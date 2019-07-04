Born on the 4th of July! All the Stars Celebrating Birthdays Today

Post Malone
The singer is turning 24.
Malia Obama
The former first daughter is turning the big 2-1.
Andrew Zimmern
Chef and TV personality Zimmern is 58 today.
Eva Marie Saint
The iconic actress is 95!
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
The Jersey Shore star — current serving eight months in prison for tax evasion — turns 37.
Geraldo Rivera
Controversial TV host Rivera is 76.
Bill Withers
Singer of hits like “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” Withers is turning 81.
Tracy Letts
The Homeland and Divorce actor is 54.
Becki Newton
Newton — also of Divorce — is 41.
Eppie Lederer & Pauline Phillips
Twins Lederer and Phillips — a.k.a. advice columnists Ann Landers and Dear Abby — would have been 101 today (Lederer died in 2002, Phillips in 2013).
Calvin Coolidge
The 30th president of the United States is the only one with a July 4 birthday, in the year 1872.
Tom Cruise
Okay so this one isn’t really true — he was actually born on July 3 (he just turned 57!). But he did star in the 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July, so it almost counts, right?