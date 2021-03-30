Celebrities Who Are Also Artists

The musician is also a serious artist, who initially intended to go to art school in N.Y.C. in the 1970s before landing a record deal.

Architectural Digest profiled his artist's loft in 2019, where he showcased his large and emotional works.

“I was very heavily influenced by German expressionism,” he said in the interview, noting that his then-fiancée Meg Ryan (who announced their engagement with a drawing of Mellencamp's) teased him for the moodiness. “Meg likes to tell me, ‘John, your heritage has to be from a small town in Germany called Anger, Germany.’”

(Former girlfriend Christie Brinkley also showcased his art in her home when they were dating!)