Star-Studded Superlatives! 15 Celebrity High School Photos That Belong in a Hollywood Yearbook
What if Hollywood had its own yearbook? We rounded up these stars' most memorable moments from high school that sum up where everyone would have sat in the lunchroom
Homecoming Queen
Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the Miss World pageant when she was just 18!
"The turn of the millennium…the year 2000!" she reflected in the throwback snap. "Wow…feels like just yesterday I was living this dream."
Most Popular
Dwayne Johnson might have briefly been the "new" kid at his Nashville, Tennessee high school, but it wouldn't take long for him to win everyone over with his signature charm.
However, he says, for his first few days there, "EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop👮🏽♀️ True story."
Most Likely to be Famous
Though he would have been a close second for "best hair," Tom Hanks was destined for greatness – starting with senior year.
"Big Day for Skyline High School in Oakland, CA! Glad to be a part of it! Hanx, '74," he captioned the yearbook pic.
Cutest Couple
Though Ciara and Russell Wilson didn't go to high school together, they would have cinched this superlative if they did! The singer was a cheerleader, while the Seattle Seahawks star (naturally) played football.
Class Clown
Before he was the host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon was a kid with some jokes, a microphone and a dream.
"When I was 15, my best friends were stand up, a jukebox... and apparently a pizza delivery guy," he joked of the adorable throwback. "Not much has changed."
Most Beautiful
Hello Heidi Klum! The supermodel would have been the prettiest girl in class, as seen in this fresh-faced snap.
Most School Spirited
Jennifer Garner isn't afraid to march to the beat of her own drum – or take the sax to the max.
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the star said she proudly played the E flat alto saxophone in the John Adams Junior High Marching Band.
"[Her name was] Sally the sexy saxophone, but you can call her Sally," she joked.
Best Smile
Who needs prom? Brooke Shields, then an incoming freshman, beamed at the Oscars.
Most Likely to be Late for Class
Jokester Mario Lopez was surely saved by the bell once or twice.
"15yrs old and cheesy AF," the actor and host wrote of the throwback photo, striking a pose in a white suit and plaid shirt.
Most Glamorous
Paris Hilton would have been the pal to get you glam in a jiffy.
"Back when I was 15 and discovered the wonders of a push up bra and eyeliner," she teased of the memory.
Most Likely to Transform
Before Hugh Jackman was an action star, he was just your average gangly teen.
"Now you know why they called me sticks!!!" he captioned a soggy snap with friends from 1985.
Biggest Dreamer
Maybe Reese Witherspoon was daydreaming about acting, producing, her book club, her Draper James fashion line – or her next big beauty decision.
"Wait... is this my real hair color?!? 🤷🏼♀️ 🤷🏻♀️" she wrote of her chestnut tresses in the '90s shot.
Prom Prince
Future Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy would have likely torn up the dance floor at the junior prom – though he joked that some of his fashion choices haunt him to this day.
"We all make mistakes... but no mistake was greater than that of the 15yo me deciding to compose this fashion statement for my 10th grade yearbook picture," he deadpanned.
Most Adventurous
Go team! Rebel Wilson seemed up for anything, posting a sporty snap on the court as she played a game of tennis.
Most Likely to Get a Record Deal
Though Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have since gone their separate ways from One Direction, members of the boy band hold the memories close.
"Our first ever photo together... I look back incredibly proud," Tomlinson captioned the snap.
Most Likely to Become a Billionaire
Kylie Jenner shot to stardom with her famous family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but made a name – and a billion dollars – for herself through her Kylie Cosmetics empire.
"I love my mom for doing this," she wrote of graduating high school. "Thank you for making this experience as normal as possible for me."