Masters of Disguise! 13 Celebrities Who Went Undercover in an Epic Way

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ben Schwartz
DuckTales costars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Schwartz managed to keep a low profile at Comic-Con by wearing a Deadpool suit and luchador mask respectively. The pals shared photos and videos of their adventures on Twitter (once they were safely out of sight, of course).
Mark Hamill
Luke Skywalker himself avoided armies of obsessive Star Wars fans by donning a full Stormtrooper costume to 2018’s Comic-Con.
Lupita Nyong’o
Go, go Power Rangers! The Black Panther star stood out while blending in at Comic-Con in 2017 by dancing through the crowds incognito in her Pink Ranger costume.
Drake
Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t hiding Drake from the world; he was hiding the world from Drake. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host helped the rapper get dressed up to find out what his fans and haters really thought about him.
Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner & Khloé Kardashian
It’s pretty much impossible for anyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family to go unrecognized these days, but Kendall, Kylie and Khloé managed to make it happen with the help of wigs and prosthetics.
Josh Hutcherson
Josh Hutcherson really wanted to see the booth for his film,Hunger Games, at Comic-Con in 2015, so he snuck in disguised as an old man. He even scared his co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, in the process!
Ryan Reynolds
“Luke, I am your father…” Just kidding, it’s Ryan Reynolds! The Deadpool star made good use of a Darth Vader mask in 2015.
Jared Leto was pretty smug about tricking fans with this baboon mask in 2015. He captioned this photo, “He had no idea,” referring to a fan at that year’s NYC Comic Con.
Daniel Radcliffe
Who needs an invisibility cloak? The Harry Potter star used a Spider-Man costume in 2014 to walk the Comic-Con floor without getting bombarded by fans.
Justin Bieber
There was a point in time (2013, to be specific) where Justin Bieber walked around London wearing a gas mask as a disguise. (Spoiler: It didn’t work.)
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman went, well, budget-friendly when he decided to wear a bag over his head in New York City in 2006.
Kesha
Kesha looked particularly fierce when she decided to use a tiger mask to help her avoid the paparazzi.
Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz
A face only your significant other could love? In 2010, then-married Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz hit the streets of New York City wearing some seriously terrifying masks.