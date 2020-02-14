Love Is In the Air: 10 Celebrities Who Were Born on Valentine's Day

You'll feel like a human heart-eyes emoji when you see these lovable Valentine's babies

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated February 14, 2022 08:10 AM

Freddie Highmore

Credit: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The Good Doctor actor is a Valentine's Baby! He'll be 30 years old on the 14th.

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress may be tough on screen, but her birthday falls on the most romantic day of the year.

Simon Pegg

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

The British actor was struck by cupid's birthday arrow on Valentine's Day.

Rob Thomas

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

No wonder his voice makes us go all heart-eyed. The singer and Matchbox Twenty frontman was born on the day of love.

Brett Dier

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Porsche

Dier had us swooning over him on Jane the Virgin, but it probably helps that he was born on the most romantic holiday!

Jake Lacy

Credit: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The Fosse/Verdon and Carol actor is also a V-Day baby!

Meg Tilly

The Academy Award nominated actress caught the love bug when she was born on Feb. 14.

Tati Westbrook

Credit: Tati Westbrook/Instagram

The YouTuber and makeup mogul was born romantic!

Michael Bloomberg

Credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty

The former presidential hopeful will be 80 on Valentine's Day this year.

Florence Henderson

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The late Brady Bunch matriarch was so lovely, it's no wonder that she was born on Valentine's Day.

By Andrea Wurzburger