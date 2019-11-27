Jimmy Fallon Feeds New Yorkers
The Tonight Show host volunteered at the Food Bank for New York City’s Harlem Community Kitchen, a partner of Feeding America, serving breakfast and helping seniors shop on Nov. 26.
Upon arriving, Fallon got right into the kitchen and served 111 hot meals for breakfast — blueberry pancakes, turkey sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee. He then helped in the pantry, where he assisted community residents in need. Fallon was stationed at the fresh produce area, distributing sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, basil, endive, watermelons, collard greens and more.
“Thank you everyone for letting me volunteer with @foodbank4nyc Community Kitchen in Harlem, a partner of @feedingamerica. You are all angels for what you do. It feels SO good to me to give back even just a little and get some smiles early in the morning. And I’m ALWAYS down for a selfie if you ask me,” Fallon wrote on Instagram.
Megan Thee Stallion Hands out Turkeys in Texas
Megan Thee Stallion spent an hour at the Houston Food Bank Portwall Pantry on Nov. 26, where she contributed $15,400 worth of turkeys to 1050 households in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Big Sean Goes Home to Help
Detroit-raised Big Sean joined volunteers at the 2019 Annual Allstar Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition event at River Rouge High School in River Rouge, Michigan, on Nov. 26. The event, founded and organized by Tarence Wheeler, gives away over 5,000 Thanksgiving turkey dinners annually.
21 Savage Brings His Mom to a YMCA Meal
On Nov. 26, rapper 21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation hosted an inaugural Thanksgiving dinner at the YMCA Wade Walker in Atlanta. 21 Savage served more than 300 families in his hometown, Dekalb County, alongside his mother Heather, family and friends.
The Kardashian-Jenners Give Back
The Kardashian crew got a head start on Giving Tuesday by handing out Thanksgiving meals to families in need on Nov. 23. Matriarch Kris Jenner stopped by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank with daughters Kim and Kourtney and boyfriend Corey Gamble to serve up Turkey Day classics to more than 100 families and join in on arts and crafts for the younger kids.
“As we head into the holiday season, it’s a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I’m so grateful,” Jenner wrote of the moving experience on Instagram. “It’s important to me and my family to give back.”
Kylie Jenner Throws a Buzz-Worthy Friendsgiving
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has never shied away from an excuse to show off her entertaining abilities, and she pulled out all the stops for her annual Friendsgiving feast. In addition to her signature mac n’ cheese, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also whipped up candied yams, green bean casserole, stuffing, corn muffins and, of course, turkey.
Her elegantly decorated table settings featured crafty name tags for each of her guests, and one in particular set the Internet abuzz: Beyoncé. Sadly, Bey wasn’t actually there — the name tags were all inside jokes pegged to each pal, with sister Kendall dubbed “Daddy Long Legs” and Kylie herself as “$600 mill,” in a cheeky nod to her recent $600 million sale of a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics to beauty conglomerate Coty.
Demi Lovato Celebrates Friendsgiving with Her New Beau
Just a few weeks after going Instagram official with a smooching snap, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and new boyfriend Austin Wilson celebrated Friendsgiving together at Lovato’s home.
Joined by a group of her close pals, the singer shared several videos of the festivities on Instagram, including one thanking chef Art Smith for the delicious dishes he created for the occasion.
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Spread the Love on a Bike Ride
Newlyweds Katherine and Chris are definitely feeling the love — and they want to spread it to everyone around them!
The couple enjoyed a romantic afternoon bike ride in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the holiday, which they’ll be spending with Schwarzenegger’s family. During the outing, the author reflected on the importance of expressing gratitude and what she’s most thankful for: her husband!
“Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves,” she wrote in part of her Instagram post. “While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good,” she said of the sweet experience.
Encouraging her followers to “start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them,” she followed her own advice and shared some kind words about her husband. “This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place.”