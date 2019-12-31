3, 2, 1 ... Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born on New Year's Eve and Day

Sir Anthony Hopkins
The Welsh star is still hard at work, even at 82, currently starring in The Two Popes.
Gabby Douglas
The Olympic champ is springing into her 24th year.
Val Kilmer
The actor turns 60 on Dec. 31, particularly poignant following his throat cancer battle.
Elin Nordegren
The Swedish-born model — Tiger Woods’ ex-wife — turns 39 on Dec. 31.
Psy
The South Korean singer can “Gangnam Style” right into his 42nd birthday, Dec. 31.
Paul Westerberg
The lead singer and guitarist of The Replacements turns the big 6-0 on Dec. 31.
Nicholas Sparks
The author of The Notebook and a handful of other romantic tomes was born on Dec. 31, 1965.
Sir Ben Kingsley
This New Year’s Eve, the esteemed British actor turns 76.
Lance Reddick
It’s down to The Wire as the actor fêtes his 57th on New Year’s Eve.
Bebe Neuwirth
The theater standout should sing “Happy Birthday” to herself as she turns 61 on Dec. 31.
Andrew Taggart
Taggart, one-half of The Chainsmokers, will likely be partying somewhere as he turns 30 on New Year’s Eve.
Andy Summers
The Police won’t be coming after Summers, who celebrates his 77th on 12/31.
Frank Langella
On New Year’s Day, the star of stage and screen will be 82.
Grandmaster Flash
The hip-hop star, a.k.a. Joseph Saddler, was born on Jan. 1, 1958.