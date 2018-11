22 Times Stars Dressed Up as Other Stars for Halloween – and Nailed It

As we learned at the VMAs, Miley loves any excuse to show a little skin. And on the “one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it,” (Mean Girls, of course!) it only makes sense that Cyrus would (for once) follow the trend. In 2013, she dressed up as Lil’ Kim, wearing a seriously boob-baring costume for the holiday.