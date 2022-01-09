Celebrities Turning 40 in 2022, Including Royals, Athletes, Actors and More!
These stars are ringing in the big 4-0 this year, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Dwyane Wade, and more
Eddie Redmayne
The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor turned 40 on Jan. 6.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge and mother of three turns 40 on Jan. 9.
Prince William
A few months after his wife turns 40, the British royal will celebrate his 40th on June 21.
Dwyane Wade
The former NBA player turns 40 on Jan. 17 (but he's already announced his big planned celebration is off).
Lil Wayne
The rapper will be 40 on Sept. 27.
LeAnn Rimes
On Aug. 28, the singer will be 40.
Kirsten Dunst
The Spider-Man alum will be 40 on April 30.
Adam Lambert
The American Idol alum celebrates turning 40 on Jan. 29.
Seth Rogen
The actor celebrates the big 4-0 on April 15.
Anne Hathaway
The Oscar-winning actress will be 40 on Nov. 12.
Matt Smith
The Crown alum will be 40 on Oct. 28.
Jamie Dornan
The Fifty Shades of Grey actor turns 40 on May 1.
Kelly Clarkson
The singer will be 40 on April 24.
Jared Padalecki
The Supernatural alum celebrates 40 on July 19.
Andy Roddick
The former tennis player will be 40 on Aug. 30.
Nicki Minaj
The rapper will be 40 on Dec. 8.
Thora Birch
The actress, who first stepped into the spotlight with her role in 1993's Hocus Pocus, will be 40 on March 11.
Jessica Biel
The actress celebrates her 40th birthday on March 3, just a year after her husband Justin Timberlake turned 40.
Sebastian Stan
The Marvel star turns 40 on Aug. 13.
Fala Chen
The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star will be 40 on Feb. 24.
Paul Wesley
The Vampire Diaries actor celebrates his 40th on July 23.
Priyanka Chopra
The actress will be 40 on July 18.
Jodie Sweetin
The Full House actress turns 40 on Jan. 19.
Vanessa Bryant
The former model will be 40 on May 5.
John Mulaney
The comedian, who became a dad at the end of last year, will turn 40 on Aug. 26.
Charlie Cox
The Daredevil actor will be 40 on Dec. 15.
Daveed Diggs
The Hamilton actor turns 40 on Jan. 24.
Hilarie Burton
The One Tree Hill alum will be 40 on July 1.
Sophia Bush
Just a few days after her One Tree Hill costar Hilarie Burton turns 40, Bush will celebrate her birthday on July 8.
Misty Copeland
The ballet dancer celebrates her 40th on Sept. 10.
Taran Killam
The Saturday Night Live alum turns 40 on April 1.
Cobie Smulders
The How I Met Your Mother actress will be 40 on April 3, just a few days after her husband Taran Killam.
Ali Wong
The comedian celebrates her 40th on April 19.
Ruth Negga
The Loving actress turns 40 on Jan. 7.
Gemma Chan
The Eternals actress will be 40 on Nov. 29.
Kieran Culkin
The Succession star, who first stepped into the spotlight with 1990's Home Alone, celebrates his 40th on Sept. 30.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
The 10 Things I Hate About You actor celebrates his 40th on Feb. 17.
Lizzy Caplan
The Mean Girls alum turns 40 on June 30.
Lacey Chabert
So fetch! Chabert will join her former Mean Girls costar Lizzy Caplan in the 40 club on Sept. 30.
Constance Wu
On March 22, the Crazy Rich Asians actress will be 40.
Alison Brie
The GLOW actress turns 40 right at the end of the year on Dec. 29.
Anna Camp
The Pitch Perfect actress celebrates her 40th on Sept. 27.
Pete Buttigieg
The politician turns 40 on Jan. 19.
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid's Tale actress will be 40 on July 24.
Chloé Zhao
The Eternals director's 40th birthday is on March 31.
Alexandra Breckenridge
The Virgin River actress turns 40 on May 15.