Celebrities Turning 60 in 2023

From NBA legend Michael Jordan and actor Brad Pitt to Friends star Lisa Kudrow, 22 stars who are turning 60 in 2023

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 17, 2023 09:00 AM
01 of 20

Michael Jordan

michael jordan
Aurelien Meunier/Getty

NBA legend Michael Jordan turns 60 on Feb. 17 — and celebrated early by donating $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

02 of 20

Seal

COCONUT CREEK, FL - MARCH 20: Seal performs live on stage at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on March 20, 2022 in Coconut Creek, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
Seal. Johnny Louis/Getty

Seal has been waiting for you ... to wish him a happy birthday on Feb. 19.

03 of 20

Bret Michaels

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12649976l) Bret Michaels performs during Bret Michaels' Christmas Party, in St. Charles, Ill Bret Michaels Christmas Party, St. Charles, United States - 17 Dec 2021
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On March 15, Poison rocker Bret Michaels turns 60.

04 of 20

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Multi-hyphenate Vanessa Williams celebrates her 60th on March 18.

05 of 20

Quentin Tarantino

American director Quentin Tarantino at Rome Film Fest 2021. Quentin Tarantino Red Carpet. Rome (Italy), October 19th, 2021
Quentin Tarantino. Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Academy Award-winning director Quentin Tarantino blows out the candles on March 27.

06 of 20

Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien The Tonight Show
Paul Drinkwater/Nbc Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Get ready for some laughs when Conan O'Brien toasts his 60th on April 18.

07 of 20

Eric McCormack

Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Will & Grace's Eric McCormack is 60 on April 18.

08 of 20

Jet Li

jet-li-1.jpg
Wang HE/Getty.

Longtime movie star Jet Li turns 60 on April 26.

09 of 20

Mike Myers

Mike Myers at the world premiere of "Amsterdam" held at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

The actor behind everyone's favorite green ogre (and international man of mystery!), Mike Myers marks the milestone on May 25.

10 of 20

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Rich Fury/Getty

Actor Johnny Depp turns 60 on June 9.

11 of 20

Helen Hunt

helen-hunt.jpg
Charles Sykes/Bravo.

Sixty isn't even as good as it gets for Helen Hunt, whose birthday is June 15.

12 of 20

Greg Kinnear

Greg Kinnear Wants Kim Kardashian to Join the 'Brian Banks' Justice Reform Cause: 'Tweet It Out!'
Getty Images

Academy Award nominee Greg Kinnear toasts his birthday on June 17.

13 of 20

Edie Falco

mc1_4314_2019010964335351.jpg
Edie Falco. Mike Coppola/WireImage

Emmy winner Edie Falco celebrates her 60th on July 5.

14 of 20

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Former soap star and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Lisa Rinna blows out her candles on July 11.

15 of 20

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

We bet the Friends will get together for Lisa Kudrow's July 30 celebration.

16 of 20

John Stamos

John Stamos speaks onstage during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Rich Polk/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Have mercy! John Stamos turns the big 6-0 on Aug. 19.

17 of 20

Rob Schneider

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Flatliners" - Arrivals
Rob Schneider. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Rob Schneider has much to celebrate on Oct. 31: both Halloween and his birthday.

18 of 20

Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Another Halloween baby, Dermot Mulroney also has an Oct. 31 birthday.

19 of 20

Ming-Na Wen

Ming Na Wen
Ming-Na Wen. Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mulan! Marvel! Mandalorian! Prolific actress Ming-Na Wen marks her 60th on Nov. 20.

20 of 20

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt attends the fan event for Paramount Pictures' "Allied" at Regency Village Theatre on November 9, 2016 in Westwood, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Brad Pitt will close out the year in a big way: his 60th is on Dec. 18.

Related Articles
Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally attend the premiere of the Weinstein Company's 'The Founder' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on January 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Relationship Timeline
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
best perfume subscription boxes
Find Your Signature Scent with These Perfume Subscription Boxes
Young people having a toast with a glass of wine
These Are the Best Wine Subscriptions for Every Kind of Wine Lover
A tray of roasted chicken legs on gray background
These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier
Avocado, quinoa, sweet potato, tomato, spinach and chickpeas vegetables salad
These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Editors' Picks: Our Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys
Adele Rich Paul grammys
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQgEmQytKj/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D
The Best Celebrity Swimsuit Photos of 2023
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards
65th GRAMMY Awards - Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo Says It's a 'Blessing' to Attend the 2023 Grammys