like an Aries to us!