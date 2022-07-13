Celebrities Turning 80 in 2022
A whole bunch of A-listers are meeting the milestone this year
Harrison Ford
The superhero superstar turned 80 on July 13.
Paul McCartney
The beloved Beatles frontman marked the milestone on June 18.
Carole King
The singer-songwriter was probably feeling extra "Beautiful" on Feb. 9 when she turned 80.
Betsey Johnson
The designer, known for her bold prints and runway cartwheels, celebrates on Aug. 10.
Martin Scorsese
The prolific director blows out the candles on Nov. 17.
Graham Nash
Another musician with a big birthday this year, his on Feb. 2.
President Joe Biden
The oldest U.S. president, Biden turns 80 on Nov. 20.
Ian McShane
English television actor McShane says hello to the next decade on Sept. 29.
Bruce Johnston, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine
Three founding members of the Beach Boys turn 80 this year! Johnston's birthday (left) was June 27, Wilson's (center) June 20 and Jardine's (second from right) is Sept. 3.
Wayne Newton
The Vegas showman turned 80 on April 3.
Joy Behar
The ladies of The View will have a lot to celebrate on Behar's birthday, Oct. 7.
Judge Judy Sheindlin
The ever-quotable television judge turns 80 on Oct. 21.
Calvin Klein
The runway will be waiting when Klein toasts 8-0 on Nov. 19.
Manolo Blahnik
Another fashionable face, the well-known shoe designer celebrates on Nov. 27.