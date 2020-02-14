Love Is In the Air: 10 Celebrities Who Were Born on Valentine's Day
You'll feel like a human heart-eyes emoji when you see these lovable Valentine's babies
Freddie Highmore
The Good Doctor actor is a Valentine's Baby! He'll be 30 years old on the 14th.
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther actress may be tough on screen, but her birthday falls on the most romantic day of the year.
Simon Pegg
The British actor was struck by cupid's birthday arrow on Valentine's Day.
Rob Thomas
No wonder his voice makes us go all heart-eyed. The singer and Matchbox Twenty frontman was born on the day of love.
Brett Dier
Dier had us swooning over him on Jane the Virgin, but it probably helps that he was born on the most romantic holiday!
Jake Lacy
The Fosse/Verdon and Carol actor is also a V-Day baby!
Meg Tilly
The Academy Award nominated actress caught the love bug when she was born on Feb. 14.
Tati Westbrook
The YouTuber and makeup mogul was born romantic!
Michael Bloomberg
The former presidential hopeful will be 80 on Valentine's Day this year.
Florence Henderson
The late Brady Bunch matriarch was so lovely, it's no wonder that she was born on Valentine's Day.