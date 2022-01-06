Celebrities Who Are Turning 30 in 2022, Including Cardi B, Nick Jonas, and Miley Cyrus
Many former Disney Channel and Nickelodeon stars are turning 30 in 2022, including Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez and more
Selena Gomez
The singer and actress turns 30 on July 22 — and she couldn't be more excited. "I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful," she tells PEOPLE about hitting her milestone birthday.
Nick Jonas
The Jonas Brothers singer will be 30 on Sept. 16.
Miley Cyrus
The Hannah Montana star-turned-pop singer will be the big 3-0 on Nov. 23.
Demi Lovato
The singer, who got their start on Disney Channel's Camp Rock, turns 30 on Aug. 20.
Cardi B
The "WAP" rapper turns 30 on Oct. 11.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse
The twins, who got their start on Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, both turn 30 on Aug. 4.
Vanessa Morgan
The Riverdale actress celebrates her 30th birthday on March 23.
Taylor Lautner
The former Twilight actor will be 30 on Feb. 11.
Emily Osment
The Hannah Montana alum turns 30 on March 10.
Sam Smith
The "Stay With Me" singer turns 30 on May 19.
Nathan Kress
The iCarly actor, who reprised his role as Freddie for the reboot, will be 30 on Nov. 18.
Jennette McCurdy
The former iCarly actress will also turn 30 this year, celebrating on June 26.
Josh Hutcherson
The Hunger Games alum will be 30 on Oct. 12. The iconic movie franchise will also celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.
Tori Kelly
The Grammy-winning singer turns 30 on Dec. 14.
Kim Petras
The singer will be 30 on Aug. 27.
Lucien Laviscount
The Emily in Paris star turns 30 on June 9.
Karlie Kloss
The model will be 30 on Aug. 3.
Joe Keery
The Stranger Things actor will be the big 3-0 on April 24.
Suki Waterhouse
The model's 30th is on Jan. 5.
Odell Beckham Jr.
The football player celebrates his 30th on Nov. 5.
Jin
The BTS singer will be 30 on Dec. 4.
Gregg Sulkin
The former Wizards of Waverly Place actor will be 30 on May 29.
Logan Lerman
The actor, best-known for his role in the Percy Jackson films, will be 30 on Jan. 19.
Freddie Highmore
The child star-turned-award winning actor will be 30 on Valentine's Day.
Cara Delevingne
The model turns 30 on Aug. 12.
Frances Bean Cobain
Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain's daughter will be 30 on Aug. 18.
Chase Stokes
The Outer Banks actor celebrates his 30th on Sept. 16.
Jade Thirlwall
The Little Mix singer will be 30 on Dec. 26.
Samara Weaving
The Australian actress turns 30 on Feb. 23.
Avan Jogia
The former Victorious actor celebrates on Feb. 9.
Bridgit Mendler
The Good Luck Charlie alum (who's currently getting a joint degree at Harvard and MIT!) will be 30 on Dec. 18.
Shawn Johnson East
The gymnast turns 30 on Jan. 19.
21 Savage
The rapper celebrates the big 3-0 on Oct. 22.