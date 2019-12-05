Justin Timberlake Isn't the Only One: 10 Stars Who've Publicly Apologized to Their Partners

Justin Timberlake
Timberlake issued a public apology to Jessica Biel, his wife of seven years, after he was seen holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans, where they are shooting the upcoming film.
“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote in a message he posted to Instagram over a week after The Sun published footage of his interaction with Wainwright.
He continued, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”
“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”
In the wake of Timberlake’s statement, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Biel has no doubt her husband remained faithful despite his interaction with Wainwright. “He’s charming and outgoing,” the insider said. “And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her. She will stand by him.”
Ray J
In November, the rapper’s wife, Princess Love, accused him of leaving her and their 19-month-old daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas. “Thank you @bet. #SoulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood,” the soon-to-be-dad-of-two captioned a since-deleted photo of the family in Sin City for the awards. In a comment captured by The Shade Room, Princess replied to the post, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly.”
The spat continued on social media, with Princess claiming that she discovered Ray J had an “extra phone” and was “out the whole night” during the trip. Ray J then denied her claims on his own Instagram Story, and apologized for his part in “everything that’s happened.”
Ray J expressed his regret over the situation on PEOPLETV’s Reality Check. “Well, first off, let me say, Princess, I love you, baby, and I’m sorry for all the things that happened,” he said. “We cool now and we’ll work it out. I know you still mad at me, but as a couple, you go through things and it just got a little bit out of hand.”
Kristen Stewart
In 2012, Stewart confessed to having a fling with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders while with then-boyfriend-of-three-years Robert Pattinson. “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,” she wrote in a public statement. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”
Calvin Harris
After their 2016 breakup, Harris blasted Swift on Twitter when news broke that she’d secretly written his hit “This is What You Came For.” “[It’s] hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage,” he wrote. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down.”
Although he didn’t publicly apologize to Swift directly for the outburst, Harris ended up deleting the rant and later told British GQ that he regretted his behavior. “It was completely the wrong instinct. I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped,” he said.
“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly,” Harris continued. “The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I’m not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose … Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I’m a positive guy.”
Offset
Amid allegations that he’d cheated, the Migos star crashed his wife’s December 2018 set at the Rolling Loud festival and begged for her forgiveness. “In front of the world, I love you,” he said after presenting her with flowers that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi.”
Cardi appeared irritated by the gesture in fan footage of the incident, and Offset eventually walked off the stage seemingly without having received her forgiveness.
“All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” he later tweeted about his decision to crash the performance. He also pleaded for reconciliation in an Instagram video, saying, “We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you, Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize … For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”
The couple has since reunited.
Jude Law
The actor confirmed reports that he had an affair with his children’s nanny while engaged to actress Sienna Miller. “Following the reports in today’s papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us,” he said in a 2005 statement. “I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defense for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time.”
Law and Miller broke up in 2006, but later reunited in 2009 before splitting for good in 2011.
Kevin Hart
When someone allegedly tried to extort Hart in 2017 over a sexually suggestive video of him with a woman, Hart posted an apology Instagram video for his wife Eniko Parrish and his children. “I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” he said. “And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect … And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”
“It’s a s—-y moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior,” he continued in the emotional video. “At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”
The comedian also captioned the post, “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”
Kanye West
West tried to make amends with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose after he mentioned her then-2-year-old son Sebastian during a Twitter feud with the model and her co-parent Wiz Khalifa. “You wouldn’t have a child if it wasn’t for me. You own waves???? I own your child!!!!” the Jesus Is King rapper said in a since-deleted tweet.
“God’s dream… Never speak on kids again… all love … all blessings,” he tweeted after deleting his previous comment.
“I really want to stress the amount of respect that I have for parents,” West later elaborated on Steve Harveys’ radio show. “There is no concept of anyone beating up on someone else’s child or that type of concept. So every day I feel more deeply, deeply, deeply apologetic about that concept, because I only want to put out positive, positive, positive concepts.”
JAY-Z
The rapper got candid about mistakes he’s made in his marriage to Beyoncé, including infidelity, on his 2017 album 4:44. “I apologize for all the stillborns / Cause I wasn’t present, your body wouldn’t accept it,” he raps on the title track, referencing the miscarriages that Beyoncé has been open about in the past.
“I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us / And all this ratchet s— and we more expansive / Not meant to cry and die alone in these mansions / Or sleep with our back turned,” he says later in the song.
Taylor Swift
During a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Swift famously called out ex Joe Jonas for breaking up with her via voicemail. When she revisited the talk show in 2019, the Lover star revealed that she regretted the public takedown. “Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” she said when asked to name the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager. “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”