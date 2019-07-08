Watch Celebrities Try (and Hilariously Fail) at the #BottleCapChallenge

Image zoom Jason Statham/Instagram; John Mayer/Instagram

The #BottleCapChallenge has (literally) kicked off a new viral competition.

If you have a bottle with a cap and any type of athletic ability, you too have what it takes to join in on the Internet’s latest obsession. The #BottleCapChallenge, much like 2018’s #InMyFeelingsChallenge, has captured the attention of thousands of people from all over the world. While the origin of the challenge is unclear, the cap-kicking competition is believed to have started among mixed martial arts circles, according to the New York Times. Now, everyone — from Justin Bieber to Blake Shelton — is trying their best to see if they have what it takes to become a bottle cap champ.

The main idea of the challenge is to unscrew a bottle cap off of the top of a bottle with a roundhouse kick, without knocking the bottle over. However, to realistically complete the task at hand, you’ll have to loosen the bottle cap first and have someone holding the bottle to keep it steady as you go for your kick.

Before you join in on the fun, gather some inspiration from celebrities who have conquered, failed and even put their own fun twist on the challenge:

RELATED: Internet Users Are Getting Their Hands Dirty with the #Trashtag Challenge: ‘Way to Go, Humanity!’

RELATED: Freeze! Celebrities and Athletes Get in on the #MannequinChallenge Craze

RELATED: Royal Throwback! Watch Meghan Markle Get Soaked While Taking Part in the Ice Bucket Challenge