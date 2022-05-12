Stars Turning 60 in 2022

Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Jon Bon Jovi and more are hitting the major milestone this year 

By Kate Hogan May 12, 2022 02:32 PM

1 of 20

Tom Cruise

Credit: ROBYN BECK/getty

The Top Gun: Maverick star was almost born on the 4th of July; his 60th is July 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Emilio Estevez

Credit: Getty Images

The Brat Packer turns 60 on May 12.

3 of 20

Demi Moore

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Moore will be even more fabulous when she turns 60 on Nov. 11. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Steve Carell

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Would Michael Scott retire? Carell hits the milestone on Aug. 16.

Advertisement

5 of 20

Jodie Foster

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Oscar winner turns 60 on Nov. 19.

6 of 20

Bob Odenkirk

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Better call ... the baker for a cake, when Odenkirk turns 60 on Oct. 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Michelle Yeoh

Credit: Getty

The esteemed actress turns the big 6-0 on Aug. 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Jim Carrey

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

The man of many talents turned 60 on Jan. 17.

Advertisement

9 of 20

Anthony Kiedis & Flea

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates (left) will both mark milestones this fall, with frontman Kiedis turning 60 on Nov. 1 and bassist Flea on Oct. 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Wesley Snipes

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Blade hits the six-decade mark on July 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

Matthew Broderick

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Broderick turned 60 on March 21, four days before his wife Sarah Jessica Parker turned 57.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Rosie O'Donnell

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

O'Donnell shares the same birthday as Broderick, March 21, 1962.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Paula Abdul

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

Abdul will straight up be 60 on June 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Jon Bon Jovi

Credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty

He ain't gonna live forever, but Bon Jovi is 60 years old as of March 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Garth Brooks

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

He's always been much too young, even when he turned 60 on Feb. 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

Sheryl Crow

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

We're guessing all Crow wanted to do on her 60th on Feb. 11 was have some fun.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

MC Hammer

Did the musician get fresh new kicks and pants when he turned 60 on March 30?

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

John Corbett

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Hard to believe Aidan would be nearing retirement age: Corbett turned 60 on May 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Axl Rose

Credit: Victor Lerena/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Guns N' Roses frontman hit the big milestone on Feb. 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

Ralph Fiennes

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Harry Potter's villain blows out the candles on Dec. 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan