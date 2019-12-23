It's Lit! Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen and More Stars Celebrating Hanukkah 2019

From cooking up a storm to lighting the menorah, these celebs knows how to celebrate the festival of lights
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 23, 2019 04:28 PM

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman/Instagram

Portman prepped for the holiday by whipping up some vegan latkes. We would eat latkes, vegan or not, all season long! 

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen/Instagram

The Watch What Happens Live host shared his Hanukkah tradition with his super adorable son, Benjamin. 

Josh Peck

Josh Peck/Instagram

Peck showed the expectation vs. reality of taking holiday photos with your little ones. Nearly 1-year-old Max Milo really wants to help light the menorah. 

Nev Schulman

Nev Schulman/Instagram

It’s a family affair for the Catfish host, who lit the menorah with his wife, Laura, and kids, Cleo and Beau.

Busy Philipps 

Busy Philipps/Instagram

All did not go according to plan when Philipps attempted to make some latkes. The actress shared on her Instagram Stories that she was frying up her potato treats when oil splashed into her eye! 

Yael Grobglas

Yael Grobglas/Instagram; Inset: Getty

The Jane the Virgin actress celebrated while pondering the correct spelling of the holiday. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy #Chanukah !!!! חנוכה שמח !! 🕯 🕎 🔥 (Hanukkah? 🤔 Hannooookaa?)” 

Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik/Instagram

The Big Bang Theory star celebrated with her family, admitting on her Instagram Stories that she gifted her sons underwear for the occasion. 

Jenna Jameson

Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jameson posted her celebrations to her Instagram Stories, spending time with her fiancé, Lior Bitton, and their daughter, Batel Lu

Ben Platt

Ben Platt/Instagram; Inset: Getty

The Politician actor lit a menorah he made way back in 1995! 

Billy Crystal

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Crystal and his wife, Janice, attended the menorah lighting ceremony at Palisades Village in Los Angeles. 

