From Pumpkin Patches to Haunted Houses: Here's How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Getting Into the Spooky Spirit
Miley Cyrus
The “Slide Away” singer made some new friends at a haunted house. “Met a couple new potential partners. Felt like I was on The Bachelorette 💀,” Cyrus captioned a series of photos.
Joel Madden
We can only imagine that Madden has been walking around in this Pennywise mask, terrorizing his wife, Nicole Richie.
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott
The couple made spooky a family affair when they brought their five kids to Nights of the Jack Friends & Family Night on Oct. 2 in Calabasas, California.
Audrina Patridge & Josh Henderson
The Hills star knows that the best way to get through the scariest month of the year is to abide by the buddy system!
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin
Bass and his husband, also at Nights of the Jack, were ready to say bye, bye, bye to the summer and hello to Spooky Szn.
Brody Jenner & Josie Canseco
Jenner and his new girlfriend stopped by the Nights of The Jack preview night.
Also there? Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. Talk about scary!
Ashley & Jared Haibon
The Bachelor in Paradise couple hit up the same event. Nothing like a little terror to bring these newlyweds closer together!
Haley Lu Richardson & Brett Dier
The Five Feet Apart actress held her fiancé and Jane the Virgin actor, Dier, close while on a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm.
Ross Lynch
Lynch is no stranger to scary — he plays Harvey Kinkle in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix — so the actor was calm, cool and collected at Knott’s Scary Farm.
Francia Raisa
Also there, Raisa tried out her best horror movie scream.
Lea Michele
The Glee actress celebrated at Disneyland with some very special friends on Sept. 29.
Adam Scott
The Big Little Lies actor prepared to be scared at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride.
Pete Wentz
Wentz ain’t afraid of no ghosts! He proved it by taking a ride on the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride on Sept. 28.
Ashley Tisdale
Tisdale started off October with the Haunted Hayride, too!
Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins
For this crew, being spooky is a family affair that includes matching pajamas!
Heidi Klum
The model is known for her over-the-top Halloween party, and this year promises to be more elaborate than ever. Klum said that her costume, which she began preparing back in August, willl take a whopping 10 hours to get into.