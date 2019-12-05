Justin Timberlake Isn't the Only One: 10 Stars Who've Publicly Apologized to Their Partners

Timberlake issued a public apology to Jessica Biel, his wife of seven years, after he was seen holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans, where they are shooting the upcoming film.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote in a message he posted to Instagram over a week after The Sun published footage of his interaction with Wainwright.

He continued, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

In the wake of Timberlake’s statement, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Biel has no doubt her husband remained faithful despite his interaction with Wainwright. “He’s charming and outgoing,” the insider said. “And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her. She will stand by him.”