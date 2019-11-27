See How the Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2019

From handing out meals to dishing out compliments, these celebs are taking time to give back and give thanks
By Sophie Dodd
November 27, 2019 02:29 PM

1 of 9

Jimmy Fallon Feeds New Yorkers

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram:

The Tonight Show host volunteered at the Food Bank for New York City’s Harlem Community Kitchen, a partner of Feeding America, serving breakfast and helping seniors shop on Nov. 26.

Upon arriving, Fallon got right into the kitchen and served 111 hot meals for breakfast — blueberry pancakes, turkey sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee. He then helped in the pantry, where he assisted community residents in need. Fallon was stationed at the fresh produce area, distributing sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, basil, endive, watermelons, collard greens and more. 

“Thank you everyone for letting me volunteer with @foodbank4nyc Community Kitchen in Harlem, a partner of @feedingamerica. You are all angels for what you do. It feels SO good to me to give back even just a little and get some smiles early in the morning. And I’m ALWAYS down for a selfie if you ask me,” Fallon wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Megan Thee Stallion Hands out Turkeys in Texas

Leon Prevost

Megan Thee Stallion spent an hour at the Houston Food Bank Portwall Pantry on Nov. 26, where she contributed $15,400 worth of turkeys to 1050 households in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. 

3 of 9

Big Sean Goes Home to Help

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Detroit-raised Big Sean joined volunteers at the 2019 Annual Allstar Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition event at River Rouge High School in River Rouge, Michigan, on Nov. 26. The event, founded and organized by Tarence Wheeler, gives away over 5,000 Thanksgiving turkey dinners annually.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

21 Savage Brings His Mom to a YMCA Meal

Prince Williams/Getty

On Nov. 26, rapper 21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation hosted an inaugural Thanksgiving dinner at the YMCA Wade Walker in Atlanta. 21 Savage served more than 300 families in his hometown, Dekalb County, alongside his mother Heather, family and friends. 

Advertisement

5 of 9

The Kardashian-Jenners Give Back

Kris Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashian crew got a head start on Giving Tuesday by handing out Thanksgiving meals to families in need on Nov. 23. Matriarch Kris Jenner stopped by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank with daughters Kim and Kourtney and boyfriend Corey Gamble to serve up Turkey Day classics to more than 100 families and join in on arts and crafts for the younger kids. 

“As we head into the holiday season, it’s a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I’m so grateful,” Jenner wrote of the moving experience on Instagram. “It’s important to me and my family to give back.”

6 of 9

Kylie Jenner Throws a Buzz-Worthy Friendsgiving

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has never shied away from an excuse to show off her entertaining abilities, and she pulled out all the stops for her annual Friendsgiving feast. In addition to her signature mac n’ cheese, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also whipped up candied yams, green bean casserole, stuffing, corn muffins and, of course, turkey. 

Her elegantly decorated table settings featured crafty name tags for each of her guests, and one in particular set the Internet abuzz: Beyoncé. Sadly, Bey wasn’t actually there — the name tags were all inside jokes pegged to each pal, with sister Kendall dubbed “Daddy Long Legs” and Kylie herself as “$600 mill,” in a cheeky nod to her recent $600 million sale of a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics to beauty conglomerate Coty.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Demi Lovato Celebrates Friendsgiving with Her New Beau

Demi Lovato/Instagram. Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Just a few weeks after going Instagram official with a smooching snap, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and new boyfriend Austin Wilson celebrated Friendsgiving together at Lovato’s home.

Joined by a group of her close pals, the singer shared several videos of the festivities on Instagram, including one thanking chef Art Smith for the delicious dishes he created for the occasion. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Spread the Love on a Bike Ride

Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram. Inset:

Newlyweds Katherine and Chris are definitely feeling the love — and they want to spread it to everyone around them! 

The couple enjoyed a romantic afternoon bike ride in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the holiday, which they’ll be spending with Schwarzenegger’s family. During the outing, the author reflected on the importance of expressing gratitude and what she’s most thankful for: her husband!

“Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves,” she wrote in part of her Instagram post. “While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good,” she said of the sweet experience.

Encouraging her followers to “start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them,” she followed her own advice and shared some kind words about her husband. “This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place.” 

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.