Amy Robach, Tyler Cameron and Uzo Aduba Among Celebrities Set for New York City Marathon

A crew of actors, athletes, and other notable celebrities will be among the 52,000 runners to take on this year’s New York City Marathon.

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, ABC News anchor Amy Robach, and Bachelorette heartthrob Tyler Cameron will lace up their running shoes on Sunday, November 3, for the world’s largest marathon, according to a press release.

Not new to the marathon circuit, Aduba previously ran the Boston Marathon, completing it in just over five hours in 2015.

Robach, a survivor of breast cancer, is set to run alongside her husband, Melrose Place star Andrew Shue.

A lifelong runner, Robach shared her passion for the sport and plan to run the marathon with Good Morning America in June. “Running has been my therapy, my meditation, my escape for the past 25 years,” she said. “I run because I want to explore new paths. I run because I want to feel alive, and sometimes I run because I need to sweat out fear, sadness, frustration or anger.”

PEOPLE spoke with Cameron earlier this month to talk about training for the big day.

“I had a hard time with running two miles,” he told PEOPLE. “But just being consistent and persistent with what I was doing, I was able to grow and grow and grow, and it’s amazing if you just stay consistent with something that you’re doing, how much you can improve just repeating it and just staying dedicated to what you’re doing.”

Other celebs set to run the marathon include former N.Y. Giants running back Tiki Barber, Top Chef‘s Richard Blais, and Adam Driver‘s wife, actress Joanne Tucker. The star of MTV’s Catfish, Nev Schulman, will run his third N.Y.C. marathon.

Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall will run her first marathon since being diagnosed with breast cancer, participating in support of AKTIV Against Cancer.

The annual race, which covers 26.2 miles winding through all five boroughs of N.Y.C., is known for attracting major celebrities who take on the challenge, including Kevin Hart, who ran it for the first time in 2017.