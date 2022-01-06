Celebrities Who Are Turning 30 in 2022, Including Cardi B, Nick Jonas, and Miley Cyrus

Many former Disney Channel and Nickelodeon stars are turning 30 in 2022, including Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez and more

By Kelsie Gibson January 06, 2022 09:30 AM

Selena Gomez

Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

The singer and actress turns 30 on July 22 — and she couldn't be more excited. "I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful," she tells PEOPLE about hitting her milestone birthday. 

Nick Jonas

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers singer will be 30 on Sept. 16. 

Miley Cyrus

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Hannah Montana star-turned-pop singer will be the big 3-0 on Nov. 23. 

Demi Lovato

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The singer, who got their start on Disney Channel's Camp Rock, turns 30 on Aug. 20. 

Cardi B

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The "WAP" rapper turns 30 on Oct. 11.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The twins, who got their start on Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, both turn 30 on Aug. 4. 

Vanessa Morgan

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Riverdale actress celebrates her 30th birthday on March 23. 

Taylor Lautner

Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

The former Twilight actor will be 30 on Feb. 11. 

Emily Osment

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Hannah Montana alum turns 30 on March 10. 

Sam Smith

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The "Stay With Me" singer turns 30 on May 19. 

Nathan Kress

Credit: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images

The iCarly actor, who reprised his role as Freddie for the reboot, will be 30 on Nov. 18. 

Jennette McCurdy

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The former iCarly actress will also turn 30 this year, celebrating on June 26. 

Josh Hutcherson

Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

The Hunger Games alum will be 30 on Oct. 12. The iconic movie franchise will also celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. 

Tori Kelly

Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

The Grammy-winning singer turns 30 on Dec. 14. 

Kim Petras

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The singer will be 30 on Aug. 27. 

Lucien Laviscount

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Emily in Paris star turns 30 on June 9. 

Karlie Kloss

Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The model will be 30 on Aug. 3. 

Joe Keery

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Stranger Things actor will be the big 3-0 on April 24. 

Suki Waterhouse

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The model's 30th is on Jan. 5. 

Odell Beckham Jr.

Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The football player celebrates his 30th on Nov. 5. 

Jin

Credit: THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images

The BTS singer will be 30 on Dec. 4. 

Gregg Sulkin

Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

The former Wizards of Waverly Place actor will be 30 on May 29. 

Logan Lerman

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The actor, best-known for his role in the Percy Jackson films, will be 30 on Jan. 19. 

Freddie Highmore

Credit: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

The child star-turned-award winning actor will be 30 on Valentine's Day

Cara Delevingne

The model turns 30 on Aug. 12. 

Frances Bean Cobain

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain's daughter will be 30 on Aug. 18. 

Chase Stokes

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

The Outer Banks actor celebrates his 30th on Sept. 16. 

Jade Thirlwall

Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images

The Little Mix singer will be 30 on Dec. 26. 

Samara Weaving

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Australian actress turns 30 on Feb. 23. 

Avan Jogia

Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The former Victorious actor celebrates on Feb. 9. 

Bridgit Mendler

Credit: Mindy Best/Getty Images

The Good Luck Charlie alum (who's currently getting a joint degree at Harvard and MIT!) will be 30 on Dec. 18. 

Shawn Johnson East

Credit: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The gymnast turns 30 on Jan. 19. 

21 Savage

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The rapper celebrates the big 3-0 on Oct. 22. 

