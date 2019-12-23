It's Lit! Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen and More Stars Celebrating Hanukkah 2019

Natalie Portman
Portman prepped for the holiday by whipping up some vegan latkes. We would eat latkes, vegan or not, all season long!
Andy Cohen
The Watch What Happens Live host shared his Hanukkah tradition with his super adorable son, Benjamin.
Josh Peck
Peck showed the expectation vs. reality of taking holiday photos with your little ones. Nearly 1-year-old Max Milo really wants to help light the menorah.
Nev Schulman
It’s a family affair for the Catfish host, who lit the menorah with his wife, Laura, and kids, Cleo and Beau.
Busy Philipps
All did not go according to plan when Philipps attempted to make some latkes. The actress shared on her Instagram Stories that she was frying up her potato treats when oil splashed into her eye!
Yael Grobglas
The Jane the Virgin actress celebrated while pondering the correct spelling of the holiday. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy #Chanukah !!!! חנוכה שמח !! 🕯 🕎 🔥 (Hanukkah? 🤔 Hannooookaa?)”
Mayim Bialik
The Big Bang Theory star celebrated with her family, admitting on her Instagram Stories that she gifted her sons underwear for the occasion.
Jenna Jameson
Jameson posted her celebrations to her Instagram Stories, spending time with her fiancé, Lior Bitton, and their daughter, Batel Lu.
Ben Platt
The Politician actor lit a menorah he made way back in 1995!
Billy Crystal
Crystal and his wife, Janice, attended the menorah lighting ceremony at Palisades Village in Los Angeles.