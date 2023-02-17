Celebrities Turning 60 in 2023

01 of 20 Michael Jordan Aurelien Meunier/Getty NBA legend Michael Jordan turns 60 on Feb. 17 — and celebrated early by donating $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

02 of 20 Seal Seal. Johnny Louis/Getty Seal has been waiting for you ... to wish him a happy birthday on Feb. 19.

03 of 20 Bret Michaels Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock On March 15, Poison rocker Bret Michaels turns 60.

04 of 20 Vanessa Williams Bruce Glikas/Getty Multi-hyphenate Vanessa Williams celebrates her 60th on March 18.

05 of 20 Quentin Tarantino Quentin Tarantino. Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Academy Award-winning director Quentin Tarantino blows out the candles on March 27.

06 of 20 Conan O'Brien Paul Drinkwater/Nbc Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Get ready for some laughs when Conan O'Brien toasts his 60th on April 18.

07 of 20 Eric McCormack Eric McCormack. Vivien Killilea/Getty Will & Grace's Eric McCormack is 60 on April 18.

08 of 20 Jet Li Wang HE/Getty. Longtime movie star Jet Li turns 60 on April 26.

09 of 20 Mike Myers Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty The actor behind everyone's favorite green ogre (and international man of mystery!), Mike Myers marks the milestone on May 25.

10 of 20 Johnny Depp Rich Fury/Getty Actor Johnny Depp turns 60 on June 9.

11 of 20 Helen Hunt Charles Sykes/Bravo. Sixty isn't even as good as it gets for Helen Hunt, whose birthday is June 15.

12 of 20 Greg Kinnear Getty Images Academy Award nominee Greg Kinnear toasts his birthday on June 17.

13 of 20 Edie Falco Edie Falco. Mike Coppola/WireImage Emmy winner Edie Falco celebrates her 60th on July 5.

14 of 20 Lisa Rinna Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Former soap star and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Lisa Rinna blows out her candles on July 11.

15 of 20 Lisa Kudrow Rodin Eckenroth/Getty We bet the Friends will get together for Lisa Kudrow's July 30 celebration.

16 of 20 John Stamos Rich Polk/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards Have mercy! John Stamos turns the big 6-0 on Aug. 19.

17 of 20 Rob Schneider Rob Schneider. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Rob Schneider has much to celebrate on Oct. 31: both Halloween and his birthday.

18 of 20 Dermot Mulroney Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Another Halloween baby, Dermot Mulroney also has an Oct. 31 birthday.

19 of 20 Ming-Na Wen Ming-Na Wen. Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Mulan! Marvel! Mandalorian! Prolific actress Ming-Na Wen marks her 60th on Nov. 20.