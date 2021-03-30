Celebrities Who Are Also Artists
When they're not acting, singing, or being a head of state, these stars channel their creativity into some truly talented visual art
Seth Rogen
The actor has gotten so good at pottery in quarantine, he designed his own ashtray set for his cannabis company, Houseplant (demand was so high, it crashed the site).
Britney Spears
The pop star called painting "therapeutic," but for her, it's also a successful side hobby: Robin Leach picked up one of her paintings at auction for $10,000.
Brandon Boyd
The Incubus singer is stepping onto a different stage: showing his work alongside 115 independent and emerging artists at The Other Art Fair, which kicked off virtually on March 30 and will take place in-person in late June.
Prince Charles
He's not just the heir to the U.K. throne and an environmentalist: Prince Charles is also one of the U.K.'s best-selling living artists! In 2016, it was reported that he had earned nearly $3 million from prints of his watercolor landscapes, all of which went to his Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation.
Jemima Kirke
The Girls star, who attended the Rhode Island School of Design before breaking out as an actress, still paints professionally — including this 2017 portrait of her costar Allison Williams in her wedding gown.
Halsey
The singer dabbles in vivid, imaginative art on her "off days."
Pierce Brosnan
The star got his start as a graphic designer before turning to acting, but never gave up on his first love: "I always set up a studio when I go on location," he told PEOPLE ahead of selling some of his prints for charity.
Lucy Liu
The actress has been painting for a long time, and in 2020 got to mount her first show at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville, Calif.
Chris Brown
The singer and dancer also channels his creative energy into large-scale graffiti art — including (to his neighbor's chagrin) on the walls of his L.A. home.
Jim Carrey
The actor uses his bright, impactful art to make political statements or occasionally send a sweet message (as he did with this valentine).
Candice Bergen
You have to be in her close circle to score one of Murphy Brown star's uncanny pet portraits on your handbag, but she does now have an online store where you can score her designs on tees and totes.
George W. Bush
The former president has painted world leaders and First Dogs. His book, Portraits of Courage, featured his renderings of men and women injured while serving in wars he oversaw.
John Mellencamp
The musician is also a serious artist, who initially intended to go to art school in N.Y.C. in the 1970s before landing a record deal.
Architectural Digest profiled his artist's loft in 2019, where he showcased his large and emotional works.
“I was very heavily influenced by German expressionism,” he said in the interview, noting that his then-fiancée Meg Ryan (who announced their engagement with a drawing of Mellencamp's) teased him for the moodiness. “Meg likes to tell me, ‘John, your heritage has to be from a small town in Germany called Anger, Germany.’”
(Former girlfriend Christie Brinkley also showcased his art in her home when they were dating!)
Sylvester Stallone
"I think I’m a much better painter than an actor," the star is quoted on his artist's website as saying. Much of his work takes on a boxing theme — fitting for the star of Rocky.
Tony Bennett
The legendary crooner (who recently revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis) also was a prolific painter for much of his life, under his birth name Anthony Benedetto. Though he tried many styles and subjects, he tended to favor the Central Park landscapes out his window.
Jane Seymour
The actress and jewelry designer used her time in quarantine to send her bright, bold pieces as cards to seniors in lockdown.