Stars Celebrating Holi in 2021

Despite it still being difficult to gather in groups, celebrities made the most out of their Holi festivities, welcoming in spring and ushering in a new start with their colorful, joyful (and close-to-home) celebrations

Like most holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic, Holi, the Hindu festival of colors that marks the onset of spring, looked a little different this year. While it's usually a joyful celebration that takes place in public, with millions of people throughout South Asia taking to the streets to toss colored powders and water on one another, this year celebrants were encouraged to stay home and observe social distancing measures amid rising cases of coronavirus.

However, that couldn't keep stars from putting their own spin on the holiday at home. Celebrities continued to mark the ancient festival, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil as well as rebirth and joy, with family and friends in scaled-down celebrations. See their photos, below.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in London for Holi Image zoom Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra | Credit: Nick Jonas/Instagram

The actress made it a (small) family affair in London, where she and husband Nick Jonas are living while she films Citadel. Alongside Jonas' parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Patty, the couple poses covered in the colorful powder that is a hallmark of the holiday.

"Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites 😘," Chopra Jonas wrote. "Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone❤️."

Mindy Kaling expressed a wish to celebrate with the couple when things open up again: "I remember being so excited for your Holi party in 2020 ... and then the world got shut down. Holi 2022 perhaps," she commented.

Padma Lakshmi

The Top Chef star posted a fun video of herself celebrating with daughter Krishna, 11. "More than ever we need a rebirth, a renewal, a chance to begin to heal," she wrote along with the video, and recommended her favorite color powder for those looking to celebrate next year.

Mindy Kaling

Though not at the Chopra-Jonas' party, Kaling still found a way to make the most of the holiday: by donating to The Pad Project and Harmony House India.

Lilly Singh

The talk show host is sliding right into spring with this colorful explosion of a photo she selected to brighten up your feed.

Deepika Padukone

Orange you glad you didn't miss the star's drop-dead gorgeous tribute to the holiday?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actress wished her "instafam" a happy Holi with the help of her adorable family.

Aishwarya Rai

The megastar shared photos of her bonfire and her daughter Aaradhya, 9, celebrating alongside it.

Kareena Kapoor

Also sharing the joy with via her cute kids: actress Kareena Kapoor.

Swara Bhasker

The actress looked overjoyed to be doused in hot-pink color powder.

Akshay Kumar

The actor reminded fans that being with family always gives you a reason to celebrate.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor celebrating Holi Image zoom Credit: Anil Kapoor/Instagram