Stars Celebrating the Lunar New Year 2021

The Year of the Ox officially begins Feb. 12, and stars shared an inside look at their festivities and traditions on their social feeds

Happy Lunar New Year! Feb. 12 marks the official start to the multiday celebration of the first new moon of the lunisolar calendar, celebrated in many east Asian countries including China, South Korea and Vietnam. Though traditions vary from culture to culture, some hallmarks of the celebration include lucky colors like red and gold; symbolic foods like dumplings and steamed fish; and celebratory gestures like fireworks and giving money in red envelopes. This year marks the Year of the Ox, the second sign in the Chinese Zodiac calendar.

Because more than 1.5 billion people globally celebrate the Lunar New Year, it's typically one of the biggest travel times of the year, with an emphasis on family togetherness. Though the COVID pandemic may make celebrations look different this year, many stars still are sharing the festivities to their social feeds. (It's important to note that as the Lunar New Year approached, many of these stars also have drawn attention to the rise in hate crime against the Asian American community.) Read on to see the many ways stars celebrated.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gemma Chan

The ever-stylish star sported the traditional colors, red and gold.

Bowen Yang

The Saturday Night Live star got creative with his red envelopes.

Awkwafina, via Nora from Queens

The actress linked to a clip from her show on her Instagram stories.

Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh shared a playful look at celebrations mid-pandemic: "Hanging in there!"

Olivia Munn

Munn posted a graphic celebrating the Year of the Ox.

President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden

President and Dr. Biden shared a Happy New Year message that also addressed the increase in racism and xenophobia against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.

Fan Bingbing

"May this year be OXcellent!" the actress joked.

Jackie Chan

The actor shared a video wishing everyone a healthy and prosperous New Year and explaining a bit about Spring Festival.

Tiffany Moon

The Real Housewives of Dallas star coordinated with her twin girls Chloe and Madison.

Ronny Chieng

We'd say getting to take this car for a spin definitely constitutes a prosperous and auspicious start to the new year.

Jeannie Mai

The star wanted to "kick off the new year with good news and joy," so she shared some fun life updates on her Hello Hunnay show.

Liv Lo Golding

Image zoom Credit: Liv Lo Golding/Instagram; Inset: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The fitness star (who is expecting a baby with husband Henry Golding) shared a look at her new year treats.

Aimee Song

The influencer indulged in one of the traditional foods of the holiday, uncut noodles.

Kelly Hu

Hu shared a shot of herself posing with traditional Chinese lion dancers.

Simu Liu

Image zoom Credit: Simu Liu/Instagram

The Marvel star Tweeted some disappointment about the premiere of his film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, being postponed due to the pandemic, but still shared a new year's greeting on his Instagram.

Kevin Kreider

Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider is abs-olutely ready to party.

Tim Chantarangsu

If the Chantarangsu family has too much food, we'd happily help them with the leftovers.

Jimmy O. Yang

Another family preparing for a serious feast: The comedian's.

Kim-Joy

Leave it to the Great British Baking Show star to create the world's cutest Year of the Ox desserts.

Jeremy Lin

The basketball star had some cute cameos in his post — click through to see!

Lisa Ling

The TV host, an Ox herself, posted a throwback photo of herself as a child and a thoughtful reflection on the difficult year behind us.

Chriselle Lim

The influencer's spread (and her sweet little girl) are picture-perfect.

Kelly Mi Li

The Bling Empire star is seriously glamorous for her celebrations.

Vera Wang