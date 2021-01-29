Kelsea & Morgan, Pink & Carey and More Celebrity Couples Who've Opened Up About Marriage Counseling
Marriage is still work, even when the world considers you #CoupleGoals
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans
Married for: 4 years
"Because of my parents' divorce and the way that they loved me through it in their own ways, I have a different idea of marriage, but I would think I have a healthier idea of marriage. I don't see it as a fairytale-esque, ride-off-into-the-sunset kind of thing. It's work, but it's worth it."
"We go to couples therapy all the time. We have really good couples friends that we vacation with, but we also can sit down with and have the hard conversations."
— Kelsea, to PEOPLE in November 2021
Michelle & Barack Obama
Married for: 29 years
"I know too many young couples who struggle and think somehow, there's something wrong with them. I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama — who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other — we work on our marriage and we get help with our marriage when we need it."
"Marriage counseling, for us, was one of those ways where we learned to talk out our differences. What I learned about myself was that my happiness was up to me and I started working out more, I started asking for help, not just from him but from other people."
—Michelle, on Good Morning America in November 2018
Carey Hart & Pink
Married for: 15 years
"Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we've been together. It's the only reason we're still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and [the counselor] speaks both. Like, we don't speak the same language. We come from broken families, and we had no model of 'How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life?' And there's model, no book that says, 'Here's how to do this.' So we go to counseling, and it works."
—Pink, on the Today show in April 2019
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union
Married for: 7 years
"People are like 'goals'; me and D are like, 'WTF?' We've kind of figured it out now, but I guess maybe we should tweet live from couples' therapy. And when you ask us we're gonna tell you, there's a process to happy."
—Gabrielle, to Complex in September 2017
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
Married for: 8 years
"We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories. We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with."
—Kristen, to PEOPLE in March 2017
T.I. & Tameka "Tiny" Harris
Married for: 11 years
"I think counseling helps ... It's really a great thing to have someone that you can sit down and talk to that's someone that's on the outside that can tell you how to channel your feelings in a different light to help you guys mesh better."
—Tiny, on People Now in April 2019
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Engaged for: 2 years
"[When Artem] gets really stressed, he doesn't realize his tone. We're actually in therapy for this."
"It's mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship. Because Artem and I don't ever want to have a struggle. You know, we plan on being married."
— Nikki, in 2020 and 2021 conversations with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tamron Hall