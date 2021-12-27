Celebrities' Christmas in COVID Quarantine
These stars shared their experiences isolating away from their families for the Christmas holidays due to the rapid spread of the latest Coronavirus variant, Omicron
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
"Merry 2nd covid Christmas (groan) from our family to yours," the actor captioned his masked matching jammies family photo with husband Justin Mikita and son Beckett. "We are fully vaxxed and boosted and unfortunately, two out of three of us got covid. Thankful for our mild symptoms, science, health & family. Sending love to you and yours!"
Amanda Seyfried
The actress wrote about the upsetting experience of being quarantined with her daughter Nina, away from her husband and young son. "It kills me that my girl and I are separated from her dad and brother this Christmas," she wrote on top of a video of her kids hugging. "I'm trying my very, very best to find the beauty [and] adjust to the reality ... but it's f---ing hard."
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
The Jersey Shore star shared sweet pics of wife Lauren and son Romeo celebrating Christmas solo as he quarantined alone (with Christmas cookies).
He thanked "family, friends and fans that have always supported me and added, "We are making best of a tough situation ... "The Comeback is always greater than the setback."
Ashley Tisdale
The actress was sad to miss baby Jupiter's first Christmas while in isolation, but her husband Christopher French sent her a pick-me-up in the form of a sweet video showing the "beautiful and magical first Christmas" she'd already made before having to quarantine. "Now I'm ugly crying," she wrote.
Amy Duggar King
"Christmas is cancelled here until further notice," she wrote, sharing a photo of a Facetime between her and husband Dillon King while she isolates in her room.
Sutton Foster
The actress was only four days into performances of The Music Man on Broadway when she tested positive for Covid Dec. 23 and went into quarantine. Her costar, Hugh Jackman, praised the swing who stepped into her shoes, Kathy Voytko, and Foster cheered her on from afar as well: "Grateful to Kathy and our incredible company. Grateful to all swings and understudies who keep all the shows going, now and always," she wrote on Instagram. "Stay safe and healthy, everyone. We will get through this."
Jeff Lewis
The former Flipping Out star revealed on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live that a party he threw for his employees Thursday night turned into a self-proclaimed "superspreader event," with multiple people (including himself) testing positive.
"Christmas Eve, I tested negative, so I went to my family's Christmas Eve dinner," Lewis recalled. "I did wear a mask and I stayed distanced … Then I started feeling sick at dinner. I went home early .By the next day I was in pretty bad shape. My fever went up to 103.8. I was able to get it down to 102 then it soared to 104.5, which is insane. [My boyfriend] took a bowl of ice water and was putting cloths on my body to try to bring the temperature down. There was no sweat whatsoever, I was just radiating heat. I was a little delirious and I told him, 'I think you're going to wake up tomorrow and I'm going to be dead.' "
Lewis' daughter Monroe stayed with his ex Gage Edward.