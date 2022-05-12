Stars Turning 60 in 2022
Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Jon Bon Jovi and more are hitting the major milestone this year
Tom Cruise
The Top Gun: Maverick star was almost born on the 4th of July; his 60th is July 3.
Emilio Estevez
The Brat Packer turns 60 on May 12.
Demi Moore
Moore will be even more fabulous when she turns 60 on Nov. 11.
Steve Carell
Would Michael Scott retire? Carell hits the milestone on Aug. 16.
Jodie Foster
The Oscar winner turns 60 on Nov. 19.
Bob Odenkirk
Better call ... the baker for a cake, when Odenkirk turns 60 on Oct. 22.
Michelle Yeoh
The esteemed actress turns the big 6-0 on Aug. 6.
Jim Carrey
The man of many talents turned 60 on Jan. 17.
Anthony Kiedis & Flea
The Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates (left) will both mark milestones this fall, with frontman Kiedis turning 60 on Nov. 1 and bassist Flea on Oct. 16.
Wesley Snipes
Blade hits the six-decade mark on July 31.
Matthew Broderick
Broderick turned 60 on March 21, four days before his wife Sarah Jessica Parker turned 57.
Rosie O'Donnell
O'Donnell shares the same birthday as Broderick, March 21, 1962.
Paula Abdul
Abdul will straight up be 60 on June 19.
Jon Bon Jovi
He ain't gonna live forever, but Bon Jovi is 60 years old as of March 2.
Garth Brooks
He's always been much too young, even when he turned 60 on Feb. 7.
Sheryl Crow
We're guessing all Crow wanted to do on her 60th on Feb. 11 was have some fun.
MC Hammer
Did the musician get fresh new kicks and pants when he turned 60 on March 30?
John Corbett
Hard to believe Aidan would be nearing retirement age: Corbett turned 60 on May 9.
Axl Rose
The Guns N' Roses frontman hit the big milestone on Feb. 6.
Ralph Fiennes
Harry Potter's villain blows out the candles on Dec. 22.