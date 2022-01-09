Celebrities Turning 40 in 2022, Including Royals, Athletes, Actors and More!

These stars are ringing in the big 4-0 this year, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Dwyane Wade, and more

By Kelsie Gibson January 09, 2022 08:00 AM

Eddie Redmayne

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor turned 40 on Jan. 6. 

Kate Middleton

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge and mother of three turns 40 on Jan. 9. 

Prince William

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

A few months after his wife turns 40, the British royal will celebrate his 40th on June 21. 

Dwyane Wade

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The former NBA player turns 40 on Jan. 17 (but he's already announced his big planned celebration is off).

Lil Wayne

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The rapper will be 40 on Sept. 27. 

LeAnn Rimes

Credit: LeAnn Rimes

On Aug. 28, the singer will be 40. 

Kirsten Dunst

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

The Spider-Man alum will be 40 on April 30. 

Adam Lambert

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The American Idol alum celebrates turning 40 on Jan. 29. 

Seth Rogen

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The actor celebrates the big 4-0 on April 15.  

Anne Hathaway

Credit: Owen Hoffmann/Getty

The Oscar-winning actress will be 40 on Nov. 12. 

Matt Smith

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The Crown alum will be 40 on Oct. 28. 

Jamie Dornan

Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor turns 40 on May 1. 

Kelly Clarkson

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The singer will be 40 on April 24. 

Jared Padalecki

Credit: Getty

The Supernatural alum celebrates 40 on July 19. 

Andy Roddick

The former tennis player will be 40 on Aug. 30. 

Nicki Minaj

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

The rapper will be 40 on Dec. 8. 

Thora Birch

Credit: P. Lehman/getty

The actress, who first stepped into the spotlight with her role in 1993's Hocus Pocus, will be 40 on March 11. 

Jessica Biel

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The actress celebrates her 40th birthday on March 3, just a year after her husband Justin Timberlake turned 40

Sebastian Stan

The Marvel star turns 40 on Aug. 13. 

Fala Chen

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star will be 40 on Feb. 24. 

Paul Wesley

Credit: Rachel Wang/January Images/Shutterstock

The Vampire Diaries actor celebrates his 40th on July 23. 

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The actress will be 40 on July 18. 

Jodie Sweetin

Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media

The Full House actress turns 40 on Jan. 19. 

Vanessa Bryant

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The former model will be 40 on May 5. 

John Mulaney

Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

The comedian, who became a dad at the end of last year, will turn 40 on Aug. 26. 

Charlie Cox

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

The Daredevil actor will be 40 on Dec. 15. 

Daveed Diggs

Credit: Getty Images

The Hamilton actor turns 40 on Jan. 24.

Hilarie Burton

Credit: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty

The One Tree Hill alum will be 40 on July 1. 

Sophia Bush

Credit: Getty

Just a few days after her One Tree Hill costar Hilarie Burton turns 40, Bush will celebrate her birthday on July 8. 

Misty Copeland

Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

The ballet dancer celebrates her 40th on Sept. 10. 

Taran Killam

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Saturday Night Live alum turns 40 on April 1. 

Cobie Smulders

Credit: Rich Fury/WireImage

The How I Met Your Mother actress will be 40 on April 3, just a few days after her husband Taran Killam

Ali Wong

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The comedian celebrates her 40th on April 19. 

Ruth Negga

Credit: Chance Yeh/Getty

The Loving actress turns 40 on Jan. 7. 

Gemma Chan

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Eternals actress will be 40 on Nov. 29. 

Kieran Culkin

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Succession star, who first stepped into the spotlight with 1990's Home Alone, celebrates his 40th on Sept. 30. 

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Credit: AWNewYork/Shutterstock

The 10 Things I Hate About You actor celebrates his 40th on Feb. 17. 

Lizzy Caplan

Credit: Tony Forte/MediaPunch

The Mean Girls alum turns 40 on June 30. 

Lacey Chabert

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

So fetch! Chabert will join her former Mean Girls costar Lizzy Caplan in the 40 club on Sept. 30. 

Constance Wu

On March 22, the Crazy Rich Asians actress will be 40. 

Alison Brie

Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The GLOW actress turns 40 right at the end of the year on Dec. 29. 

Anna Camp

Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty

The Pitch Perfect actress celebrates her 40th on Sept. 27. 

Pete Buttigieg

Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

The politician turns 40 on Jan. 19. 

Elisabeth Moss

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Handmaid's Tale actress will be 40 on July 24. 

Chloé Zhao

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The Eternals director's 40th birthday is on March 31. 

Alexandra Breckenridge

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The Virgin River actress turns 40 on May 15.

