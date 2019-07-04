Born on the 4th of July! All the Stars Celebrating Birthdays Today

From Malia Obama and Post Malone to one past U.S. present
By Kate Hogan
July 04, 2019 08:00 AM

1 of 13

Post Malone

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The singer is turning 24.

2 of 13

Malia Obama

Pete Souza/The White House

The former first daughter is turning the big 2-1.

3 of 13

Andrew Zimmern

Getty Images

Chef and TV personality Zimmern is 58 today.

4 of 13

Eva Marie Saint

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The iconic actress is 95!

5 of 13

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

The Jersey Shore star — current serving eight months in prison for tax evasion — turns 37.

6 of 13

Geraldo Rivera

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Controversial TV host Rivera is 76.

7 of 13

Bill Withers

Paras Griffin/Getty

Singer of hits like “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” Withers is turning 81.

8 of 13

Tracy Letts

Walter McBride/WireImage

The Homeland and Divorce actor is 54.

9 of 13

Becki Newton

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Newton — also of Divorce — is 41.

10 of 13

Eppie Lederer & Pauline Phillips

Frank Johnston/The Washington Post via Getty

Twins Lederer and Phillips — a.k.a. advice columnists Ann Landers and Dear Abby — would have been 101 today (Lederer died in 2002, Phillips in 2013).

11 of 13

Calvin Coolidge

Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

The 30th president of the United States is the only one with a July 4 birthday, in the year 1872.

12 of 13

Tom Cruise

Michael Kovac/Getty

Okay so this one isn’t really true — he was actually born on July 3 (he just turned 57!). But he did star in the 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July, so it almost counts, right?

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.