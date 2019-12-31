Party Like It's 2019! How Celebrities Are Celebrating New Year's Eve

Rebel Wilson
The Australian actress celebrated the new year in her native country, spending time with friends and reflecting on her achievements from the past decade.
The Cats star shared a series of posts to Instagram detailing her proudest accomplishments from 2019 as well as how she spent her final day of the year.
“Guys, exactly this time last decade I was taking a huge risk and moved to Hollywood with just one suitcase and a doona in my hand,” she captioned the thoughtful photo.
“I couldn’t be prouder of all the films, TV shows and live performances I’ve done since then and all the wonderful people I’ve met along the journey who have helped and supported me. I appreciate you all so much 💕,” she continued, adding that she “can’t wait to see what this next decade brings!”
The Legend Family
After spending the Christmas holiday in Wyoming, John Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids, Miles and Luna, headed off for warmer weather.
Teigen shared several snaps from their new beachy surroundings on Instagram, including one of the boys sitting on the beach as the waves approached. Legend and Miles, who turns 2 in May, both wore blue patterned swim trunks and giant smiles on their faces.
Teigen wrote in her caption, “da bears,” referencing her nickname for the father-son pair.
On Sunday, the “All of Me” singer shared a similar photo with both his kids lounging in the beautiful clear water.
Diddy
There’s no party like a Diddy party, and the same goes for bringing in the new year.
The music mogul is closing off 2019 in Miami with all of his children — they also celebrated Christmas in the Florida sunshine together last week, too. Diddy is dad to Quincy Brown, 28 (the biological son of Al B. Sure!), Justin Combs, 26, Christian ‘King’ Combs, 21, Chance Combs, 13, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 13.
Diddy has been hosting soul food Sunday gatherings for his family and closest friends over the past few months, and this past Sunday he shared videos from the cherished occasion on his Instagram story.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd
On Monday, Dancing with the Stars pro Murgatroyd shared a series of photos with husband and fellow dancer Chmerkovskiy while on a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.
The couple showed off their toned and sculpted bodies as they posed on a white sand beach. However, Murgatroyd joked she had to flex extra hard for her abs to show in the photo.
Jessica Simpson & Ashlee Simpson Ross
Ahead of the holiday, Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo of herself on a snowy mountain top alongside her husband Eric Johnson, sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband Evan Ross.
“Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” Jessica captioned the shot, quoting the popular Beatles song.
“#ASPENEXTREME,” Jessica added, tagging Simpson Ross and Ross.
The group, who looked ready for the extreme sport in their puffer coats and ski goggles, flashed soft smiles as they posed on the cliff, which boasted a breathtaking view of surrounding mountains and a clear blue sky.
Vanessa Hudgens
On Monday, Hudgens began looking forward to the start of the new decade as she went to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebration in Scotland following a trip to Switzerland (pictured).
“To say tonight was magical would be an understatement. To 2020, allowing the fire to lead my path,” she captioned a series of selfies, which saw the star smiling while carrying a lighted torch during the three-day event’s torchlight procession.
Alongside another series of images which also featured her mother, Hudgens wrote, “Good bye to the past decade. Time to start really manifesting for the new decade ahead. Who are you planning on becoming??”