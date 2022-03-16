Celebrities Who Are Turning 50 in 2022, Including Gabrielle Union, Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow and More
Some of your favorite A-listers are turning the big 5-0 in 2022, including Gabrielle Union, Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow
Amanda Peet
An actress and creator of The Chair, Peet's birthday is Jan. 11.
Billie Joe Armstrong
The Green Day frontman's birthday is on Feb. 17.
Shaquille O'Neal
The legendary basketball star's birthday is on March 6.
Common
The rapper's birthday is on March 13.
Leslie Mann
The This Is 40 actress turns 50 on March 26.
Jennie Garth
She may be all about the 90210, but Garth is turns the big 5-0 on April 3.
Jennifer Garner
The Adam Project actress "can't wait" to turn 50 on April 17.
Carmen Electra
The Baywatch alumna's birthday is on April 20.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Johnson's 50th birthday is on May 2.
Teresa Giudice
The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna celebrates her birthday on May 18.
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes might just bust a move when he celebrates his 50th birthday on May 20.
Laverne Cox
The Inventing Anna star's birthday is on May 29.
Wayne Brady
The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star celebrates his birthday on June 2.
John Cho
The Cowboy Bebop star's birthday is June 16.
Selma Blair
Blair celebrates her milestone birthday on June 23.
Sofia Vergara
The Modern Family actress celebrates her birthday on July 10.
Scott Foley
Foley takes The Big Leap this year, turning 50 on July 15.
Marlon Wayans
Wayans, who turns 50 this year, celebrates his birthday on July 23.
Maya Rudolph
The Saturday Night Live alumna's birthday is on July 27.
Elizabeth Berkley
The Saved by the Bell star was born on July 28.
Ben Affleck
The Last Duel actor's birthday is on Aug. 15.
Ava DuVernay
The Academy Award-nominated director's birthday is on Aug. 24.
Cameron Diaz
Diaz's 50th birthday is on Aug. 30.
Idris Elba
The former Sexiest Man Alive celebrates his birthday on Sept. 6.
Justina Machado
The One Day at a Time star turns 50 on Sept. 6.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Goop founder's 50th birthday is on Sept. 27.
Eminem
The rapper's birthday is on Oct. 17.
Brad Paisley
The country music star turns 50 on Oct. 28.
Gabrielle Union
It's almost impossible to believe that Union is turning 50 in 2022! The Bring It On star's birthday is on Oct. 29.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The black-ish star and fashion icon turns 50 on Oct. 29.
Toni Collette
The Golden Globe Award-winning actress celebrates her 50th birthday on Nov. 1.
Jenny McCarthy
The Masked Singer judge celebrates her birthday on Nov. 1.
Thandiwe Newton
The Westworld actress turns 50 on Nov. 6.
Eric Dane
The Euphoria star's birthday is on Nov. 9.
Josh Duhamel
The Shotgun Wedding star's birthday is on Nov. 14.
Brandi Glanville
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrates her birthday on Nov. 16.
Alyssa Milano
The Charmed actress's birthday is Dec. 19.
Jude Law
The English actor's birthday is on Dec. 29.
Joey McIntyre
The New Kids on the Block member slips in just under the wire, turning 50 on Dec. 31.