Celebrities Who Are Turning 50 in 2022, Including Gabrielle Union, Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

Some of your favorite A-listers are turning the big 5-0 in 2022, including Gabrielle Union, Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow 

By Andrea Wurzburger March 16, 2022 04:13 PM

Amanda Peet

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

An actress and creator of The Chair, Peet's birthday is Jan. 11. 

Billie Joe Armstrong

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Green Day frontman's birthday is on Feb. 17. 

Shaquille O'Neal

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The legendary basketball star's birthday is on March 6. 

Common

Credit: Kristen Hurlock-Jones/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The rapper's birthday is on March 13. 

Leslie Mann

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The This Is 40 actress turns 50 on March 26. 

Jennie Garth

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

She may be all about the 90210, but Garth is turns the big 5-0 on April 3. 

Jennifer Garner

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

The Adam Project actress "can't wait" to turn 50 on April 17. 

Carmen Electra

Credit: Franziska Krug/Getty

The Baywatch alumna's birthday is on April 20.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Johnson's 50th birthday is on May 2. 

Teresa Giudice

Credit: Extratv/Youtube

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna celebrates her birthday on May 18. 

Busta Rhymes

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Busta Rhymes might just bust a move when he celebrates his 50th birthday on May 20. 

Laverne Cox

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Inventing Anna star's birthday is on May 29. 

Wayne Brady

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star celebrates his birthday on June 2. 

John Cho

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Cowboy Bebop star's birthday is June 16. 

Selma Blair

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Blair celebrates her milestone birthday on June 23. 

Sofia Vergara

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Modern Family actress celebrates her birthday on July 10. 

Scott Foley

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Foley takes The Big Leap this year, turning 50 on July 15. 

Marlon Wayans

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Wayans, who turns 50 this year, celebrates his birthday on July 23. 

Maya Rudolph

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Saturday Night Live alumna's birthday is on July 27. 

Elizabeth Berkley

Credit: Rich Polk/NBCU/Getty

The Saved by the Bell star was born on July 28. 

Ben Affleck

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

The Last Duel actor's birthday is on Aug. 15. 

Ava DuVernay

Credit: Getty

The Academy Award-nominated director's birthday is on Aug. 24. 

Cameron Diaz

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Diaz's 50th birthday is on Aug. 30. 

Idris Elba

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The former Sexiest Man Alive celebrates his birthday on Sept. 6. 

Justina Machado

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The One Day at a Time star turns 50 on Sept. 6. 

Gwyneth Paltrow

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

The Goop founder's 50th birthday is on Sept. 27. 

Eminem

Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty

The rapper's birthday is on Oct. 17. 

Brad Paisley

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

The country music star turns 50 on Oct. 28. 

Gabrielle Union

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's almost impossible to believe that Union is turning 50 in 2022! The Bring It On star's birthday is on Oct. 29. 

Tracee Ellis Ross

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty

The black-ish star and fashion icon turns 50 on Oct. 29. 

Toni Collette

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress celebrates her 50th birthday on Nov. 1. 

Jenny McCarthy

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The Masked Singer judge celebrates her birthday on Nov. 1. 

Thandiwe Newton

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Westworld actress turns 50 on Nov. 6. 

Eric Dane

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The Euphoria star's birthday is on Nov. 9. 

Josh Duhamel

Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Shotgun Wedding star's birthday is on Nov. 14. 

Brandi Glanville

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrates her birthday on Nov. 16. 

Alyssa Milano

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The Charmed actress's birthday is Dec. 19. 

Jude Law

Credit: Getty

The English actor's birthday is on Dec. 29. 

Joey McIntyre

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

The New Kids on the Block member slips in just under the wire, turning 50 on Dec. 31. 

By Andrea Wurzburger