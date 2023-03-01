Celebrities Share the Women Who Most Inspire Them

01 of 10 Queen Latifah Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty "I'm inspired by so many people. Those who are younger than me and coming up and doing just cool, fresh things and those who are still rocking. Like my girl, Patti LaBelle. She's always inspired me. She's been there through so many stages of my career and, points where I felt really down about things. She was there to lift me up and, you know, watching people like her and Gladys [Knight] and Dionne [Warwick] and Whitney [Houston] and all of them perform on stage live and just rock, you know, I was like, this is incredible. What we do is just unbelievable. And, you know, when all else fails, throw on some Beyoncé and dance, you'll be alright."

02 of 10 Christina Aguilera Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty "I look at the bad asses of how people have evolved in their career, and the vets, like Cher, for example, has just had so many amazing looks in their life. And I love when you can look back at a person's career and just see the evolution of their creative work, and how they've been able to be experimental.I think Madonna's another great one who has never been afraid to experiment with different looks. Every album has a different kind of era and creative vision. And Björk, those are the women that I think are just so badass in being expressive and unafraid."

03 of 10 Bethann Hardison Amanda Jones/WWD via Getty "I always have been inspired by different things. My big thing was Sojourner Truth, when I was younger. Harriet Tubman, people like that who had so much lack of fear … Toni Morrison, Lena Horne, Josephine Baker — I knew her and I liked her attitude. Nancy Pelosi, I think she's gangster. There are people like that you admire from afar that remind you that you have to have no fear, and believe. But I know for me for being inspired, there are a lot of young people today, I look and I go, good for them. Look at them. Right on. Yay team. I see that."

04 of 10 Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepard. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Catherine: I would say Bonnie Raitt. Brandi: That's what I was going to say! I love Bonnie Raitt's ability to speak to the every man while pushing radical concepts that challenge people to think broader about one another. I just think that she is a fantastic activist, speaker, leader. I have so much respect. Catherine: She's relentless, too. She never lets up. It's in everything. Her activism is at the forefront of everything she does. Every interview, her songwriting. She's truly one of our heroes. Brandi: Another woman that I look up to is our friend Allison Russell … She's changing the way that roots music is shaped and the way it looks throughout this country, which needs to happen. I think it's down to people like Ali Russell, and Yola. Catherine: And of course, the Indigo Girls. Brandi: I've been asking them for advice since I was very young.

05 of 10 Amber Ruffin Gotham/WireImage "Currently the king is Whoopi Goldberg. She'll always be the king. She just is the funniest person I've ever known, but then can also act. And you never get that. But then also socially is very conscious but at the same time doesn't give a f---. And you also never get that. She's the best."

06 of 10 Robin Roberts Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty "There's so many, you know? The people who immediately come to mind are Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, who I just talked with, Angela Bassett. There's so many icons out there right now that are in their own lanes and they're just pushing the envelope and I'm just so appreciative of the paths that they continue to blaze."

07 of 10 Nicole Ari Parker "Everyone from Sojourner Truth to Bell Hooks! My childhood home was always filled with books about women and sometimes mostly written in their own voice. So I'm fortified by the

women in our collective past. But honestly, in this world that we're in right now, my friends are so magnificent. I wake up every day and I'm so grateful for my friends. They are so strong and so smart and so resilient. And they keep me going."

08 of 10 Boris Kodjoe Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty "Besides my wife and daughter, my paternal grandmother, Elsie Ofuatey-Kodjoe founded the Ghana Girls Guides, which is basically the Ghanaian version of the Girls Scouts, in 1921 to empower girls through educational leadership. And she was blind and she was in the Ghanaian government. And whenever I visited her, she would compliment me on my pants or my shirt

or something. And I always was flabbergasted because I thought she was blind. And I realized later that she always had one of my little cousins next to her telling her exactly what we were all wearing so she could compliment on it on all of us."

09 of 10 Kandi Burruss Lester Cohen/Getty "I would have to go with Oprah because the thing is that she has accomplished no matter what color you are. You have to respect her. Her business moves. Like, where she started and the things that she's been through — it's amazing."