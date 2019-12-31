3, 2, 1 ... Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born on New Year's Eve and Day

These celebs have something extra-special to celebrate as the ball drops
By Kate Hogan
December 31, 2019 03:34 PM

1 of 14

Sir Anthony Hopkins

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Welsh star is still hard at work, even at 82, currently starring in The Two Popes.

2 of 14

Gabby Douglas

Michael Loccisano/Getty

The Olympic champ is springing into her 24th year.

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer

Mark Mainz/Getty

The actor turns 60 on Dec. 31, particularly poignant following his throat cancer battle.

4 of 14

Elin Nordegren

Angela Pham/BFA.com

The Swedish-born model — Tiger Woods’ ex-wife — turns 39 on Dec. 31.

Psy

Psy

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The South Korean singer can “Gangnam Style” right into his 42nd birthday, Dec. 31.

6 of 14

Paul Westerberg

Mat Hayward/Getty

The lead singer and guitarist of The Replacements turns the big 6-0 on Dec. 31.

7 of 14

Nicholas Sparks

Robin Marchant/Getty

The author of The Notebook and a handful of other romantic tomes was born on Dec. 31, 1965.

8 of 14

Sir Ben Kingsley

Francois G. Durand/WireImage

This New Year’s Eve, the esteemed British actor turns 76.

9 of 14

Lance Reddick

Rich Polk/Getty

It’s down to The Wire as the actor fêtes his 57th on New Year’s Eve. 

10 of 14

Bebe Neuwirth

John Lamparski/WireImage

The theater standout should sing “Happy Birthday” to herself as she turns 61 on Dec. 31.

11 of 14

Andrew Taggart

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Taggart, one-half of The Chainsmokers, will likely be partying somewhere as he turns 30 on New Year’s Eve.

Andy Summers

Andy Summers

Randy Holmes/ Getty

The Police won’t be coming after Summers, who celebrates his 77th on 12/31.

13 of 14

Frank Langella

Rich Polk/Getty

On New Year’s Day, the star of stage and screen will be 82.

14 of 14

Grandmaster Flash

The hip-hop star, a.k.a. Joseph Saddler, was born on Jan. 1, 1958.

