Party Like It's 2019! How Celebrities Are Celebrating New Year's Eve

The Australian actress celebrated the new year in her native country, spending time with friends and reflecting on her achievements from the past decade.

The Cats star shared a series of posts to Instagram detailing her proudest accomplishments from 2019 as well as how she spent her final day of the year.

“Guys, exactly this time last decade I was taking a huge risk and moved to Hollywood with just one suitcase and a doona in my hand,” she captioned the thoughtful photo.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all the films, TV shows and live performances I’ve done since then and all the wonderful people I’ve met along the journey who have helped and supported me. I appreciate you all so much 💕,” she continued, adding that she “can’t wait to see what this next decade brings!”