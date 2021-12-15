DMV Photographer! Cruise Director! Realtor! Stars Spill on Their Pre-Fame Jobs

Before he became the star of the Terminator franchise, the governor of California and one of the most successful bodybuilders of all time, Schwarzenegger was a successful entrepreneur.

As the actor details in his autobiography, Total Recall, he and his best friend, the late bodybuilder Franco Columbu, started a construction business together after they moved to Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger also headed a mail-order business out of his apartment, and supplied workout pamphlets to customers looking to build muscle.

After saving up money, Schwarzenegger began investing in real estate. Through sound investments, he made his first million not through acting or bodybuilding, but through those investments, he told author Timothy Ferriss in Tools of Titans.