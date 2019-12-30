How Celebrities Really Feel About Online Dating

Sharon Stone
The actress was in for a surprise when she attempted to join Bumble, and ended up being blocked from the dating app.
Stone tweeted, “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”
In a follow up tweet, the star posted a screenshot of her notice from Bumble as proof, which read, “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”
After Stone’s tweet had caught the attention of thousands on Twitter, the company issued a statement following the incident stating, “Sharon Stone is back on Bumble! Our apologies for the confusion as we’re so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive. However, being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified. Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble. In light of our mixup with Sharon Stone, we’d like to extend an invitation for her to come to Austin and allow us to host her at the hive for a few hours of profile prep and great food!”
Stone has yet to respond to the app’s apology and invitation but we assume she’ll be thrilled that she can get back to swiping.
TIFFANY HADDISH
The Last O.G. star gave us a glimpse at her past online dating adventures on The Tonight Show, and she definitely won’t be relying on apps to find her Prince Charming. “Online dating — man, I don’t like it, because I feel like that’s where I meet a lot of creeps,” she said. “Dudes that have a really nice picture and you’re like, ‘Oh I can’t wait to meet him,’ and then you go to the Starbucks to meet him and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, he is a booger wolf …’ His breath smells like he’s been eating for eggs for days. His beard is ashy! He got an ashy beard.”
ADAM RIPPON
In case you were wondering, the Olympic skater is a very big fan of Tinder — he met current boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on the dating app!
It’s “fresh,” Rippon quipped to PEOPLE of his new relationship in April 2018. “I’m fresh!”
Rippon says they’ve “been talking for the past seven months” and then “started to hang out a little bit more, because we were both really busy.”
LAVERNE COX
The Orange Is the New Black actress sat down with Access on in March 2018, when she revealed to Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover that she met her mystery boyfriend of eight months on the dating app Tinder.
“Honestly, I’m a Tinder girl. When I broke up with my ex, I went back on Tinder, because I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps. You have to be on the apps to be in the game,” she said.
CHARLIZE THERON
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Theron revealed that her friend Chelsea Handler had introduced her to the wild world of online dating. “She was on her phone and she showed it to me and she was explaining it to me in that Chelsea Handler way, which is just like, ‘Yeah, everybody’s doing this. What’s wrong with you? Where have you been, under a rock?'” Theron joked. “So then I took real interest, and I was like, okay, well tell me, how does it work? And she’s swiping all these faces of guys in all different sorts of — I’m going to sound like I’m 80. But they’re in all sorts of different variations of no clothes, and then they know that you’ve just said no, I don’t like you.”
Even with the intro lesson, Theron isn’t convinced that dating apps are for her. “And then you have to text them and then the flirting starts and it’s kind of awkward because you don’t know the person and they’re trying to be cute and they say weird things like, ‘What’s up, sexy?’ And it’s just awkward,” she complained. “This is why I’m still single. I just like a good old friend hooking you up, or, I don’t know, introducing you. I’m so old school.”
BETHENNY FRANKEL
The busy Real Housewives of New York City star has had enough technology-free dating success to keep her off of the apps. “I didn’t start doing dating apps. I have been fairly successful on my own,” she told PEOPLE. “I wouldn’t have enough time to date online. I thought about it, but I haven’t actually done it because I wouldn’t have the time.” But Frankel hasn’t ruled out the possibility of getting into the swipe game one day. “If it gets there and it’s a dry country, maybe I’ll think about it — but it hasn’t gotten to that point. At my age I got game, who knew?” she said.
SARAH HYLAND
The actress won’t be downloading any of the apps in the near future. The Modern Family star is currently dating Bachelor In Paradise alum Wells Adams — with whom she connected on Twitter — but even if she were single, she’d “never” consider online dating. “Stranger Dangers are online!” she told ET. “You just don’t know. Catfish can happen anytime … It freaks me out. I just like talking one-on-one.”
THE FINAL FIVE
In August 2016, the champion U.S. gymnasts insisted they were all single and ready to mingle, but Aly Raisman said they would not be using Tinder to find their new love interests, saying simply: “We don’t need Tinder.”
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
It’s hard to imagine that Kardashian had any trouble meeting eligible suitors before linking up with current boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but after her relationship with NBA player James Harden ended in 2016, she revealed that she actually had a dating profile on OkCupid, which her best friend set up for her: “I’ve never done online dating before, but just for s–ts and giggles, Malika and I decided to fill one out. It was actually really fun to do, LOL!”
HILARY DUFF
After confirming that her Tinder profile was real during an interview with Ryan Seacrest, she featured the app in her music video “Sparks,” along with a few of her actual (and very lucky) matches. “It kind of started out to be a joke with my girlfriends. I was like, ‘Explain this whole thing to me because it’s kind of blowing my mind,'” she revealed. “In my life, I’ve always had really serious boyfriends, I’ve always met people through work, and I’ve never been on a blind date.”
MARIAH CAREY
Before dating Bryan Tanaka, Carey used the music video for “Infinity” to reveal that she was looking for love online, thanks to scenes that featured the diva browsing Match.com while relaxing on her couch in a dramatic, sparkling gown. You know, just your average Saturday night.
SUSAN SARANDON
Despite her daughter’s suggestion that she start swiping, Sarandon isn’t sure that she wants to sign up for a dating app just yet – she’s actually hoping to meet someone the old-fashioned way. “I’m a New Yorker. I’ve always lived here, but one of the reasons that I love New York is that the serendipity is just so thick here, so you can go out on the street and just see things you didn’t count on, and you don’t have to swipe left or right,” she said in a Q&A.
MARTHA STEWART
Are you looking for a woman who can teach you how to bake an apple pie to perfection and live your best, most Pinterest-worthy life? Then you might want to try Match.com, where Stewart was a member as of 2013. “I’ve always been a big believer that technology, if used well, can enhance one’s life,” she told the Today show in 2013. “So here I am, looking to enhance my dating life.”a
CHACE CRAWFORD
Your 16-year-old, madly-in-love-with-Nate-Archibald self is about to freak out: Crawford revealed to the U.K.’s Now magazine that he had “a bunch of different accounts that nobody even knows about” to help him find love. If you’ll excuse us, we have some swiping to do …
SAM SMITH
“No offense to people who go on Tinder, but I just feel like it’s ruining romance, I really do,” Smith, who is currently dating 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, told the U.K.’s Metro in 2014. “We’re losing the art of conversation and being able to go and speak to people, and you’re swiping people.”
KATY PERRY
Back in 2014 – and thus, way before her reconciled romance with Orlando Bloom began – Perry told the The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 that she was “really deep on Tinder, so I don’t have a whole lot of time.” (How many pickup lines about cherry ChapStick do you think she had to endure?)
ORLANDO BLOOM
Perry’s current on-again beau went a slightly different route when it came to his attempts to find love online: He made a fake Facebook profile (featuring his friend’s photo) in order to meet people without them realizing that he was the star of one of the biggest film franchises in the world.
ED SHEERAN
After Tinder added verified profiles for celebrities, they reached out to Sheeran to see if he was interested in finding a new muse, and he swiped left on the offer. “I haven’t got time to go on loads of dates,” Sheeran, who is currently engaged to Cherry Seaborn, told Total Access Radio in 2014. “It just sounds quite creepy doing that. You’re just using your celebrity status to hook up with chicks.”