Here's How Ariana Grande, Jenna Dewan and More of Your Fave Stars Are Spending Labor Day Weekend!

Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest Kardashian is going “anywhere but LA” for the long weekend.
Chip & Joanna Gaines
The Fixer Upper family is spending time together on the farm. Here, little Crew spends some quality time with the Gaines’ new puppy.
Josh Duhamel
Duhamel kicked off his Labor Day weekend by celebrating his son Axl Jack’s birthday.
Sofia Vergara
To kick off her long weekend, the Modern Family actress soaked up some sun in the Caribbean before hopping on a plane to get away from Hurricane Dorian.
Lea Michele
The Scream Queens actress, who just turned 33, is spending her Labor Day in Hawaii.
Thomas Rhett
Anybody can go fishing on Labor Day Weekend, but only the truly committed do it in Yellowstone National Park.
Christie Brinkley
“🥂🍾Here Comes the Weekend!” The model posed with her pals, pups and prosecco, which is the ideal Labor Day situation, TBH.
Jenna Dewan
“If you need me I’ll just be here soaking up every last minute of vacation,” Dewan said of her Labor Day plans.
Rachel Lindsay & Brian Abasolo
The newlyweds are spending their honeymoon at a wellness resort in Greece.
Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti
And they’re not the only ones. Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are also honeymooning in Greece.
Ariana Grande
The Sweetener singer is getting ready to say au revoir to summer all the way from Paris, France.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Family
Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles are all vacationing in Thailand with family.
Luna and Miles are clearly having a ball.
Chanel Iman
The supermodel, who just announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Sterling Shepard, is canoeing in Canada.