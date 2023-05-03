Celebrities Spill on Their Famous Partners' Performance in the Bedroom

From Gwyneth Paltrow calling Ben Affleck "technically excellent" to Rachel Bilson's shoutout to Bill Hader's anatomy, these stars did not hold back when talking about their famous partners in bed 

Published on May 3, 2023 06:06 PM
01 of 09

Gwyneth Paltrow Compares Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While appearing on an episode of Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asked Paltrow to play a little game of "Brad or Ben" — which required the the actress to compare two of her ex-boyfriends, who just so happen to be legendarily hot Oscar winners Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

The Goop founder was with Pitt from 1994 to 1997 while she dated Affleck on-and-off from 1997 to 2000.

When asked which of the two were better in bed, Paltrow answered: "Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent ... I can't believe my daughter is listening to this!"

02 of 09

Rachel Bilson & Bill Hader

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Long after the two parted ways, Bilson was asked what she missed most about Hader.

"His big d---," she told Tommy Dorfman on an episode of Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast in 2022.

"We can keep that [in the final edit]," Bilson doubled down, then added (presumably to her producer): "And cut, let's move on."

More recently, Bilson told Whitney Cummings that orgasm through penetrative sex "didn't happen" for her until she was 38, which led fans to further theorize about her bedroom chemistry with Hader.

Bilson later tried to shut down chatter, saying on the The Viall Files podcast, "Let me tell you guys … it has nothing to do with any partner, OK? People like to just make stories," and adding that she was not shaming "or giving a trophy to any other exes."

03 of 09

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Following the couple's extravagant summer wedding in 2022, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared that the newlyweds had sex five times a day while on their honeymoon.

"We're very sexual," she explained. "I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't keep his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth."

04 of 09

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The newly minted cohosts of Live with Kelly and Mark rarely shy away from sharing details about their romance — including their sex lives!

"We found each other at the right time in our lives, we were really young," Ripa, who married Consuelos in 1996, said. "We learned each other well. And with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation. We have fun. We enjoy [each other]."

05 of 09

Nikki Garcia (Bella) & Artem Chigvintsev

Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Back before the pair tied the knot in 2022, the WWE alum shared on an episode of she and her sister's podcast that she and now-husband, Chigvintsev, "have an amazing sex life."

"When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya: Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it," she said on the 2019 episode of the Dancing with the Stars pro.

She joked, "If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that!"

"He just moves those hips. and he'll even do it naked," she added, before apologizing to Chigvintsev for the TMI. "I'm sorry. I have to tell 'em!"

06 of 09

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mrs. Bieber shared a glimpse into her sex life with Justin while on an episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper.

When asked if the couple has the same favorite sex position, Hailey said, "I think so."

"It's not like I'm like 'I strictly like this one thing' and he strictly likes another thing," she said before Cooper asked for some examples.

"It's always something different," Hailey said, before finally landing on one at Cooper's insistence: "I really like doggy-style."

07 of 09

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty

Art imitates life, as they say, and in this instance — the country star laid it all out there when talking about his sex life with his wife.

"She's a maniac in the bed/But a brainiac in her head," he sings in the song, "Gemini."

In response to the song, Kidman told an Australian radio show: "I don't censor his art if I can be a muse for it. [It's] a little embarrassing ... it's better than saying 'God, I'm so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'"

08 of 09

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Call Of Duty: Vanguard Launch Party at The Belasco on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Araya Doheny/Getty

Taylor shared that she doesn't mind if things occasionally get a little messy with her basketball star husband, because that leads to more fun behind closed doors.

"What I live by is that if everything is perfect 24/7, sex would eventually get boring," the mom of two told PEOPLE Now in 2018. "We like the mad sex, the attitude sex, the passionate sex — this is what it's for."

09 of 09

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis (L); Olivia Wilde. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Getty

Before the pair went their separate ways, Wilde had great things to say about Sudeikis' stamina in the bedroom, saying at a monologue reading, "We have sex like Kenyan marathon runners."

