How Celebrities Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2023

01 of 33 Eric Andre & Emily Ratajkowski Eric Andre/Instagram In honor of Valentine's Day, Eric André shared what just might be considered a "hard launch" of his relationship with Emily Ratajkowski. In the pair of photos, the comedian is seen laying on a couch, naked, with an emoji placed strategically on his body. In the background, the model appears to be wearing only a bra as she snaps the cheeky shot.

02 of 33 Gisele Bündchen Gisele Bundchen/Instagram Gisele Bündchen is feeling the puppy love this Valentine's Day. On Tuesday, the supermodel mom shared a trio of sweet photos on Instagram of herself celebrating the holiday with her pups, Fluffy and Lua. Bündchen, whose divorce from Tom Brady was finalized in October, wrote alongside the images, "Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

03 of 33 David Beckham David and Victoria Beckham share throwback snapshots to celebrate Valentine's Day. David Beckham Instagram David Beckham was sure to give a shoutout to his wife, Victoria, this Valentine's Day. The soccer star celebrated the holiday by sharing a throwback photo of the couple, who married in 1999, enjoying a candlelit dinner. "Happy Valentines to my valentine 🌹 we Love You @victoriabeckham.. ❤️ ❤️ @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️," David wrote, highlighting the pair's four children.

04 of 33 Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria Beckham also shared a tribute Tuesday with two throwback pictures of her own. "26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕 kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven x," Victoria captioned the post.

05 of 33 Chris Evans Chris Evans/Instagram On Tuesday, Chris Evans celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing a photo montage to Instagram featuring his girlfriend, Alba Baptista. The collection of photos included moments of the couple hiking together, picking apples, kissing and, of course, hanging out with his beloved dog Dodger.

06 of 33 Naomi Watts Naomi Watts/instagram Naomi Watts shared a sweet beach selfie with her "darling," Billy Crudup, to celebrate the holiday.

07 of 33 Michelle Pfeiffer Michelle Pfeiffer/instagram Michelle Pfeiffer shared a photo of herself and her husband, David E. Kelley, along with the caption: "We go together. My Valentine 💌"

08 of 33 Gal Gadot gal gadot/instagram Nothing's coming between Gal Gadot and her hubby this Valentine's Day! The Wonder Woman actress shared that though they couple is spending the holiday away from one another, they found a way to make it special. "This year we're spending Valentine's Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more," Gadot wrote alongside four photos including a shot of roses and an image of herself with her husband, Jaron Varsano.

"I love you @jaronvarsano. You're my one. My only. My everything. Life is too short together."

09 of 33 Hugh Jackman Hugh Jackman/Instagram Hugh Jackman shared a sweet tribute to his wife of nearly 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, on Instagram Tuesday. Accompanying a photo of the couple he wrote, "Happy Valentine's love. You light up the room wherever you go … your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright. I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine's together. I ❤️ you."

10 of 33 Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. Dylan Meyer/instagram Though Kristen Stewart does not have an Instagram account, her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, shared a sweet post to Stewart for the holiday of love. Accompanying three photos of the couple, Meyer wrote a tribute to the Twilight actress that chronicled a successful trip to the casino. "And even this, the clear peak of my short time on earth, does not remotely come close to how it feels to spend a Monday night in sweatpants with you, valentine," Meyer concluded.

11 of 33 Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo/Instagram Mark Ruffalo shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, whom he wed in 2000. "Happy Valentine's Day, Sunrise," he wrote. "True love is the one that grows and deepens with time. We got a good thing going on, Cupid has been kind. Will you be mine, my forever Valentine?"

12 of 33 Zac Efron Zac Efron and his little sister Olivia. Zac Efron/Instagram This year, Zac Efron's valentine is none other than his little sister, Olivia. The High School Musical actor shared an adorable image of the 3-year-old cozied up to him on the couch as he reads a children's book. "My valentine," he captioned the post.

13 of 33 Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Ramona Agruma/instagram Rebel Wilson's girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, shared a photo to her Instagram Story Tuesday of the smiling couple along with the message "Happy Valentine's Day."

14 of 33 Michelle Obama Michelle Obama/instagram On Tuesday, Michelle Obama shared a outdoorsy photo with Barack Obama, posing together against a tree. The former first lady is seen sporting a Valentine's Day-red outfit. "Happy Valentine's Day, @BarackObama! I couldn't have asked for a better partner to navigate life with," she wrote. "Love you! ​​💘"

15 of 33 Kaley Cuoco Kaley Cuoco/instagram Kaley Cuoco gave a special shoutout on Instagram to boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, for Valentine's Day. Alongside a photo from the couple's baby shower earlier this year, Cuoco wrote "Happy Valentines Day to the man that makes me smile this big every single day 💗💗 grateful to be on this life adventure together ,my love! @tommypelphrey."

16 of 33 Shakira Shakira/Instagram Rather than take the traditional romantic route this Valentine's Day, Shakira had another idea. The newly single singer shared a video to Instagram Tuesday mopping her kitchen as she lip synced to SZA's "Kill Bill." The song's lyrics include: "I might kill my ex/Not the best idea/His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?"

17 of 33 Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa/instagram Kelly Ripa opted for a slideshow of photos of herself and "forever valentine," Mark Conseulos, to celebrate the holiday. "A few from the past 27," she wrote. "But it's the last pic for me 💋😂"

18 of 33 Hillary Clinton For the special day, Hillary Clinton shared a throwback photo with Bill Clinton, where Hillary is seen planting a kiss on the former president's nose. "Happy Valentine's Day to my main squeeze!" she wrote.

19 of 33 Lily Collins Lily Collins/instagram Lily Collins shared a special message to her "VERY funny Valentine," husband Charlie McDowell, on Tuesday. Along with a selection of photos she wrote, "My handsome, smart, adventurous, and VERY funny Valentine. There's no one who makes me smile or laugh like you do. I adore your heart more than words and am the luckiest lady to be yours today and always. I love you my one…"

20 of 33 Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram Gwyneth Paltrow took a moment to shout out her husband, Brad Falchuck — whether he'll see it or not. Alongside a photo of the television writer posing on a boat, Paltrow wrote, "He's not on instagram but he's my forever Valentine💙"

21 of 33 Michael Douglas Michael Douglas/instagram Michael Douglas shared a sweet black-and-white selfie with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones as his tribute for the holiday. "Happy Valentine's Day to my darling Catherine! I love you so much @catherinezetajones ❤️," he wrote.

22 of 33 Catherine Zeta-Jones Catherine Zeta Jones/instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones also shared a Valentine's Day tribute, though hers was in the form of a video. In the video posted to Instagram, she and Michael Douglas are seen dancing alongside their two children, Carys and Dylan. "Happy Valentine's Day to all," Zeta Jones wrote. "Love, love, love."

23 of 33 Mandy Moore Mandy Moore/instagram In honor of the holiday, Mandy Moore gave a shoutout to both her husband and little boys. "No one cooler. Forever Valentine," she wrote atop a photo shared to her Instagram Story featuring her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. She then shared two more photos, one each of her sons August "Gus" Harrison and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith with the word "valentine" across both.

25 of 33 Jessie James Decker Jessie James Decker/instagram On Tuesday morning, Jessie James Decker shared a glimpse of her Valentine's Day with kids Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest, whom she shares with husband Eric Decker. In the snaps, her kids are seen pulling gifts out of heart-printed bags with smiles on their faces.

26 of 33 Ant Anstead Ant Anstead/Instagram Though Ant Anstead opted for a photo of himself and his 19-year-old daughter, Amelie, for his Valentine's Day post, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host was sure to give a shoutout another special someone. "I'm still an old romantic… happy valentines to those that are lucky to have a special partner in their life," he wrote. "While today is reserved for Ren I'm lucky to have a second special lady I get to shower love on. Love you my 19 year valentines @amelieanstead 🥰❤️ x," he wrote referencing his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.

27 of 33 Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez In celebration of Valentine's Day, Dalton Gomez shared a sweet snap to his Instagram Story posing alongside his wife, Ariana Grande, captioned "My forever valentine." Though Gomez's account remains private, Grande shared the photo of the typically private couple to her own Story along with the message "i love you."

28 of 33 Kylie Jenner Amid news of her split from rapper Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner showed some love to longtime friend Anastasia Karanikolaou this Valentine's Day. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a carousel of images of the duo Tuesday captioned "forever valentine ♾️."

29 of 33 Kourtney Kardashian Days before the holiday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a few Valentine's Day themed photos including rose petals placed in the shape of a heart on a bed and a homemade card from her children Mason, Penelope and Reign. On Tuesday, she shared photos of heart-shaped desserts to her Instagram Story including one decorated with both she and Travis Barker's names.

30 of 33 Simu Liu Simu Liu shared a pair of loved-up photos of he and his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, in celebration of Valentine's Day. In one photo, Hsu is seen holding onto the actor's face as the two share a kiss while in the second one, the two are all smiles at the 2023 Super Bowl. "happy valentine's day babe sorry i couldn't make the eagles win ♥️," he captioned the sweet post.

31 of 33 Hilary Duff Hilary Duff also went the throwbacks route sharing some "oldies" of she and her husband Matthew Koma.

32 of 33 Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart These season 31 Dancing with the Stars partners confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day! CODA actor Daniel Durant shared a sweet selfie to Instagram Tuesday calling his partner, Britt Stewart, "My Valentine." Stewart shared her own tribute in the form of a video of the couple captioned with a red heart.