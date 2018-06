'It Definitely Goes Against Some Instinct': Stars Get Candid About Their Thoughts on Monogamy

The daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, 17, revealed her outlook on monogamous relationships during a discussion about sex with her mother, grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and best friend Telana Lynum on their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

“That feeling of ‘you’re my one and my only, there’s no one else’… for me, that would not work,” Willow revealed.

“It’s a tricky one, and I tell you I think about it a lot with married women who are in this sexual monotony of feeling this obligation of having to have sex because they’re in a monogamous relationship,” Jada responded.