The Tonight Show host volunteered at the Food Bank for New York City’s Harlem Community Kitchen, a partner of Feeding America, serving breakfast and helping seniors shop on Nov. 26.

Upon arriving, Fallon got right into the kitchen and served 111 hot meals for breakfast — blueberry pancakes, turkey sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee. He then helped in the pantry, where he assisted community residents in need. Fallon was stationed at the fresh produce area, distributing sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, basil, endive, watermelons, collard greens and more.

“Thank you everyone for letting me volunteer with @foodbank4nyc Community Kitchen in Harlem, a partner of @feedingamerica. You are all angels for what you do. It feels SO good to me to give back even just a little and get some smiles early in the morning. And I’m ALWAYS down for a selfie if you ask me,” Fallon wrote on Instagram.