Celebrities Turning 80 in 2022

A whole bunch of A-listers are meeting the milestone this year

By Kate Hogan July 13, 2022 04:44 PM

1 of 14

Harrison Ford

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty

The superhero superstar turned 80 on July 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Paul McCartney

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The beloved Beatles frontman marked the milestone on June 18.

3 of 14

Carole King

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The singer-songwriter was probably feeling extra "Beautiful" on Feb. 9 when she turned 80.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

Betsey Johnson

The designer, known for her bold prints and runway cartwheels, celebrates on Aug. 10.

Advertisement

5 of 14

Martin Scorsese

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The prolific director blows out the candles on Nov. 17.

6 of 14

Graham Nash

Credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images

Another musician with a big birthday this year, his on Feb. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

President Joe Biden

Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty

The oldest U.S. president, Biden turns 80 on Nov. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

Ian McShane

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

English television actor McShane says hello to the next decade on Sept. 29.

Advertisement

9 of 14

Bruce Johnston, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine

Credit: Capitol Photo Archives

Three founding members of the Beach Boys turn 80 this year! Johnston's birthday (left) was June 27, Wilson's (center) June 20 and Jardine's (second from right) is Sept. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

Wayne Newton

The Vegas showman turned 80 on April 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

Joy Behar

Credit: Lou Rocco/Getty

The ladies of The View will have a lot to celebrate on Behar's birthday, Oct. 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

Judge Judy Sheindlin

Credit: Getty

The ever-quotable television judge turns 80 on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Calvin Klein

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

The runway will be waiting when Klein toasts 8-0 on Nov. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

Manolo Blahnik

Credit: GP Images/Getty

Another fashionable face, the well-known shoe designer celebrates on Nov. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next