Love Is in the Air: All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2019

The YouTube star proposed to his boyfriend of three years, Adams, on March 19 — the anniversary of their first date.

Dawson, whose YouTube channel has more than 8 million subscribers, announcement the engagement on Twitter, sharing several photos from the special moment.

“HE SAID YES!!!!!!” he wrote alongside a photo of himself down on one knee.

Before proposing, Dawson shared a heartfelt tribute to Adams on Instagram. “… I thank the universe [every day] for bringing you into my life and I can’t wait to start a future with you and start every day thinking about how lucky I am. I love you more than I can ever even explain in words.”