How Celebrities Really Feel About Online Dating

The actress was in for a surprise when she attempted to join Bumble, and ended up being blocked from the dating app.

Stone tweeted, “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

In a follow up tweet, the star posted a screenshot of her notice from Bumble as proof, which read, “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

After Stone’s tweet had caught the attention of thousands on Twitter, the company issued a statement following the incident stating, “Sharon Stone is back on Bumble! Our apologies for the confusion as we’re so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive. However, being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified. Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble. In light of our mixup with Sharon Stone, we’d like to extend an invitation for her to come to Austin and allow us to host her at the hive for a few hours of profile prep and great food!”

Stone has yet to respond to the app’s apology and invitation but we assume she’ll be thrilled that she can get back to swiping.