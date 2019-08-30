Here's How Ariana Grande, Jenna Dewan and More of Your Fave Stars Are Spending Labor Day Weekend!

It's the end of summer, and these stars are going to soak it up while they still can
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 30, 2019 04:30 PM

Kourtney Kardashian 

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The eldest Kardashian is going “anywhere but LA” for the long weekend. 

Chip & Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

The Fixer Upper family is spending time together on the farm. Here, little Crew spends some quality time with the Gaines’ new puppy

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel/Instagram

Duhamel kicked off his Labor Day weekend by celebrating his son Axl Jack’s birthday. 

Sofia Vergara

To kick off her long weekend, the Modern Family actress soaked up some sun in the Caribbean before hopping on a plane to get away from Hurricane Dorian.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele/Instagram

The Scream Queens actress, who just turned 33, is spending her Labor Day in Hawaii. 

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram

Anybody can go fishing on Labor Day Weekend, but only the truly committed do it in Yellowstone National Park.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

“🥂🍾Here Comes the Weekend!” The model posed with her pals, pups and prosecco, which is the ideal Labor Day situation, TBH. 

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

“If you need me I’ll just be here soaking up every last minute of vacation,” Dewan said of her Labor Day plans.

Rachel Lindsay & Brian Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay/Instagram

The newlyweds are spending their honeymoon at a wellness resort in Greece. 

Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti

Booking.com

And they’re not the only ones. Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are also honeymooning in Greece

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande/Instagram

The Sweetener singer is getting ready to say au revoir to summer all the way from Paris, France. 

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Family

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles are all vacationing in Thailand with family.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Family

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Luna and Miles are clearly having a ball

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman/Instagram

The supermodel, who just announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Sterling Shepard, is canoeing in Canada. 

