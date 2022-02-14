Celebrities' Sweetest Valentine's Day Photos 2022

Cute the heart-eyes emojis: These stars are all about a thoughtful gift  — or grand gesture — for the people they love

Updated February 15, 2022 10:59 AM

1 of 21

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Credit: On The JLo

As an early Valentine's gift to his pop icon girlfriend, the actor created a special version of her "On My Way" music video that featured clips of the two of them from the first time they dated, between 2002 and 2004. 

2 of 21

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The musician sent a rose-adorned Mickey and Minnie Mouse statue to his fiancée's house, presumably because they're just as destined to be as the cartoon sweethearts.

3 of 21

Cardi B & Offset

Credit: Cardi B Instagram

The couple loves to demonstrate their affection with over-the-top gestures, and the rapper's rose petals-on-every-surface-of-the-house tribute was right on brand. "I love him. I feel so sad y'all because I don't know how to receive so much love like this," Cardi said while showing Instagram viewers the extent of it all. 

4 of 21

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

Julia jumps for her husband's love in an artsy tribute to the cinematographer, in which she's wearing a sweatshirt bearing his name inside a heart. 

5 of 21

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Credit: Heidi Klum/Instagram

"I got lucky!" the model captioned this photo of the roses, balloons and cake she received from her husband. 

6 of 21

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

Credit: Hugh Jackman/Instagram

When you've been married as long as these two have, you've got to look for romance in the every day activities — like taking the dogs out at the crack of dawn

7 of 21

Mariah Carey & Moroccan

Credit: Mariah Carey/Instagram

The legend showed her son some love with this over-the-top balloon arch on the happy heart day.

8 of 21

Vanessa Bryant

Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Two years after the death of husband Kobe Bryant, the model was showered with love from friends including Lala Anthony.

9 of 21

Jamie Chung & Bryan Greenberg

The actress attempted to bring some much-needed caffeine to her husband (and dad to their two newborn twins), but after he got a good look at the silly mug she brought it in, he decided to be suspicious of the gesture: "I don't like that kind of coffee!"

10 of 21

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Days after welcoming baby Wolf into the world, the star's house was filled with pink-and-white roses, as well as a gingerbread house that represented her new family of four. 

11 of 21

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Credit: Nicola Peltz/Instagram

The bride-to-be shared a look at the dozens of white roses that arrived at her door from her food influencer fiancé.

12 of 21

Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma

Credit: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

The model and NBA star celebrated their relationship with wine, gifts and a photoshoot in front of a large illuminated "LOVE" sign.

13 of 21

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

After a tough few months romantically, Khloé got a thoughtful pick-me-up from sister Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson: "The sweetest," she wrote. 

14 of 21

Patrick & Jillian Dempsey

The actor got lots of kisses from his makeup artist wife — Hershey's Kisses, that is! 

15 of 21

Reese Witherspoon & Minnie

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Hey, they don't call it "puppy love" for nothing! 

16 of 21

Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann

Credit: Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

"Sending nothing but love out to all today and always. Made by my Valentine💝❌⭕️ ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ I♥️peter" the Law & Order: SVU star captioned this creative collaged card from her husband.

17 of 21

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady

Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

What do you get the recently-retired guy who has everything? A gift of trees in his honor! 

18 of 21

Idina Menzel & Aaron Lohr

Credit: Idina Menzel/Instagram

The Frozen star gave her husband props for a pretty bouquet: "I love you A. These are so beautiful," she wrote.

19 of 21

Sophia Bush & Grant Hughes

The Good Sam star and her fiancé Hughes wore matching outfits in her Valentine's Day dedication on Instagram. "@grant_hughes_ you are my favorite favorite. I can't wait to marry you and be your valentine forever," Bush captioned the photos.

20 of 21

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor alum shared that she's living "the good life" with boyfriend Jacobs when she posted a highlight reel of their relationship thus far on Instagram. "I'm stealing your words you wrote to me but 'you are my February 14th along with everyday before & after.' I love you Tommy Two Step and our little gremlins," she wrote.

21 of 21

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Though they don't go all out Valentine's Day like others couples might, Ripa and Consuelos do post tributes on social media. The actor called his beloved of 25 years "my forever Valentine," while Ripa shouted out her husband and their kids as the "loves of my life."

